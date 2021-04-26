Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : SFL – First-Quarter 2021 Financial Information

The rent recovery rate for the quarter was once again very satisfactory, at 98%.

Nonetheless, the physical occupancy rate for buildings in use remained high, at 93.5% as of 31 March 2021 (versus 93.7% as of 31 December 2020), while the EPRA vacancy rate was 6.2%.

In a rental market that remained muted, no material new leases were signed by SFL during the quarter.

Rental income from units being redeveloped was down by €2.3 million, mainly due to the renovation of several floors in the Cézanne

from the €46.6 million reported for the same period in 2020.

With the Covid-19 crisis not yet over, SFL pursued and in some cases strengthened the measures taken to ensure that all of its buildings remained open and available for use by tenants.

The sale of the 112 Wagram and 9 Percier buildings was completed in January and February 2021 respectively, marking the end of a process launched in late 2020 as part of SFL's asset rotation policy. 112 Wagram was sold for €120.5 million and 9 Percier for €143.5 million (net sale price) (see press releases dated 13 January and 17 February 2021).

No properties were acquired during the first quarter of 2021.

As a result of the above transactions, consolidated net debt was reduced significantly from €1,890 million at 31 December 2020 to €1,636 million at 31 March 2021. The loan-to-value ratio was 21.3% based on the portfolio's appraisal value at 31 December 2020 (adjusted for these divestments).

The Company's liquidity position at 31 March 2021 was excellent, with €1,040 million in undrawn confirmed lines of credit.

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.5 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.) and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

