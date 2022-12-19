Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-12-19 am EST
22.39 EUR   -0.07%
12:01pAnnoucement of the completion of Societe Generale's 914.1 million euros share buyback program for cancellation purpose
GL
12:00pAnnoucement of the completion of Societe Generale's 914.1 million euros share buyback program for cancellation purpose
GL
08:18aSocGen's Monday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Annoucement of the completion of Societe Generale's 914.1 million euros share buyback program for cancellation purpose

12/19/2022 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUCEMENT OF THE COMPLETION OF SOCIETE GENERALE’S 914.1 MILLION EUROS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSE

Regulated Information

Paris, 19th December 2022

Societe Generale announces the completion on 15 December 2022 of its share buyback program for cancellation purpose, which began on 08 August 2022.

41,674,813 Societe Generale ordinary shares have been purchased for a total amount of 914.1 million euros and will shortly be cancelled.

The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buyback program are available on the Societe Generale website.
Regulated Information - Societe Generale (societegenerale.com) and here below for the last buyback period.

Furthermore, Societe Generale launched, on 16 December 2022, an additional share buyback program of 2,707,207 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors. The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild will remain suspended throughout the buyback period.

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of share buyback programs (outside the liquidity agreement)

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabiliszation measures)

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 12 to 16 December 2022

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Shares purchased for cancellation purpose

Issuer nameIssuer code (LEI)Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4112/12/2022FR0000130809274 00022,4501XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4112/12/2022FR000013080917 95122,3903CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4115/12/2022FR0000130809702 84122,2232XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4115/12/2022FR0000130809268 48222,2393CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4115/12/2022FR000013080942 42822,2423TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4115/12/2022FR000013080939 55922,2745AQEU
   TOTAL1 345 26122,2770 

Shares purchased in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors

Issuer nameIssuer code (LEI)Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4116/12/2022FR0000130809100 00022,1673XPAR
   TOTAL100 00022,1673 

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement:

Regulated Information - Societe Generale (societegenerale.com)

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com   

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.


Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).
In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.


For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
12:01pAnnoucement of the completion of Societe Generale's 914.1 million euros share buyback p..
GL
12:00pAnnoucement of the completion of Societe Generale's 914.1 million euros share buyback p..
GL
08:18aSocGen's Monday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
06:28aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
12/18Asia Week Ahead: Rate Decisions in Indonesia, Japan, China, Early Export..
MT
12/16SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
12/16Stocks down as recession blues weigh
RE
12/16LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays cuts Bunzl to 'underweight'
AN
12/16Societe Generale Unit ALD Completes EUR1.2 Billion Capital Raise For LeasePlan Acquisit..
MT
12/16Societe Generale : Success of ALD c.1.2BN Rights Issue
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 513 M 29 173 M 29 173 M
Net income 2022 1 509 M 1 600 M 1 600 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 8,43%
Capitalization 18 741 M 19 872 M 19 872 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22,41 €
Average target price 33,67 €
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Alain Voiment Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-25.82%19 872
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921