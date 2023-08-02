PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Philippe Heim is stepping down as CEO of Banque Postale, the company said on Wednesday, just three years after he took the reins of the banking subsidiary of France's postal company.

The announcement follows the bank's release of company results earlier on Wednesday, and comes on the heels of poor stress test results published last week by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The bank, indirectly controlled by France's public lender Caisse des Depots and the French state, would see nearly all its capital buffers wiped out under the most severe stress test scenario carried out by EBA, the results showed.

Heim, 55, is a former top executive at Societe Generale, France's third-biggest listed bank. He was key in the 5.5 billion-euro acquisition of insurer CNP Assurances last year, a move aimed at diversifying the businesses of the 17-year-old bank and expanding internationally.

La Banque Postale, one of Europe's top 20 lenders by assets, recently closed the acquisition of French asset manager La Financiere de L'Echiquier (LFDE), bringing its assets under management to 67 billion euros ($73 billion).

Stephane Dedeyan, CEO of CNP Assurances, will act as interim chairman of the executive board - the equivalent of CEO, the bank said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, America Hernandez and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Jan Harvey)