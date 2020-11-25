Log in
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
EPI: The European Payments Initiative

11/25/2020 | 07:15am EST
The European Payments Initiative (EPI) enters the next phase with Worldline and Nets becoming shareholders of the EPI Interim Company, as the first third-party acquirers to join the initiative. EPI is also glad to announce the appointment of Dr. Joachim Schmalzl as chairman of the board and Martina Weimert as CEO of the Interim Company.

Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Madrid, Munich, Paris, Valencia - 25 November 2020

In July 2020, a group of 16 major European banks from five countries (Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain) paved the way for the future launch of the European Payments Initiative, by announcing the creation of the EPI Interim Company in Brussels, responsible for initiating the implementation of the joint payment initiative.

The ambition of EPI is to create a unified, innovative pan-European payment solution leveraging Instant Payment/SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst), which offers a card for consumers and merchants across Europe, a digital wallet and P2P payments. The solution aims to become a new standard in payments for European consumers and merchants across all types of retail transactions including in-store, online, cash withdrawal and 'peer-to-peer', as an alternative to existing international payment solutions and schemes.

Today, EPI Interim Company is glad to announce that Worldline and Nets
[1]are joining as shareholders of the recently created company, as the first third-party acquirers to join the initiative. The joining of third-party acquirers will greatly contribute to the expansion of EPI's acceptance network on the merchant side in Europe and will allow EPI to build up its own payment ecosystem in the continent. Other well-progressed expansion talks are also ongoing with various players.

Gilles Grapinet, Chairman and CEO of Worldline, commented:'Worldline warmly welcomed the launch of the European Payments Initiative by 16 major banks earlier this year, and consequently gladly accepted their invitation to join the EPI interim Company as the first non-bank acquirer. Almost 20 years after the introduction of the Euro, the moment has come to join forces in a collective effort to provide consumers and merchants with a truly European digital payment solution, carefully designed for the business needs of the 21st century. As Europe's leading Payment Service Provider for POS and E/M Commerce, Worldline intends to actively contribute to the definition of the necessary success factors for the future roll-out of EPI'.

Bo Nilsson, Group CEO of Nets, commented: 'The European Payments Initiative will benefit the entire payments ecosystem in Europe. All stakeholders including issuers, acquirers, merchants and ultimately the end-consumers will gain from a strong and truly European digital payment solution. As a pan-European PayTech leader, and with our origin in one of the most digitised regions in the world, we look forward to becoming a significant contributor to designing and establishing a successful EPI platform. Based on modern payment technologies and capabilities, we will strive to make payments easier for merchants, banks and consumers across Europe'.

EPI Interim Company is also glad to announce the appointment of Dr. Joachim Schmalzl as chairman of the board and Martina Weimert as CEO of the Interim Company.

Dr. Joachim Schmalzl is an executive member of the board of the umbrella organization of the German Savings Banks (Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband). In this position, he is responsible for developing and driving forward the group's Business Model, Digitization, and Payments strategy.

As a partner at Oliver Wyman, Martina has been supporting European banks since the beginning of the initiative and has gained in-depth experience in payments working for 16 years on numerous issuing and acquiring solutions, in European and international markets and for all kinds of players of the payments ecosystem.

About: The European Payments Initiative (EPI) aims to create a unified pan-European payment solution. Its founding members are so far:

[1]Validation by the EPI Board foreseen in the next days.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 12:14:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 22 004 M 26 183 M 26 183 M
Net income 2020 -648 M -771 M -771 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,4x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 14 648 M 17 405 M 17 430 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,37 €
Last Close Price 17,24 €
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group CFO, Deputy General manager & Head-Finance
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-44.41%17 405
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.44%375 904
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.50%257 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.23%250 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.22%190 794
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.40%169 629
