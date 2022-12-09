Fiscal cavalry trots to inflation battle: Mike Dolan

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - With world markets in thrall
to the final big three central bank meetings of a tumultuous
year next week, the parallel world of fiscal policy takes a back
seat. And yet it may be just as crucial to next year's economic
and financial outlook.
In one of the starkest economic lessons of a year bamboozled
by war in Ukraine and an energy shock, Britain discovered that
reining decades-high inflation with interest rates alone is much
harder if fiscal policy is rowing in the opposite direction.
The UK's disastrously botched giveaway budget in September
set out for many the limits of what's possible in a world of
double-digit inflation. Loosen the public purse strings any
further and the commensurate level of interest rates needed to
then get inflation back to 2% targets balloons, and risks
melting the economy down in other ways.
With perhaps less vulnerability to foreign investment flows
and currency shifts than Britain, the United States and euro
zone have been dancing with that problem too amid serial
economic rescues and recovery plans over three years of
pandemic, war and energy crises that hit the trillions.
For all intents and purposes, the past three years have been
the budget equivalent of a war footing for Western governments.
Just as inflationary too - and in need of normalising.
But the room for and extent of the fiscal clawback in 2023
and 2024 may well determine how much harder central banks have
to squeeze credit from here.
Less in need of same level of new energy price supports
Europe was forced into, U.S. government spending was already
checked this year by Democrats' razor thin Senate majority and
the objections of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.
That majority increased by one after last month's mid-term
elections and this week's Georgia runoff. But Democrats lost the
House of Representatives by a narrow margin too and that likely
enforces rather than loosens spending gridlock.
Britain's bond blowup in September, meantime, forced a swift
change of prime minister and finance minister and a dramatic
fiscal U-turn that now ushers in austerity more than stimulus.
A hazier picture prevails in the European Union, where
support for Ukraine, higher military spending and EU attempts to
wean itself off Russian natural gas and oil leaves less room for
retrenchment.
In its latest economic outlook late last month, the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development reckoned
energy uncertainty clouded the picture but "moderate" fiscal
consolidation was indeed still likely over the next two years.
The median OECD economy was forecast to see an improvement
of underlying primary budget balances, which exclude interest
payments on outstanding debt, by some 0.4% of potential GDP next
year and 0.6% in 2024.
And the United States stands out in that regard. The OECD
sees a full 2% of potential GDP improvement in its primary
balance over the two years combined.
And yet while inflation lifts nominal GDP and public
revenues, the hit from a real GDP recession, higher debt
servicing costs and lingering or poorly-targetted energy
supports sees total debt burdens continue to climb.
Only Sweden, Portugal, Ireland are set to have lower
debt/GDP ratios in 2024 than in 2019, according the 38-member
OECD.
Describing the debt service outlook as having "deteriorated
substantially", it said long-term borrowing costs of 10 years or
more had risen significantly above so-called "implicit interest
rates on public debt" - the interest paid as a share of the
nominal debt stock. And this simply pointed to "more costly debt
finance in the future".
'BRUTE FORCE'
All of which begs the question of whether central banks will
have to conduct the inflation fight on their own.
Some try to see it terms of the "monetary policy space" a
government's spending and debt accumulation - and that of
companies and households - affords its central bank.
Societe Generale strategist Solomon Tadesse this week
modelled it over time, looking at whether a greater fiscal
burden and higher debts over recent decades - supported by low
interest rates or outright central bank bond buying - had in
fact lowered the point at which higher interest rates bowl the
economy over.
Tadesse pointed out that the Federal Reserve of former chair
Paul Volcker was able to raise interest rates as high as 19% in
the 1980s without causing a recession - but recession now looms
again with Fed rates approaching a quarter of that.
He blames "fiscal indiscipline" over the intervening period
and fears the limit that imposes on the use of interest rates to
control inflation just risks baking in bloated central bank
balance sheets in a "vicious circle".
And likely severe recessions from historically modest
interest rates just force central banks to quickly return to
so-called quantitative easing, undermining their own longer-term
inflation battle.
"For markets, brute force monetary tightening without
concomitant fiscal discipline that significantly slashes budget
deficits and debt financing may only provide a temporary
reprieve - if any at all," Tadesse said. "Sustainable
normalisation out of the current crisis would call for
meaningfully addressing deficit financing."
Using the Fed's overall U.S. government debt holdings as a
proxy for fiscal discipline, Tadesse estimated that a reduction
from current levels of about 25% of GDP to pre-pandemic levels
of 10% could create greater monetary policy space - allowing a
peak policy rate of 9.85% without triggering a hard landing.
It would also allow the Fed to shrink its balance sheet by
about $4.36 trillion, reversing almost all of its pandemic QE.
Debates rage about the real causes and durability of this
inflation surge, the connection between public debt and economic
activity and the extent to which deficits matter at all.
At the very least, a test of these ideas is coming. If the
Fed and other central banks pause tightening to cope with rising
unemployment next year, it's not yet clear they'll have
succeeded in putting inflation back in its box by then.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters
(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; editing by David Evans)