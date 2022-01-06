Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French bank SocGen's ALD car leasing unit to buy LeasePlan for 4.9 bln euros

01/06/2022 | 01:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said its car leasing division ALD had agreed to buy the company LeasePlan for 4.9 billion euros ($5.5 billion), creating a new market leader in its area and boosting value for SocGen shareholders.

SocGen said the deal would result in a new, enlarged company with a total combined fleet of around 3.5 million vehicles, and would be an earnings accretive transaction.

The takeover will give SocGen's ALD division more scale as they change their fleet of vehicles to take in more electric cars, and it also comes some four years after Societe Generale floated a minority stake in ALD at 14.30 euros a share, a level below which the stock has been largely trading ever since.

The LeasePlan acquisition also comes with SocGen having cash to deploy after selling non-core assets such as its asset management arm Lyxor in recent years.

SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea is in the midst of a broader strategy revamp at the bank - started in 2018 - which he is hoping can shore up his legacy before his term expires in 2023.

SocGen's share price is still well below where it was when Oudea took over, although it has rallied around 90% in the past year as it rebounded from trading losses at the start of the COVID pandemic.

"This proposed transaction is a major step for ALD and for the Societe Generale group. Over the past 10 years, thanks to long-term vision and rigorous execution, we have positioned ALD to take advantage of the tremendous growth potential in the sustainable mobility market," said SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea.

SocGen said it would hold a majority 53 percent stake in the new entity formed by ALD's takeover of LeasePlan.

It added that the LeasePlan takeover would result in a net earnings per share accretion of more than 20% for the new company formed by the deal in 2023, as well as resulting in a boost of more than 5% in net earnings per share for SocGen from 2024.

($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Jean Terzian; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALD 1.23% 13.18 Real-time Quote.1.85%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.02% 32.25 Real-time Quote.6.77%
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
01:47aFrench bank SocGen's ALD car leasing unit to buy LeasePlan for 4.9 bln euros
RE
01:25aSociete Generale Unit To Buy LeasePlan In $5.5 Billion Deal
MT
01:18aFrench bank SocGen's ALD car leasing unit to buy LeasePlan for 4.9 bln euros
RE
12:46aSociete Generale Announces Ald's Proposed Acquisition of Leaseplan to Create a Leading ..
AQ
01/05SocGen Sees Brazil's Economy in "Flattish" Growth in 2022; Cuts Forecasts
MT
01/04Amundi Targets 50% AUM Expansion for Passive Platform by 2025 After Lyxor Deal
MT
01/04Omai Gold Mines Up 10% after Reporting Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Omai Proje..
MT
01/03SOCIETE GENERALE : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
AQ
01/03Amundi Completes $936 Million Acquisition of SocGen's Asset Management Arm Lyxor
MT
2021SocGen Previews This Week's South Korea CPI for December
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 267 M 28 574 M 28 574 M
Net income 2021 4 319 M 4 884 M 4 884 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,49x
Yield 2021 6,37%
Capitalization 27 419 M 31 055 M 31 008 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 32,25 €
Average target price 34,60 €
Spread / Average Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Hervé Audren de Kerdrel Group Deputy Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE6.77%31 055
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%495 982
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.87%392 754
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%247 021
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.94%210 327
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.0.70%192 150