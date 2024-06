June 10 (Reuters) - France's blue-chip index CAC 40 dropped by as much as 2% at the opening on Monday after French President Emmanuel Macron called surprise snap elections in response to his camp's defeat in EU elections.

Shares in BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, dipped by close to 8% at the opening and was trading 5% lower at 0712 GMT, while shares in French lenders Credit Agricole and SocGen also suffered heavy losses. (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk)