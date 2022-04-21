Growth slowdown fears temper bullishness on commodity currencies

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - After huge rallies fed by
blockbuster commodity price surges, the tide may be turning for
currencies such as the Aussie dollar and Colombian peso as fears
of a global growth slowdown take hold in markets.
As inflation and higher borrowing costs crimp business and
consumer spending, the International Monetary Fund and World
Bank this week slashed global growth forecasts by nearly a
percentage point and flagged the risk of further drops stemming
from China's COVID lockdowns and sanctions on Russia
.
The warnings knocked prices of oil and metals, though tight
supply of most commodities has so far capped losses. Brent crude
futures remain above $100 a barrel while the Refinitiv CRB
commodity index is still up nearly a quarter this year.
Eight of the top 30 currency performers this year in a group
monitored by Societe Generale are commodity-linked. In a smaller
G10 grouping, four of the top five are from commodity exporting
countries, Refinitiv data shows.
Societe Generale strategist Kenneth Broux reckons however,
that the rally is "running on fumes" with a big test for
commodity currencies coming from U.S. real yields - or
inflation-adjusted 10-year Treasury yields - turning positive
this week for the first time in two years.
Central banks are also polishing their hawkish credentials,
especially the U.S. Federal Reserve.
A BofA investor survey this week predicted the Fed would
hike rates more than seven times this year, up from four times
in a March survey.
Anticipation of the resulting growth slowdown may be already
taking the edge off commodities and commodity currencies such as
the Australian dollar, which rose 10% versus the greenback
between end-January and late-March.
The Brazilian real has gained 18% this year and the
Colombian peso 8%.
"Long Latin American energy exporters and short Asian
importers" has been this year's most concentrated foreign
exchange trade, the head of a U.S. bank's currency desk said.
April has brought a turnaround, however. The Chilean peso
for example, has shed almost half its first-quarter gains as
copper prices ease, while signs of a Chinese slowdown have
weighed on the Aussie and Kiwi dollars.
Morgan Stanley's proprietary FX positioning tracker,
calculated off client option market positions, reflects the
shift, said James Lord, the bank's global head of foreign
exchange.
"Usually exchange rates tend to be very correlated and tend
to go in the same direction, but we have seen a huge decoupling
between commodity exporting and importing currencies since the
start of the year," Lord said.
On Morgan Stanley's scale of minus 100 to plus 100, where 0
is neutral, positioning on commodity currencies reached 75 in
March, the highest according to data going back to 2014. The
score has since eased, albeit to a still-bullish 62.
"Commodity exporters' currencies may start to weaken from
here because global growth is slowing," Lord said, noting that
extreme positioning means there were "a lot of flows that can go
the other way".
LOT OF OPTIMISM
The catalyst could be China.
The yuan, crucial to the trajectory of commodities, has
fallen to a two-month low against a basket of currencies
and a Reuters poll shows analysts are "short" yuan for the first
time since October..
With swathes of China under COVID lockdowns, a gauge of
hedge fund positioning compiled by the U.S. CFTC shows a sharp
decline in Aussie dollar net longs - currently $2.1 billion
versus six-year highs of about $6.5 billion in January
.
Brazilian real net longs have held up better, though they
too are off early March's record highs of nearly $1 billion
. Hedge funds have also stopped buying the kiwi and
the Canadian dollar, the data shows .
If growth does slows sharply, currencies' exalted valuations
will be hard to justify - the Norwegian crown's value on a
trade-weighted basis is near its highest, relative to its median
value, for the last 50 years.
The Aussie and Kiwi dollars are also well above historic
averages on a trade-weighted basis, according to Refinitiv data.
Current exchange rates are pricing a lot of bullishness,
said Francesca Fornasari, head of currency solutions at Insight
Investment, noting for instance "when it comes to the Aussie,
there is a lot of optimism baked in about China, commodity
markets and the central bank rate trajectory."
