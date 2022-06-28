Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:41 2022-06-28 am EDT
23.11 EUR   +2.01%
08:20aHungary's cenbank shocks with 185 bps rate rise after forint plunge
RE
04:26aSociete Generale Accuses Law Firm Clifford Chance Of Negligence In $483 Million Gold Lawsuit
MT
06/27Sanctions thwart Sovcombank's acquisition of Uzbek state lender
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hungary's cenbank shocks with 185 bps rate rise after forint plunge

06/28/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The National Bank of Hungary building is seen in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by a whopping 185 basis points to 7.75% on Tuesday, ramping up the pace of hikes after the forint plunged to a record low this week, while inflation is surging.

At 1208 GMT, the forint, central Europe's worst-performing currency, which sank to a new low at 404.5 versus the euro on Monday, traded at 397.75 per euro stronger than 400 just before the announcement.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll last week projected a 50 bps increase to 6.4%, with three economists forecasting a 100 bps move.

It was the NBH's single-largest base rate increase since a 300 bps emergency move at the start of the global financial crisis in October 2008.

The forint is still down some 7% against the euro this year alone despite the NBH now having raised its base rate by 715 bps over the past year, pressured by a high budget deficit, windfall taxes on companies and a funding row with the European Union.

The NBH is set to upwardly revise its 2022 inflation projection again on Tuesday after Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag had warned that the bank's March forecast for up to 9.8% inflation this year no longer looked sustainable.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast headline inflation averaging 10.25% this year, its fastest pace in 24 years. Price growth is seen easing to 6.5% next year, still far above the NBH's 2% to 4% target range.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than


© Reuters 2022
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
08:20aHungary's cenbank shocks with 185 bps rate rise after forint plunge
RE
04:26aSociete Generale Accuses Law Firm Clifford Chance Of Negligence In $483 Million Gold La..
MT
06/27Sanctions thwart Sovcombank's acquisition of Uzbek state lender
RE
06/26Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in second half of 2..
RE
06/24Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in second half of 2022
RE
06/23SocGen Unit Faces $1 Million Fine in Brazil Over Currency Manipulation
MT
06/22Brazil's antitrust body fines Citibank, Société Générale for currency manipulation
RE
06/22Bank of France's Villeroy to propose increase in French "Livret A" bank savings rate in..
RE
06/21SOCIETE GENERALE : SG-SFH-HTT-Covered-Bond-Label-Reporting-31-05-2022 (pdf)
PU
06/21SOCIETE GENERALE : SG-SCF-HTT-Covered-Bond-Label-Reporting-31-05-2022 (pdf)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 790 M 27 363 M 27 363 M
Net income 2022 1 927 M 2 045 M 2 045 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 7,31%
Capitalization 18 457 M 19 583 M 19 583 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 131 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 22,65 €
Average target price 33,35 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Gaëlle Olivier Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-24.52%19 598
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.91%344 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.38%260 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%241 137
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 838
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.05%154 495