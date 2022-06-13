Inflation shock drives European stocks to 3-month lows

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* STOXX 600 falls to lowest since March 8
* Euro zone banks slump 3% on debt jitters
* Tech, travel stocks lead morning declines
June 13 (Reuters) - European stocks tumbled to three-month
lows on Monday, dragged down by technology and travel stocks, as
a sharp rise in U.S. inflation raised concerns about aggressive
interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.9% to its
lowest since March 8.
High-growth technology stocks dropped 3.3% to lead
the morning losses as government bond yields hit multi-year
highs on bets of a faster tightening of monetary policy, with
economy-linked sectors such as travel & leisure and
automakers also shedding more than 3%.
The mood turned dark following a sharp Wall Street sell-off
on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged 8.6% in
May, its biggest gain since 1981, raising worries about a bigger
75-basis-point rate hike at the Fed meeting this week.
"We have a lot of uncertainty... less growth, more inflation
combined with concerns about central banks hitting the brakes
quite hard," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at
Rabobank.
"What we now see in the market is that the concerns are
starting to feed on its own."
The STOXX 600 has shed nearly 17% since hitting a record
high in January as fears about soaring inflation, policy
tightening by central banks, and recent COVID-19 curbs in China
raised worries about a potential recession.
Asian stocks closed sharply lower on worries about fresh
COVID lockdowns with Beijing's most populous district of
Chaoyang announcing three rounds of mass testing to quell a
"ferocious" coronavirus outbreak that emerged at a bar.
Euro zone banks dropped 2.8% on disappointment that
the European Central Bank did not reveal any tool to support
peripheral bonds at its meeting last week.
The spread between Italian and German bond yields hit its
widest levels since May 2020, sending an index of Italian banks
down 3.7%.
Adding to the downbeat mood, the first round of runoff
voting saw French President Emmanuel Macron hold a razor-thin
edge over the left in lower house elections.
France's biggest banks such as BNP Paribas,
Societe Generale and Credit Agricole fell
between 2.7% and 3.8%.
Among other single stocks, French drugmaker Valneva
plummeted 24.3% after it warned about the prospects for its
COVID-19 vaccine.
Ukraine-focussed Ferrexpo Plc, a London-listed
miner, slid 9.6% after it lowered output due to the ongoing
conflict in the country.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)