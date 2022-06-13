Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:35 2022-06-13 am EDT
22.35 EUR   -4.30%
04:58aInflation shock drives European stocks to 3-month lows
RE
03:03aFrench bank shares fall as Macron comes under pressure in parliament vote
RE
06/10Ipsos Names Former Societe Generale Exec As New CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inflation shock drives European stocks to 3-month lows

06/13/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 falls to lowest since March 8

* Euro zone banks slump 3% on debt jitters

* Tech, travel stocks lead morning declines

June 13 (Reuters) - European stocks tumbled to three-month lows on Monday, dragged down by technology and travel stocks, as a sharp rise in U.S. inflation raised concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.9% to its lowest since March 8.

High-growth technology stocks dropped 3.3% to lead the morning losses as government bond yields hit multi-year highs on bets of a faster tightening of monetary policy, with economy-linked sectors such as travel & leisure and automakers also shedding more than 3%.

The mood turned dark following a sharp Wall Street sell-off on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged 8.6% in May, its biggest gain since 1981, raising worries about a bigger 75-basis-point rate hike at the Fed meeting this week.

"We have a lot of uncertainty... less growth, more inflation combined with concerns about central banks hitting the brakes quite hard," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"What we now see in the market is that the concerns are starting to feed on its own."

The STOXX 600 has shed nearly 17% since hitting a record high in January as fears about soaring inflation, policy tightening by central banks, and recent COVID-19 curbs in China raised worries about a potential recession.

Asian stocks closed sharply lower on worries about fresh COVID lockdowns with Beijing's most populous district of Chaoyang announcing three rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious" coronavirus outbreak that emerged at a bar.

Euro zone banks dropped 2.8% on disappointment that the European Central Bank did not reveal any tool to support peripheral bonds at its meeting last week.

The spread between Italian and German bond yields hit its widest levels since May 2020, sending an index of Italian banks down 3.7%.

Adding to the downbeat mood, the first round of runoff voting saw French President Emmanuel Macron hold a razor-thin edge over the left in lower house elections.

France's biggest banks such as BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole fell between 2.7% and 3.8%.

Among other single stocks, French drugmaker Valneva plummeted 24.3% after it warned about the prospects for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Ukraine-focussed Ferrexpo Plc, a London-listed miner, slid 9.6% after it lowered output due to the ongoing conflict in the country. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.53% 0.69855 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
BNP PARIBAS -4.00% 46.63 Real-time Quote.-20.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.47% 1.22214 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.38% 0.77845 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. -4.17% 8.82 Real-time Quote.-26.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.15% 1.04764 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
FERREXPO PLC -11.43% 145.7 Delayed Quote.-45.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012814 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.44% 0.63115 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -4.26% 22.345 Real-time Quote.-22.69%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -2.15% 948.53 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
VALNEVA SE -26.26% 7.7 Real-time Quote.-57.35%
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
04:58aInflation shock drives European stocks to 3-month lows
RE
03:03aFrench bank shares fall as Macron comes under pressure in parliament vote
RE
06/10Ipsos Names Former Societe Generale Exec As New CFO
MT
06/09SOCIETE GENERALE : CSR and Climate Presentation - May 2022
PU
06/08SOCIETE GENERALE : Factoring launches a range of solutions related to environmental and so..
PU
06/08Societe Generale CEO to Boost Investment in European Units, Car Leasing Business
MT
06/08Socgen CEO says to allocate more capital to east Europe, car leasing ops
RE
06/08TRANSCRIPT : Société Générale Société anonyme Presents at Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Europe..
CI
06/06Exclusive-UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
06/06UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 797 M 27 146 M 27 146 M
Net income 2022 1 921 M 2 022 M 2 022 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 7,05%
Capitalization 19 027 M 20 023 M 20 023 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 131 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 23,35 €
Average target price 33,12 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Hervé Audren de Kerdrel Group Deputy Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-22.69%20 023
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.50%351 124
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.44%267 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%238 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 793
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.63%151 965