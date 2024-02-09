UBS Loses to Whistleblower in Wide-Reaching Supreme Court Decision

A win for an analyst allegedly fired for protesting unethical requests will make it easier for whistleblowers to sue.

SoftBank Returns to Health With an AI Bump

The tech investor's shares rose 11% on the back of higher revenue at Arm, its chip-design subsidiary.

Fidelity's Abigail Johnson Shakes Up Executive Ranks, Again

The CEO named a new finance chief and others. What the changes don't do is offer much clarity on who will emerge as Johnson's top deputy.

Ares Management Saw Robust Fundraising in Profitable Fourth Quarter

The $418 billion private-asset manager said it would actively market 35 different products across 17 strategies in 2024.

Apollo Takes Aim at $250 Billion in Debt Investments Annually

The firm set a new five-year goal, betting that investors will flock to private debt in search of better returns.

Regional-bank bondholders seem unworried by New York Community Bank's problems

While regional-bank stocks continue to be dragged down by the troubles assailing New York Community Bank, their bonds are holding up, suggesting bondholders view NYCB's issues as isolated.

The Confusingly Strong Economy Told in Three Stories

The plausible explanations for the economy's apparent immunity to high interest rates each lead to completely different outcomes for the markets.

A New Business Ownership Disclosure Rule Launched, but Many Don't Know About It

A new federal rule now requires more than 32 million small businesses to file ownership information to a little known agency in the U.S. Treasury Department or face potential penalties. The problem: Many of these businesses don't know about it.

Investors Are Almost Always Wrong About the Fed

Wall Street is clinging to hopes for interest-rate cuts despite inflation fears.

Société Générale Profit Tumbles But Tops Forecasts

Société Générale's fourth-quarter net profit was weighed by an almost-10% drop in revenue and higher operating expenses.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-24 0015ET