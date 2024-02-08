The Confusingly Strong Economy Told in Three Stories

The plausible explanations for the economy's apparent immunity to high interest rates each lead to completely different outcomes for the markets.

Small Businesses Must Now Report Ownership Information to the Government. But Many Don't Know About it.

A new federal rule now requires more than 32 million small businesses nationwide to file ownership information to a little known agency in the U.S. Treasury Department or face potential penalties. The problem: Many of these businesses don't know about it.

Investors Are Almost Always Wrong About the Fed

Wall Street is clinging to hopes for interest-rate cuts despite inflation fears.

Fidelity's Abigail Johnson Shakes Up Executive Ranks, Again

The CEO named a new finance chief and others. What the changes don't do is offer much clarity on who will emerge as Johnson's top deputy.

SoftBank Returns to Health as Silicon Valley and Chip Investments Prosper

The technology investor reported its first profit in more than a year, partly driven by gains in its Vision Funds segment.

Société Générale Profit Tumbles But Tops Forecasts

Société Générale's fourth-quarter net profit was weighed by an almost-10% drop in revenue and higher operating expenses.

Credit Agricole Lifts Payout as Profit Tops Hopes

Credit Agricole increased its 2023 dividend by 24%, after its corporate and retail banking offset a revenue decline at its insurance business, and helping lift fourth-quarter net profit above forecasts.

New York Community Bancorp looks to sell rent-regulated commercial real estate after surprise quarterly loss

The loan sale relates to three rent-regulated properties in New York City, a pain point for lenders.

Carlyle Revamps Pay Structure While Setting New Financial Targets

The private-equity firm swung to quarterly loss but saw its stock-price rise after it unveiled a pay overhaul that will give investors a bigger piece of management fees.

Brookfield Aims to Leverage its Heft to Expand Fundraising

As rivals seek a larger presence in the firm's core markets, Brookfield expects its size to help it amass $100 billion a year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-24 0715ET