SOCIETE GENERALE ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH AGERAS WITH A VIEW TO SELL SHINE
Press release
Paris, 19 June 2024
Societe Generale Group entered into an exclusive agreement with Ageras, with a view to sell its subsidiary Shine, which offers an online business account for small corporates and entrepreneurs.
This proposed sale contributes to the simplification of Societe Generale. It allows the Group to refocus on SG, its retail banking network in France, to continue developing the professional customer segment. As part of its roll-out, SG is relying on a new model dedicated to this core market based on the expertise of advisors and omnichannel offers to support professional customers in branch or remotely.
Ageras would take over all of Shine's activities as well as all its employees. This project will be subject to the applicable social procedures, the usual conditions precedent, and the approval of the relevant financial and regulatory authorities. The project is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.
Press contact:
Amandine Grison_+33 1 41 45 92 40_ amandine.grison@socgen.com
Societe Generale
A F r e n c h c o r p o r a t i o n w i t h s h a r e c a p i t a l o f E U R 1 , 0 0 3 , 7 2 4 , 9 2 7 . 5 0 - 5 5 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 R C S P a r i s
2 9 b o u l e v a r d H a u s s m a n n , F - 7 5 0 0 9 P a r i s
Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with more than 126,000 employees serving about 25 million clients in 65 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.
The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:
- French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.
- Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.
- International Retail, Mobility & Leasing Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.
Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).
In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.comwebsite where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.
For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegeneraleor visit our website societegenerale.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Société Générale SA published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 06:09:06 UTC.