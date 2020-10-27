Log in
>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
Société Générale
GLE
FR0000130809
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
(GLE)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
10/27 10:43:11 am
12.226
EUR
-2.84%
10:28a
SOCIETE GENERALE
: Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
10/23
SOCIETE GENERALE
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/22
SOCIETE GENERALE
: 16.2 million to support the debt funding of the largest solar power plant in Madagascar and accelerate the country's green energy transition
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
SOCIETE GENERALE : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
0
10/27/2020 | 10:28am EDT
UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
-2.62%
12.228
-59.43%
UBS GROUP AG
-0.89%
11.105
-8.43%
0
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
10:28a
SOCIETE GENERALE
: Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
10/23
SOCIETE GENERALE
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/22
SOCIETE GENERALE
: 16.2 million to support the debt funding of the largest sola..
PU
10/21
Oman raises $2 bln in first bond deal in over a year
RE
10/19
BANCO SANTANDER S A
: European Banks Await Green Light for Cash Dividend Payment..
DJ
10/19
SOCIETE GENERALE
: Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
10/16
SOCIETE GENERALE
: Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
10/15
SOCIETE GENERALE
: 16.2 million euros to support the debt funding of the largest..
PU
10/14
FACTBOX-Banks and insurers shun Canada's oil sands
RE
10/13
UniCredit picks former Treasury chief Padoan as chairman
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
21 709 M
25 674 M
25 674 M
Net income 2020
-1 145 M
-1 354 M
-1 354 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-8,60x
Yield 2020
1,83%
Capitalization
10 692 M
12 636 M
12 645 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,46x
Nbr of Employees
138 000
Free-Float
92,4%
More Financials
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
16,51 €
Last Close Price
12,58 €
Spread / Highest target
126%
Spread / Average Target
31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-32,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Frédéric Oudéa
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi
Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing
Group CFO, Deputy General manager & Head-Finance
Carlos Goncalves
Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
-59.43%
12 636
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-25.53%
308 600
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-20.50%
255 070
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-30.32%
212 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-13.82%
189 129
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.
8.09%
150 821
More Results
