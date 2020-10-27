Log in
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
SOCIETE GENERALE : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS

10/27/2020 | 10:28am EDT

UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -2.62% 12.228 Real-time Quote.-59.43%
UBS GROUP AG -0.89% 11.105 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 709 M 25 674 M 25 674 M
Net income 2020 -1 145 M -1 354 M -1 354 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,60x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 10 692 M 12 636 M 12 645 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,51 €
Last Close Price 12,58 €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group CFO, Deputy General manager & Head-Finance
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-59.43%12 636
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%308 600
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%255 070
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.32%212 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 129
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.8.09%150 821
