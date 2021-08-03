Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 08/02 11:39:06 am
24.865 EUR   +0.57%
02:31aSocGen's turnaround plan on track as it ups revenue forecast
RE
02:31aSOCIETE GENERALE : returns to profit of 1.4bn following a lofty loss in 2020
AQ
01:31aALD : reports first half 2021 results -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SocGen's turnaround plan on track as it ups revenue forecast

08/03/2021 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Societe Generale sign is seen outside a bank building in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -French bank Societe Generale on Tuesday raised its forecast for the full year as the lender swung back to a profit in the second quarter on lower pandemic-related charges for bad loans and a rebound in its French retail banking business.

In a sign that Chief Executive Frederic Oudea's turnaround strategy is starting to pay off, Societe Generale now expects revenue to grow in all its businesses this year, including in French retail banking, which had been a weakspot.

Under pressure to boost profitability, Oudea has been trying to revive the lender after losses from stock-linked derivatives wiped out equity trading in the first and second quarters of 2020, whilst a cumbersome retail banking structure hindered growth.

France's third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, said its cost of risk, which reflects provisions against bad loans, would be lower than expected in 2021 at 20 to 25 basis points, down from a previous forecast of 30 to 35 basis points.

SocGen also said its cost of risk fell 88.9% in the second quarter, mirroring that of rivals including Spain's BBVA and BNP Paribas, which slashed provisions for unpaid loans as the global economy was gradually recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The lender posted second-quarter net income of 1.44 billion euros ($1.71 billion), compared with a loss of 1.26 billion euros a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.2% to 6.26 billion euros.

In France, where the government ended a third nationwide lockdown in mid-May, retail banking revenue rose 8.7%.

Revenue was up 24.5% in its corporate and investment banking businesses, which SocGen began revamping two months ago by shifting resources into dealmaking and reducing its trading arm's exposure to market swings.

Equity trading revenue was five times higher than a year earlier, while fixed income and currency trading fell 33%.

Shares in SocGen have more than doubled since their drop to near 30-year lows in autumn last year when they closed at 10.90 euros on Sept. 25. Shares closed at 24.86 euros on Monday.

($1 = 0.8420 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong in London; Editing by Christian Schmolllinger and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
02:31aSocGen's turnaround plan on track as it ups revenue forecast
RE
02:31aSOCIETE GENERALE : returns to profit of 1.4bn following a lofty loss in 2020
AQ
01:31aALD : reports first half 2021 results -2-
DJ
01:16aSocGen's turnaround plan on track as it ups revenue forecast
RE
01:13aSOCIETE GENERALE : to Begin $558 Million Share Buyback Program in Q4
MT
01:12aSOCIETE GENERALE : Expects Across-The-Board Revenue Growth, Lower Risk Cost in F..
MT
12:46aSOCIETE GENERALE : Second quarter and half-year 2021 results
GL
08/02TAKE FIVE : Jobs, crackdowns and a fork
RE
08/02Italy's Monte dei Paschi Worst Performer Among Banks in EU's Stress Test
MT
07/30SOCIETE GENERALE : The European Banking Authority published the results of the 2..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 622 M 28 050 M 28 050 M
Net income 2021 2 719 M 3 229 M 3 229 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,31x
Yield 2021 5,80%
Capitalization 21 102 M 25 080 M 25 059 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 24,87 €
Average target price 27,99 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group CFO, Deputy General Manager & Finance Head
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Giovanni Luca Soma Manager-Business Unit Europe
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE46.08%25 080
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.97%453 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.24%322 796
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%191 516
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.72%188 648
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.56%148 451