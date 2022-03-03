Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SocGen says Russia exposure 18.6 billion eur, can cope if stripped of Russian assets

03/03/2022 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Societe Generale outside a bank office in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale on Thursday said its exposure to Russia stood at 18.6 billion euros ($20.65 billion), and that it could cope if stripped of Russian assets.

"The Group has more than enough buffer to absorb the consequences of a potential extreme scenario, in which the Group would be stripped of property rights to its banking assets in Russia," the group said in a statement.

The French bank said its exposure consisted of 15.4 billion euros within its Russian unit SG Russia, and 3.2 billion euros outside Russia, it said.

The bank "continues a detailed monitoring of the situation in Ukraine and Russia", it said.

"Societe Generale complies rigorously with legislation in force and diligently applies all necessary measures to strictly observe international sanctions", the bank added.

Shares in Societe General, one of Europe's most active banks in Russia, have fallen sharply after the Ukraine war triggered massive international sanctions.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by John O'Donnell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.54% 23.37 Real-time Quote.-22.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 13.73% 117.303 Delayed Quote.44.75%
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
03:29aSocGen says Russia exposure 18.6 billion eur, can cope if stripped of Russian assets
RE
03:09aMARKETMIND : It gets real
RE
03:07aSocGen shares rebound as French bank says it has enough cash to absorb Russia worst cas..
RE
03:03aSocGen says working to reduce Russia risks; bank shares jittery
RE
02:35aSocGen says Russia exposure 18.6 bln eur, can cope if stripped of Russian assets
RE
02:20aSOCIETE GENERALE : Update on the Group's current situation in Ukraine and Russia
PU
03/02European bank shares halt slide, Russia's Sberbank exits Europe
RE
03/02UniCredit would take 1 bln euro hit from Russia business write-off-sources
RE
03/02SocGen on Implications for Japan From Russia's War on Ukraine
MT
03/02Explainer-Russian banks out in the cold as EU unveils SWIFT sanctions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 288 M 28 051 M 28 051 M
Net income 2021 4 391 M 4 871 M 4 871 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,45x
Yield 2021 9,22%
Capitalization 19 431 M 21 554 M 21 554 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 23,30 €
Average target price 38,44 €
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Hervé Audren de Kerdrel Group Deputy Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-22.86%21 554
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.83%411 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.99%348 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%251 447
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.56%199 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.84%199 196