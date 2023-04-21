Societe Generale : 2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Mapping Report

1. GENERAL INFORMATION ON USAGE OF SOCIETE GENERALE SASB MAPPING REPORT
Our commitment is to provide investors with useful, relevant, and meaningful sustainability information, which can be found in detailed referenced documents 84
This Mapping report reflects our understanding of Industry Standards Version 2018-10 and 2021-12 issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) in regards of our current publications. Unless otherwise noted, all data and descriptions are reported for Societe Generale on a consolidated basis if presented as a reference to a business or segment expected by SASB format. We do not disclose all metrics included in the standards covering Societe Generale activities; some are not applicable to a diverified European bank. All reported data is in EUR and as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.
Split of activities as per SASB format within Societe Generale Group organization
The Societe Generale Group has built a solid diversified banking model suited to the needs of its 25 million corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is structured around three complementary and diversified businesses that benefit from strong market positions: French Retail Banking; International Banking and Financial Services; Global Banking and Investor Solutions. This diversified model can be mapped with the financials sector and the transportation framework as described below:
Financials framework
Asset
Commercial
Mortgage
Consumer
Management &
Banks
Finance
Finance
Custody Activities
(FN-CB)
(FN-MF)
(FN-CF)
(FN-AC)
French Retail
X
X
Banking
Societe
Societe Generale
Generale
X
networks
networks
Franfinance
Crédit du Nord
Crédit du
Boursorama
Nord
Boursorama
International
X
X
Banking &
X
In Russia*,
In Russia*,
X
Financial
Société Générale
Romania, Czech
Romania,
Czech
In Europe only
Services
Assurance (SOGECAP)
Republic and
Republic and
Africa
Africa
Global
X
Banking &
Societe Generale Private
Investor
Banking
Solutions
Societe Generale
Security Services
* Please note that Societe Generale has sold its Russian activities in avril 2022.
Transportation
framework
Investment
Car Rental &
Banking &
Insurance
Leasing
Brokerage
(FN-IN)
( TR-CR)
(FN-IB)
X
SociétéX Générale
Assurances ALD Automotive (SOGESSUR)
X
Societe
Generale
Corporate &
Investment
Bank
Regarding insurance activities, Societe Generale proposes 2 types of products in line with French specificities: individual savings products called "life insurance" and protection products. Therefore, information reported under Group insurance activities for SASB purposes are classified under Asset Management & Custody framework (FN-AC) for life insurance activities and under Insurance (FN-IN) for protection activities. In the Retail Banking businesses, the Group focuses its development in Europe on selected markets with growth potential (France, Czech Republic and Romania), and in Africa, where it has a historic presence and a refined understanding of markets and -tier one positions. These businesses are covered by Commercial Banks (FN-CB) framework, applied to the concerned regions and by Mortgage Finance (FN-MF), as the Group proposes home loans to its clients. Worth noticed that in France, standard product is amortising guaranteed home loans and not mortgages, and origination is based on customer ability to reimburse and not on property value. The main part of Societe Generale home loan portfolio is granted in France (84% of Retail net exposure is in France).
The purpose of this document is to help investors who are using SASB to find relevant information for analysis Societe Generale sustainability actions and disclosures and not to fully apply SASB recommendations. Therefore, it is not
│ 1
SOCIETE GENERALE 2022 SASB MAPPING REPORT
fully comprehensive but presents significant information on Societe Generale as a whole company. Worth notice that this document is not audited by an external authorised third party.
The following information is mapped based on Societe Generale main disclosures.
Reporting under the SASB standards for the first time and SASB being a global framework with, at present, a US- focused approach, Société Générale has attempted to translate the spirit and meaning of this framework.
This document does not purport to be exhaustive.
It is the responsibility of any investor, together with its advisers or other experts where appropriate, before making any investment decision, to carry out its own research and analysis and to form its own opinion on the contents of this document, without relying exclusively on the information provided herein.
Société Générale has no obligation to update this document at any time.
│ 3
SOCIETE GENERALE 2022 SASB MAPPING REPORT
3. GENERIC INFORMATION
Sustainability Accounting Metrics
Industry
Accounting Metric
Category
Code
Business Ethics
AC, CB, IB
Description
of
Discussion
FN-CB-510a.2
whistleblower policies and
and Analysis
FN-AC-510a.2
procedures
FN-IB-510a.2
AC, CB, IB Total amount of monetary Quantitative
FN-CB-510a.1
losses as a result of legal
FN-IB-510a.1
proceedings
associated
FN-AC-510a.1
with fraud, insider trading,
anti-trust,
anti-
competitive
behavior,
market
manipulation,
malpractice,
or
other
related
financial
industry
laws or regulations
Response
Societe Generale has set up a whistleblowing system in accordance with the law on transparency, the fight against corruption and modernisation of the economy (known as the Sapin II Act). This system operates in France and internationally, in both French and English, the details of which can be found at www.societegenerale.com (https://report.whistleb.com/en/societegenerale). Whistleblowers can use it to report any potential or actual violations in respect of human rights, fundamental freedoms, health and safety or the environment. The system is available to all employees, as well as to external contractors, temporary staff and service providers working with the Group on an established basis (whether as subcontractors or suppliers). Societe Generale protects whistleblowers, guarantees that they will keep their identity strictly confidential throughout the entire Group, and guarantees anonymity where possible under local law. More detail can be found in Societe Generale 2023 Universal Registration Document pages 345 to 348 and 366.
Operational risk losses per event type (amount breakdown):
Execution errors
Errors in pricing
24%
or risk
Rogue trading
evaluation
including
0%
model risk
Commercial
13%
litigation
9%
Systems
Litigation with
interruptions
4%
authorities
Fraud and other
Loss of operating
15%
environment/
criminal
activities
capability
2%
60%
33%
More information can be found in Societe Generale 2023 Universal Registration
Document page 262
Professional Integrity
IB
Description of approach to
Discussion
FN-IB-510b.4
The Group aims to establish a culture of responsibility and apply the strictest control and
ensuring
professional
and Analysis
compliance standards in the banking sector. It commits its employees to act with
integrity, including duty of
integrity and in accordance with applicable law in all its activities. Keeping this in mind,
care
the Group has defined a Code of Conduct describing the standards to be observed and
constituting a commitment towards each stakeholder. This Code applies to all its
employees worldwide.
For more information regarding Code of Conduct, please refer to page 345 and following
of Societe Generale 2023 Universal Registration Document
Moreover, Societe Generale is subject to the French Act of 27 March 2017 on the duty of
care for parent and subcontracting companies (the Duty of Care Act). This law requires
the Group to prepare and implement a duty of care plan to identify risks and prevent
serious breaches of human rights, fundamental freedoms, or damage to the health,
safety and security of persons and the environment because of its activities. For more
information regarding Societe Generale Duty of Care plan, please refer to page 361 and
following of Societe Generale 2023 Universal Registration Document.
IB
(1)
Number
and (2)
Quantitative
FN-IB-510b.1
None.
percentage
of covered
Please refer to Note 9 pages 552 and following of 2023 Societe Generale Universal
Société Générale SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:49:01 UTC.