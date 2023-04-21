Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:10:01 2023-04-21 am EDT
22.24 EUR   -0.40%
10:50aSociete Generale : 2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Mapping Report
PU
08:05aSocGen Comments on Latin American Currencies This Week
MT
06:10aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Mostly Higher After PMI Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : 2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Mapping Report

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21.04.2023

2022 SUSTAINABILITY ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD (SASB) MAPPING REPORT

SOCIETE GENERALE 2022 SASB MAPPING REPORT

1. GENERAL INFORMATION ON USAGE OF SOCIETE GENERALE SASB MAPPING REPORT

Our commitment is to provide investors with useful, relevant, and meaningful sustainability information, which can be found in detailed referenced documents 84

This Mapping report reflects our understanding of Industry Standards Version 2018-10 and 2021-12 issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) in regards of our current publications. Unless otherwise noted, all data and descriptions are reported for Societe Generale on a consolidated basis if presented as a reference to a business or segment expected by SASB format. We do not disclose all metrics included in the standards covering Societe Generale activities; some are not applicable to a diverified European bank. All reported data is in EUR and as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Split of activities as per SASB format within Societe Generale Group organization

The Societe Generale Group has built a solid diversified banking model suited to the needs of its 25 million corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is structured around three complementary and diversified businesses that benefit from strong market positions: French Retail Banking; International Banking and Financial Services; Global Banking and Investor Solutions. This diversified model can be mapped with the financials sector and the transportation framework as described below:

Financials framework

Asset

Commercial

Mortgage

Consumer

Management &

Banks

Finance

Finance

Custody Activities

(FN-CB)

(FN-MF)

(FN-CF)

(FN-AC)

French Retail

X

X

Banking

Societe

Societe Generale

Generale

X

networks

networks

Franfinance

Crédit du Nord

Crédit du

Boursorama

Nord

Boursorama

International

X

X

Banking &

X

In Russia*,

In Russia*,

X

Financial

Société Générale

Romania, Czech

Romania,

Czech

In Europe only

Services

Assurance (SOGECAP)

Republic and

Republic and

Africa

Africa

Global

X

Banking &

Societe Generale Private

Investor

Banking

Solutions

Societe Generale

Security Services

* Please note that Societe Generale has sold its Russian activities in avril 2022.

Transportation

framework

Investment

Car Rental &

Banking &

Insurance

Leasing

Brokerage

(FN-IN)

( TR-CR)

(FN-IB)

X

SociétéX Générale

Assurances ALD Automotive (SOGESSUR)

X

Societe

Generale

Corporate &

Investment

Bank

Regarding insurance activities, Societe Generale proposes 2 types of products in line with French specificities: individual savings products called "life insurance" and protection products. Therefore, information reported under Group insurance activities for SASB purposes are classified under Asset Management & Custody framework (FN-AC) for life insurance activities and under Insurance (FN-IN) for protection activities. In the Retail Banking businesses, the Group focuses its development in Europe on selected markets with growth potential (France, Czech Republic and Romania), and in Africa, where it has a historic presence and a refined understanding of markets and -tier one positions. These businesses are covered by Commercial Banks (FN-CB) framework, applied to the concerned regions and by Mortgage Finance (FN-MF), as the Group proposes home loans to its clients. Worth noticed that in France, standard product is amortising guaranteed home loans and not mortgages, and origination is based on customer ability to reimburse and not on property value. The main part of Societe Generale home loan portfolio is granted in France (84% of Retail net exposure is in France).

The purpose of this document is to help investors who are using SASB to find relevant information for analysis Societe Generale sustainability actions and disclosures and not to fully apply SASB recommendations. Therefore, it is not

1

SOCIETE GENERALE 2022 SASB MAPPING REPORT

fully comprehensive but presents significant information on Societe Generale as a whole company. Worth notice that this document is not audited by an external authorised third party.

The following information is mapped based on Societe Generale main disclosures.

Societe Generale 2023 Universal Registeration Document can be consulted on the Group website: https://www.societegenerale.com/sites/default/files/documents/2023-03/2023-Universal-Registration-Document_EN.pdf

Pillar 3 information is disclosed on Societe Generale website: https://www.societegenerale.com/sites/default/files/documents/2023-03/Societe-Generale_Pillar3_31122022_EN.pdf

Additionnal information on climate actions are disclosed under Societe Generale Annual information on alignment available on Societe Generale website: https://www.societegenerale.com/sites/default/files/documents/CSR/Societe-Generale-Annual-information-on- alignment-2021_EN.pdf

2

SOCIETE GENERALE 2022 SASB MAPPING REPORT

2. DISCLAIMER

Reporting under the SASB standards for the first time and SASB being a global framework with, at present, a US- focused approach, Société Générale has attempted to translate the spirit and meaning of this framework.

This document does not purport to be exhaustive.

It is the responsibility of any investor, together with its advisers or other experts where appropriate, before making any investment decision, to carry out its own research and analysis and to form its own opinion on the contents of this document, without relying exclusively on the information provided herein.

Société Générale has no obligation to update this document at any time.

3

SOCIETE GENERALE 2022 SASB MAPPING REPORT

3. GENERIC INFORMATION

Sustainability Accounting Metrics

Industry

Accounting Metric

Category

Code

Business Ethics

AC, CB, IB

Description

of

Discussion

FN-CB-510a.2

whistleblower policies and

and Analysis

FN-AC-510a.2

procedures

FN-IB-510a.2

AC, CB, IB Total amount of monetary Quantitative

FN-CB-510a.1

losses as a result of legal

FN-IB-510a.1

proceedings

associated

FN-AC-510a.1

with fraud, insider trading,

anti-trust,

anti-

competitive

behavior,

market

manipulation,

malpractice,

or

other

related

financial

industry

laws or regulations

Response

Societe Generale has set up a whistleblowing system in accordance with the law on transparency, the fight against corruption and modernisation of the economy (known as the Sapin II Act). This system operates in France and internationally, in both French and English, the details of which can be found at www.societegenerale.com (https://report.whistleb.com/en/societegenerale). Whistleblowers can use it to report any potential or actual violations in respect of human rights, fundamental freedoms, health and safety or the environment. The system is available to all employees, as well as to external contractors, temporary staff and service providers working with the Group on an established basis (whether as subcontractors or suppliers). Societe Generale protects whistleblowers, guarantees that they will keep their identity strictly confidential throughout the entire Group, and guarantees anonymity where possible under local law. More detail can be found in Societe Generale 2023 Universal Registration Document pages 345 to 348 and 366.

Operational risk losses per event type (amount breakdown):

Execution errors

Errors in pricing

24%

or risk

Rogue trading

evaluation

including

0%

model risk

Commercial

13%

litigation

9%

Systems

Litigation with

interruptions

4%

authorities

Fraud and other

Loss of operating

15%

environment/

criminal

activities

capability

2%

60%

33%

More information can be found in Societe Generale 2023 Universal Registration

Document page 262

Professional Integrity

IB

Description of approach to

Discussion

FN-IB-510b.4

The Group aims to establish a culture of responsibility and apply the strictest control and

ensuring

professional

and Analysis

compliance standards in the banking sector. It commits its employees to act with

integrity, including duty of

integrity and in accordance with applicable law in all its activities. Keeping this in mind,

care

the Group has defined a Code of Conduct describing the standards to be observed and

constituting a commitment towards each stakeholder. This Code applies to all its

employees worldwide.

For more information regarding Code of Conduct, please refer to page 345 and following

of Societe Generale 2023 Universal Registration Document

Moreover, Societe Generale is subject to the French Act of 27 March 2017 on the duty of

care for parent and subcontracting companies (the Duty of Care Act). This law requires

the Group to prepare and implement a duty of care plan to identify risks and prevent

serious breaches of human rights, fundamental freedoms, or damage to the health,

safety and security of persons and the environment because of its activities. For more

information regarding Societe Generale Duty of Care plan, please refer to page 361 and

following of Societe Generale 2023 Universal Registration Document.

IB

(1)

Number

and (2)

Quantitative

FN-IB-510b.1

None.

percentage

of covered

Please refer to Note 9 pages 552 and following of 2023 Societe Generale Universal

employees with a record

Registration Document.

of

investment-related

investigations, consumer-

initiated

complaints,

private civil litigations, or

other

regulatory

proceedings

4

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
10:50aSociete Generale : 2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Mapping Report
PU
08:05aSocGen Comments on Latin American Currencies This Week
MT
06:10aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Mostly Higher After PMI Data
DJ
05:53aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
12:19aCrédit Agricole Enters EUR35 Million Settlement Deal in French Tax Probe
MT
04/20Renault chooses banks for planned listing of electric car unit Ampere - source
RE
04/20SocGen's EU Government Bonds Weekly Positioning Report
MT
04/20SocGen's Thursday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
04/20Societe Generale -Information relating to the combined General Meeting of shareholders ..
AQ
04/20SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 751 M 30 438 M 30 438 M
Net income 2023 3 351 M 3 676 M 3 676 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,76x
Yield 2023 7,07%
Capitalization 17 860 M 19 589 M 19 589 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 115 466
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 22,33 €
Average target price 33,01 €
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Independent Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Alain Voiment Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-4.90%19 589
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.00%412 779
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.72%238 376
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%233 497
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%171 743
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%156 814
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer