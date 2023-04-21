Societe Generale : 2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Mapping Report

SOCIETE GENERALE 2022 SASB MAPPING REPORT

1. GENERAL INFORMATION ON USAGE OF SOCIETE GENERALE SASB MAPPING REPORT

Our commitment is to provide investors with useful, relevant, and meaningful sustainability information, which can be found in detailed referenced documents 84

This Mapping report reflects our understanding of Industry Standards Version 2018-10 and 2021-12 issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) in regards of our current publications. Unless otherwise noted, all data and descriptions are reported for Societe Generale on a consolidated basis if presented as a reference to a business or segment expected by SASB format. We do not disclose all metrics included in the standards covering Societe Generale activities; some are not applicable to a diverified European bank. All reported data is in EUR and as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Split of activities as per SASB format within Societe Generale Group organization

The Societe Generale Group has built a solid diversified banking model suited to the needs of its 25 million corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is structured around three complementary and diversified businesses that benefit from strong market positions: French Retail Banking; International Banking and Financial Services; Global Banking and Investor Solutions. This diversified model can be mapped with the financials sector and the transportation framework as described below: