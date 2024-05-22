Societe Generale confirms the launch of a new worldwide plan enabling eligible employees and retired former employees of the group to subscribe to a capital increase reserved for them on preferential terms.

The banking group specifies that the subscription price is set at 20.64 euros, and that the subscription period will take place from June 3 to 17 (inclusive), with settlement-delivery of the shares scheduled for July 25.

Employee shareholding is a collective commitment scheme regularly implemented within Societe Generale, with the aim of actively and sustainably involving employees in the company's development and in the sharing of value', it points out.

