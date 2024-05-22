Societe Generale: 2024 global employee shareholding plan
The banking group specifies that the subscription price is set at 20.64 euros, and that the subscription period will take place from June 3 to 17 (inclusive), with settlement-delivery of the shares scheduled for July 25.
Employee shareholding is a collective commitment scheme regularly implemented within Societe Generale, with the aim of actively and sustainably involving employees in the company's development and in the sharing of value', it points out.
