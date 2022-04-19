Societe Generale : A new phase in the planned retail banking network merger to create a new French retail bank

Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord have marked another step forward in their plan to merge the two retail banking networks by announcing today the new branding of the future French retail bank, operational as of 2023, as well as the appointment of future Regional Directors.

2022 is the year of the finalisation of the prepared merger of the Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord retail banking networks, with the legal implementation taking place on 1 January, 2023. Following the completion of several major milestones since December 2020, with the presentation of the detailed model of the future bank, advances in IT work, and the conclusion of several key human resources agreements with staff representative bodies, the Group is presenting the branding of its future retail bank in France.

New branding for the French retail bank

Resulting from the merger of the Societe Generale network and the banks of the Crédit du Nord group, the new brand aims to create a new leader, closely attuned to the expectations of its 10 million customers.

The identity chosen is a new national SG brand coupled with ten regional brands: SG CREDIT DU NORD, SG GRAND EST, SG LAYDERNIER, SG AUVERGNE RHÔNE ALPES, SG SMC, SG COURTOIS, SG SUD OUEST, SG TARNEAUD, SG GRAND OUEST and, in the Ile-de-France (Paris) region and Corsica, SG SOCIETE GENERALE.

It reflects the strategic orientations of the plan to combine the two networks: a strong brand capitalising on the power of the Societe Generale brand, with its emblematic red and black colours, along with the local roots of the regional banks, whose identity is reaffirmed to represent the territorial proximity of the New Bank, in keeping with the values and history of each individual bank. The logo also evolves, changing into an open square, a symbol of balance and symmetry between the national brand and the regional brands.