Societe Generale : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS
(As of 07 March 2023)
Société Générale
(the Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI) : O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
Issue of up to EUR 30 000 000 Notes due 15/02/2029 under the Debt Instruments Issuance Programme
Series : 00011VN/22.12
Tranche 1
(the « Notes »)
ISIN CODE: FR001400EH01
Information is hereby given to the holders of the above-mentioned Notes that the definitive Aggregate Nominal Amount is EUR 30 000 000.
For further information, Noteholders shall refer to the Final Terms dated 09/12/2022.
The Agent
Société Générale
32 rue du Champ de Tir
BP 18236
44312 Nantes cedex 3
France
Disclaimer
Société Générale SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 15:36:06 UTC.