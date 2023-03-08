Societe Generale : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS

(As of 07 March 2023)

Société Générale

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI) : O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Issue of up to EUR 30 000 000 Notes due 15/02/2029 under the Debt Instruments Issuance Programme

Series : 00011VN/22.12

Tranche 1

(the « Notes »)

ISIN CODE: FR001400EH01

Information is hereby given to the holders of the above-mentioned Notes that the definitive Aggregate Nominal Amount is EUR 30 000 000.

For further information, Noteholders shall refer to the Final Terms dated 09/12/2022.

The Agent

Société Générale

32 rue du Champ de Tir

BP 18236

44312 Nantes cedex 3

France