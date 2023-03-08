Advanced search
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:51:56 2023-03-08 am EST
27.28 EUR   +0.50%
09:47aNokian Tyres : DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT; Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release March 7, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
AQ
08:55aAxa Investment registers as crypto service provider in France
RE
04:22aJefferies cuts John Wood to 'hold' from 'buy'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : Amendment to the terms and conditions

03/08/2023 | 10:37am EST
NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS

(As of 07 March 2023)

Société Générale

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI) : O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Issue of up to EUR 30 000 000 Notes due 15/02/2029 under the Debt Instruments Issuance Programme

Series : 00011VN/22.12

Tranche 1

(the « Notes »)

ISIN CODE: FR001400EH01

Information is hereby given to the holders of the above-mentioned Notes that the definitive Aggregate Nominal Amount is EUR 30 000 000.

For further information, Noteholders shall refer to the Final Terms dated 09/12/2022.

The Agent

Société Générale

32 rue du Champ de Tir

BP 18236

44312 Nantes cedex 3

France

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 15:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
