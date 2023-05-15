Advanced search
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:34 2023-05-15 am EDT
22.28 EUR   +0.97%
12:35pSociete Generale : Appointments within Global Banking and Investor Solutions
07:53aHenkel at annual high after optimistic SocGen study
05:51aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
Societe Generale : Appointments within Global Banking and Investor Solutions

05/15/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
Societe Generale announces the following appointments within its Global Banking and Investor Solutions division (GBIS), effective as of May 24, 2023*:

Demetrio Salorio is appointed Head of Global Banking and Advisory, succeeding Pierre Palmieri, proposed to be appointed as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer as of May 24th. Demetrio will report to both Anne-Christine Champion and Alexandre Fleury, appointed co-heads of Global Banking and Investor Solutions as of May 24th.

Ilya Polyakov is appointed Deputy Head of Global Banking and Advisory, alongside Alvaro Huete who remains also Deputy Head of Global Banking and Advisory. Ilya will report to Demetrio Salorio.

Thierry d'Argent is appointed Group Country Head for the United Kingdom and Ireland, and CEO of Societe Generale London Branch, replacing Demetrio Salorio in this role. Thierry will report to both Anne-Christine Champion and Alexandre Fleury.

Hatem Mustapha is appointed Co-Head of Global Markets Activities and Head of Equities & Equity Derivatives, succeeding Alexandre Fleury in this position. Reporting to both Anne-Christine Champion and Alexandre Fleury, Hatem will work alongside Sylvain Cartier, Co-Head of Global Markets Activities. Hatem's replacement as Head of Global Markets Americas will be announced in due course.

Demetrio, Ilya, Thierry and Hatem will be members of the Group's Management Committee.

Slawomir Krupa comments: "I am delighted of these appointments which will reinforce our Global Banking and Investor Solutions franchise. Demetrio, Ilya, Thierry and Hatem are seasoned leaders in their respective field. Their diversified French and international background and their in-depth knowledge of the Group's businesses and high-level client relationships will be key enablers to the success of our strategic roadmap."

* subject to regulatory approvals

Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Sophie Dobrzensky_+33 1 57 29 19 11_ sophie.dobrzensky@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 16:34:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 27 319 M 29 669 M 29 669 M
Net income 2023 3 127 M 3 396 M 3 396 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,77x
Yield 2023 7,65%
Capitalization 17 644 M 19 161 M 19 161 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 115 466
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 22,06 €
Average target price 33,11 €
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Independent Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Alain Voiment Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-6.05%19 161
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
