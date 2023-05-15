Societe Generale : Appointments within Global Banking and Investor Solutions

Societe Generale announces the following appointments within its Global Banking and Investor Solutions division (GBIS), effective as of May 24, 2023*:

Demetrio Salorio is appointed Head of Global Banking and Advisory, succeeding Pierre Palmieri, proposed to be appointed as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer as of May 24th. Demetrio will report to both Anne-Christine Champion and Alexandre Fleury, appointed co-heads of Global Banking and Investor Solutions as of May 24th.

Ilya Polyakov is appointed Deputy Head of Global Banking and Advisory, alongside Alvaro Huete who remains also Deputy Head of Global Banking and Advisory. Ilya will report to Demetrio Salorio.

Thierry d'Argent is appointed Group Country Head for the United Kingdom and Ireland, and CEO of Societe Generale London Branch, replacing Demetrio Salorio in this role. Thierry will report to both Anne-Christine Champion and Alexandre Fleury.

Hatem Mustapha is appointed Co-Head of Global Markets Activities and Head of Equities & Equity Derivatives, succeeding Alexandre Fleury in this position. Reporting to both Anne-Christine Champion and Alexandre Fleury, Hatem will work alongside Sylvain Cartier, Co-Head of Global Markets Activities. Hatem's replacement as Head of Global Markets Americas will be announced in due course.

Demetrio, Ilya, Thierry and Hatem will be members of the Group's Management Committee.

Slawomir Krupa comments : "I am delighted of these appointments which will reinforce our Global Banking and Investor Solutions franchise. Demetrio, Ilya, Thierry and Hatem are seasoned leaders in their respective field. Their diversified French and international background and their in-depth knowledge of the Group's businesses and high-level client relationships will be key enablers to the success of our strategic roadmap."

* subject to regulatory approvals

