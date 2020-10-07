Log in
Societe Generale : Appointments within Societe Generale

10/07/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Societe Generale announces the appointments of Delphine Garcin-Meunier as Head of Group Strategy and Vincent Robillard as Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations. These appointments will be effective as of November 9, 2020.

Delphine Garcin-Meunier, who currently holds the position of Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, will replace Sébastien Proto, who recently joined the Group's General Management. Delphine will accompany the General Management in the strategic steering of the Bank, drawing on her in-depth knowledge of primary capital markets and her experience in the Finance and Strategy departments. She will report to Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale.

Vincent Robillard, currently Head of Long-Term Funding and Collateral Management for the Group, will replace Delphine. He will report to William Kadouch-Chassaing, Deputy General Manager of Societe Generale in charge of Finance.

Press contact:
Corentin Henry +33 1 58 98 01 75 corentin.henry@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 17:04:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 21 732 M 25 561 M 25 561 M
Net income 2020 -1 126 M -1 325 M -1 325 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,38x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 10 325 M 12 169 M 12 144 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,31 €
Last Close Price 12,15 €
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group CFO, Deputy General manager & Head-Finance
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-60.82%12 169
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.68%298 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%240 036
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.81%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-26.00%163 176
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 612
