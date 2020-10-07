Societe Generale : Appointments within Societe Generale

Societe Generale announces the appointments of Delphine Garcin-Meunier as Head of Group Strategy and Vincent Robillard as Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations. These appointments will be effective as of November 9, 2020.

Delphine Garcin-Meunier, who currently holds the position of Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, will replace Sébastien Proto, who recently joined the Group's General Management. Delphine will accompany the General Management in the strategic steering of the Bank, drawing on her in-depth knowledge of primary capital markets and her experience in the Finance and Strategy departments. She will report to Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale.

Vincent Robillard, currently Head of Long-Term Funding and Collateral Management for the Group, will replace Delphine. He will report to William Kadouch-Chassaing, Deputy General Manager of Societe Generale in charge of Finance.

