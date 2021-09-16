Log in
Societe Generale : Appointments within Societe Generale Securities Services

09/16/2021
Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) announces the appointments of Alexandra Chauvel and Gildas Le Treut as co-directors of Coverage, Marketing and Solutions (CMS).

Alexandra Chauvel and Gildas Le Treut will both join the SGSS Executive Committee. Based in Paris, they will report to David Abitbol, Head of Societe Generale Securities Services, and replace Christophe Baurand, who has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the Group.

Their appointments, effective since September 1st, will accelerate the commercial development and customer experience improvement initiatives, through digital transformation. Gildas Le Treut will more specifically supervise the Coverage, Marketing and Engineering teams, while Alexandra Chauvel, in charge of the Customer Digital Transformation program, will oversee the customer service division.

BIOGRAPHIES

Alexandra Chauvelbegan her career atA.T.Kearney where, over eight years, she took part in the development of the Financial Institution Practice.Early 2007, Alexandra joined Societe Generale as Audit Worldwide Coordinator on SGCIB Client Coverage and Structured Finance activities. In parallel, Alexandra created the module 'Pratique du Conseil' in the Finance and Strategy Master at Paris Institute of Political Studies. Early 2013, she joined the Commercial Direction of Private Banking, to create the Credit Advisor function, and then mid-2015 the KYC Advisor function. In addition to the management of 70 deal-structuring experts, she initiated and achieved several client service improvement projects on credit granting and on-boarding, whether in terms of offer, processes or digital solutions. Since February 2020, she is Transformation Leader for SGSS on the Clients Value Chain. Alexandra Chauvel graduated from ESCP (1998).

Gildas Le Treutjoined SGSS as Head of Sales and Relationship Management in May 2018 after 11 years at ABN Amro Clearing. Since 2007, he has been successively Managing Director of the branch in France (Fortis Bank Nederland), Global Head of Product & Network Management and Global Director of Prime Services. He has developed ABN AMRO Clearing franchise for institutional investors, banks, asset managers and hedge funds. He started his career in 1996 at BNP Paribas Securities Services in the equity clearing team where he occupied various positions before being promoted as Sales & Relationship Manager for Continental Europe. Gildas Le Treut has a Masters degree in Bank & Finance from Sorbonne University.

Press contacts:

Paris: Adrien Billet - +33 (0) 1 42 14 66 83 - adrien.billet@socgen.com

London: Clare Milton - +442075973284 - clare.milton@sgcib.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
