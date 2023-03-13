Advanced search
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:37:50 2023-03-13 pm EDT
23.94 EUR   -6.23%
03:25pProperty group Icade to sell off its shares in Icade Sante arm
RE
03:09pSociete Generale : Note ANC 2022.12_EN
PU
02:59pSociete Generale : Availability of 2023 URD
PU
Societe Generale : Availability of 2023 URD

03/13/2023 | 02:59pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Paris, 13 March 2023

Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document, the annual financial report and the report on corporate governance

Societe Generale hereby informs the public that the French version of the 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 13 March 2023.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • the 2022 annual financial report and
  • the report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors' findings.

The annual financial report cross-reference table appears on page 675 of the Universal Registration Document.

The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors' findings, appear respectively on pages 69 to 160 and on page 628 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section of the Company's website (https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial- and-non-financial-information/regulated-information)and on the AMF's website.

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.comFanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

A French corporation with share capital of € 1,010,261,206.25 - 552 120 222 RCS Paris

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world's societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking with the SG bank, resulting from the merger of the two Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks, and Boursorama. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale's newsroom pagewhere official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegeneraleor visit our website societegenerale.com.

A French corporation with share capital of € 1,010,261,206.25 - 552 120 222 RCS Paris

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 18:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
