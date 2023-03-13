Societe Generale : Availability of 2023 URD

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Paris, 13 March 2023

Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document, the annual financial report and the report on corporate governance

Societe Generale hereby informs the public that the French version of the 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 13 March 2023.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2022 annual financial report and

the report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors' findings.

The annual financial report cross-reference table appears on page 675 of the Universal Registration Document.

The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors' findings, appear respectively on pages 69 to 160 and on page 628 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section of the Company's website (https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial- and-non-financial-information/regulated-information)and on the AMF's website.

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.comFanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

A French corporation with share capital of € 1,010,261,206.25 - 552 120 222 RCS Paris