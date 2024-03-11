AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND THE REPORT ON CORPORATE FINANCE

Paris, 11 March 2024

Societe Generale hereby informs the public that the French version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 11 March 2024.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2023 annual financial report; and

the report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors' findings.

The annual financial report cross-reference table appears on page 728 of the Universal Registration Document.

The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors' findings, appear respectively on pages 75 to 188 and on page 698 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section of the Company's website(https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial-and-non-

financial-information/regulated-information-and-other-important-information)and on the AMF's website.

