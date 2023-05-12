Advanced search
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:33 2023-05-12 am EDT
22.06 EUR   +1.19%
12:44pSociete Generale : Availability of the first amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document
GL
06:46aCzech lender Komercni Banka lowers 2023 revenue target as deposit costs rise
RE
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: Solid Earnings, U.K. Data Buoy Stocks
DJ
Societe Generale: Availability of the first amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document

05/12/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
AVAILABILITY OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Regulated Information

Paris, 12 May 2023

Societe Generale hereby informs the public that the first amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed on 13th March 2023 under number D.23-0089, has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 12th May 2023 under number D-23-0089-A01.

This document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Regulated information” section of the Company’s website (https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial-and-non-financial-information/regulated-information) and on the AMF’s website.

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking with the SG bank, resulting from the merger of the two Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks, and Boursorama. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.


Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).
In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

 

Attachment


