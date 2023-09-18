|Real-time Euronext Paris 11:39:45 2023-09-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.28 EUR
|-12.05%
|-9.47%
|-0.85%
|07:08pm
|France's SocGen pledges to plug gender pay gap with $107 million
|RE
|06:50pm
|SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : CMD 2023: a fortress in the making?
September 18, 2023 at 12:50 pm EDT
Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - financing and investment banking (35.9%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.; - retail banking in France (31.5%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 147 billion in assets under management in 2022), and provides online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com); - international retail banking (18.4%); - provision of specialized financial and insurance services (14.1%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance; - other (0.1%). At the end of 2022, Société Générale managed EUR 523.9 billion in current deposits and EUR 495.6 billion in current credits. Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (48.4%), Europe (32.4%), Americas (7.2%), Africa (6.6%), Asia and Oceania (5.4%).
SectorBanks
04:00am - Capital Markets Day
Institutional Finance Storms into Crypto: Early Sign of a Bull Market?
June 28, 2023 at 10:25 am EDT
INTERVIEW - Frédéric Oudea, CEO of Société Générale: the environment will be volatile in the future
May 12, 2023 at 05:24 am EDT
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
26.47EUR
Average target price
34.87EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.74%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.85%
|22 946 M $
|+2.64%
|22 933 M $
|+31.52%
|22 926 M $
|+38.16%
|22 973 M $
|+20.17%
|22 991 M $
|-8.26%
|22 894 M $
|-13.55%
|23 011 M $
|+13.86%
|22 876 M $
|-23.31%
|22 874 M $
|-8.66%
|22 866 M $
