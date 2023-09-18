Stock GLE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Société Générale

Equities

GLE

FR0000130809

Banks

Real-time Euronext Paris 11:39:45 2023-09-18 am EDT Intraday chart for Société Générale 5-day change 1st Jan Change
23.28 EUR -12.05% -9.47% -0.85%
07:08pm France's SocGen pledges to plug gender pay gap with $107 million RE
06:50pm SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : CMD 2023: a fortress in the making? Alphavalue

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : CMD 2023: a fortress in the making?

September 18, 2023 at 12:50 pm EDT

Latest news about Société Générale

Rate Jitters, SocGen Strategy Disappointment Weigh on French Stocks MT
Societe Generale vision falls flat as Europe's banks falter RE
Stocks down ahead of interest rate decisions AN
Stocks drift lower, US yields rise but growth outlook dims RE
Stocks down amid pre-rate decision jitters AN
French Bourse Kicks Off New Week in Red Ahead of US, UK Monetary Policy Decisions MT
SocGen Deputy CEO: Group Best Shareholder For ALD RE
SOCGEN DEPUTY CEO PALMIERI: INVESTMENTS IN ALD WILL CREATE A LOT… RE
SOCGEN CEO: SHARE BUYBACK DECISION FOR YEAR 2023 TO BE TAKEN AF… RE
SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary MT
SOCGEN CEO: FAIR TO ASSUMER THAT PAYOUT RATIO TO SHAREHOLDERS TO… RE
European Midday Briefing: Cautious Start to Week Packed with Policy Decisions DJ
SOCGEN CEO: THERE IS NO COMPLACENCY IN THE WAY WE APPROACH POTEN… RE
Growth jitters knock global stocks before central bank-packed week RE
SocGen CEO: Boursorama Must Further Montetize Is Client Base RE
SOCGEN CEO: BOURSORAMA MUST LOWER ITS COST TO SERVE, A LOT REMAI… RE
European shares ease, with central banks in focus; Lonza drops on CEO exit RE
Net value creation is SocGen's top priority, CEO says RE
SOCGEN CEO: NET VALUE CREATION IS OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY… RE
Transcript : Société Générale Société anonyme - Analyst/Investor Day CI
European shares slip with central banks in focus; Nordic Semiconductor slumps RE
SocGen shares fall after strategic plan shows muted sales growth RE
Key targets in SocGen's new strategy plan RE

Company Profile

Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - financing and investment banking (35.9%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.; - retail banking in France (31.5%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 147 billion in assets under management in 2022), and provides online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com); - international retail banking (18.4%); - provision of specialized financial and insurance services (14.1%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance; - other (0.1%). At the end of 2022, Société Générale managed EUR 523.9 billion in current deposits and EUR 495.6 billion in current credits. Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (48.4%), Europe (32.4%), Americas (7.2%), Africa (6.6%), Asia and Oceania (5.4%).
Banks
04:00am - Capital Markets Day
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Société Générale

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
26.47EUR
Average target price
34.87EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.74%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE Stock Société Générale
-0.85% 22 946 M $
MALAYAN BANKING Stock Malayan Banking
+2.64% 22 933 M $
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Stock Rivian Automotive, Inc.
+31.52% 22 926 M $
ZSCALER, INC. Stock Zscaler, Inc.
+38.16% 22 973 M $
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG Stock Straumann Holding AG
+20.17% 22 991 M $
STATE STREET CORPORATION Stock State Street Corporation
-8.26% 22 894 M $
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
-13.55% 23 011 M $
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
+13.86% 22 876 M $
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Aier Eye Hospital Group Co., Ltd.
-23.31% 22 874 M $
SARTORIUS AG Stock Sartorius AG
-8.66% 22 866 M $
