Societe Generale : Communique AMF CP. CP22867453

PRIIPS/IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, MiFID II); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the Insurance Distribution Directive) where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.
PRIIPS/IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (FSMA) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
UK MIFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (UK MiFIR); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention
and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Issue of JPY 10,000,000,000 3.200 per cent. Callable Resettable Tier 2 Capital Subordinated
Notes due 20 October 2032
(the Notes)
under the
€70,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note - Paris Registered Programme
(the Programme)
Series no.: PA-157 /22-10
Tranche no.: 1
Issue Price: 100.000 per cent.
DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS EUROPE
MIZUHO
MORGAN STANLEY
NOMURA
SMBC
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
(the Joint Bookrunners)
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. For a description of certain restrictions on offers and sales of Notes, see section headed "Subscription and Sale" in the Base Prospectus.
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the conditions (the Conditions) set forth under the heading "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated 14 December 2021 which received approval no. 21-527 on 14 December 2021 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the AMF), as supplemented by the supplement dated 7 January 2022 which received approval no. 22-010 from the AMF on 7 January 2022, the supplement dated 11 February 2022 which received approval no. 22-028 from the AMF on 11 February 2022, the supplement dated 12 April 2022 which received approval no. 22-100 from the AMF on 12 April 2022, the supplement dated 10 May 2022 which received approval no. 22-144 from the AMF on 10 May 2022, the supplement dated 20 May 2022 which received approval no. 22-169 from the AMF on 20 May 2022 and the supplement dated 8 August 2022 which received approval no. 22-338 from the AMF on 8 August 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus (the Base Prospectus) for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation).
This document constitutes the final terms of the Notes (the Final Terms) described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for inspection and obtainable, upon request and free of charge, during usual business hours on any weekday from the head office of the Issuer and the specified offices of the Paying Agents. So long as Notes are outstanding, those documents will also be available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and of the Issuer (http://prospectus.socgen.com).
1.
(i)
Series Number:
PA-157 /22-10
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
2.
Specified Currency:
Japanese Yen (JPY)
3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(i)
Series:
JPY 10,000,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
JPY 10,000,000,000
4.
Issue Price:
100.000 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal
Amount of the Tranche
5.
Specified Denomination:
JPY 100,000,000
6.
Issue Date and Interest Commencement
20 October 2022
Date:
7.
Maturity Date:
20 October 2032
2
8.
Interest Basis:
3.200 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable
(further particulars specified below)
9.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early
redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the
Maturity Date at 100.000 per cent. of their
nominal amount
(further particulars specified below)
10.
Change of Interest Basis:
Applicable (See paragraph 13 below)
11.
Put/Call Options:
Redemption at the Option of the Issuer
(further particulars specified below)
12.
(i)
Status:
Tier 2 Capital Subordinated Notes pursuant to
Article L. 613-30-3-I-5° of the French Code
monétaire et financier and Article L. 228-97 of
the French Code de commerce, ranking as
provided for in Condition 2(b)A. Should Tier 2 Capital Subordinated Notes become Disqualified Capital Notes, they will automatically rank as provided for in Condition 2(b)B
Date of corporate authorisations for issue of the Notes
Resolution of the Board of Directors dated 9 February 2022 and decision of the Issuer dated 17 October 2022
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
13.
Fixed Rate Note Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Rate of Interest:
3.200 per cent. per annum payable semi-annually
in arrear until the First Reset Date
Resettable Notes
(ii)
Interest Payment Date:
Applicable
20 April and 20 October in each year from and
including 20 April 2023 up to and including the
Maturity Date
(iii)
Business Day Convention:
Not Applicable
(iv)
Additional Business Centres:
Not Applicable
(v)
Fixed Coupon Amount:
JPY 1,600,000 per Note of JPY 100,000,000
Specified Denomination until the First Reset Date
(vi)
Day Count Fraction:
30/360 (Unadjusted)
(vii)
Broken Amount:
Not Applicable
3
