    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-02-24 am EST
26.39 EUR   -1.57%
Societe Generale : Communique AMF CP. CP23886311

02/25/2023 | 04:21am EST
Technical Term sheet for Debt Securities (version 1.12)

This Technical Term Sheet forms part of the Application Form for the admission to listing and/or trading of Debt Securities on one or more Euronext Regulated Markets / Alternext Markets. Defined terms herein shall have the same meaning as provided in the Application Form and the Rules, unless otherwise defined hereinafter. Issuers seeking to admit Debt Securities on one or more Euronext Regulated Markets / Alternext markets shall fill out and complete the present Technical Term sheet, so as to duly provide for all relevant technical details of the proposed issuance and admission of Debt Securities in accordance with any final prospectus and/or information document.

Once completed, please send a copy of this Technical Term sheet in Excel format, with a copy thereof being signed and sent in PDF to the following email addresses :

  • Backofficelistingsnleu@euronext.com - for listing on Dutch markets
  • Corporateactionsfr@euronext.com - for listing on French markets
  • ListingBrusselsBE@euronext.com - for listing on Belgian markets
  • ListingPt@euronext.com - for listing on Portuguese markets
  • Corporateactionsfr@euronext.com - for listing on UKmarkets

Admission to listing and/or trading of Debt Securities is conditional upon due and timely reception of the present Technical Term Sheet and any supporting document required pursuant to the Application Form.

Further details pertaining to the admission process are available on Euronext Bonds website

The completed and signed Technical Term Shet for Debt Securities, together with all required documentation have to be submitted before the following cut-off time and date:

  • First time Issuer on a Euronext Regulated Market and/or an Alternext Market operated by Euronext : At least 7 (seven) business days before the targeted listing date.
  • Previously admitted Issuer on a Euronext Regulated Market and/or an Alternext Market :

No later than 11:00 CET on the business day prior to the targeted listing date.

The Issuer is solely responsible for all information provided in this Technical Term sheet and accompanying documents, if any. Subject to being admitted, Debt Securities will exclusively be configured on the basis of the information provided for by the Issuer, notably through this Technical Term sheet. Accordingly Euronext and any of its affiliates, directors or employees, shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any incorrect, false, incomplete, or misleading information provided through the Application Form and any related document (including this Technical Term sheet). It is the Issuer's sole responsibility to duly and timely file all application documents, including in particular this Technical Term Sheet.

The Relevant Euronext Market Undertaking (including any of its affiliates, directors or employees) shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any application which is incomplete, inaccurate, erroneous and/or false. Similarly the Relevant Euronext Market Undertaking (including any of its affiliates, directors or employees) shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for the due and timely processing of any application within the indicative timeframe requested by the Applicant to the extent that such application (or any part thereof) would not have been timely filed by the Applicant. The undersigned issuer of Debt Securities hereby acknowledges having read and understood the present Technical Term Sheet, the Application Form and the relevant Terms & Conditions

The undersigned issuer of Debt Securities hereby acknowledges having read and understood the present this Technical Term sheet and the Terms & Conditions Application Form in general.

By signing this Technical Term Sheet, the Issuer certifies that all information provided in connection with this application for admission to listing /trading of Debt Securities is in all respects true, accurate, complete and not misleading.

1

Final information/ Correction on final information

Final information

2

Type of request (new listing/ increase under temporary line)

(please refer also to line 2.1 if applicable)

New listing

2,1 - If increase is on a temporary line, please state ISIN of original security

  • Listing at Euronext market (name Market of Reference) Issuer name
  • (if Issuer name is not in the drop down list please fill in the full Issuer name in line 4.1)

4,1 - Full issuer name (if new Issuer or Issuer name not available in line 4)

  • Bond Product type
    5,1 Seniority of the bond
    6 ISIN code
    7 Underlying ISIN (only applicable for convertible bond)
    8 Listing date
    9 Deposit date for As If and When Issued listing (If needed) 10 Settlement date

10,1 Date of approval of the admission to trading by the Issuer

  1. Interest commencement date
  2. Admission to listing/trading requested on other stock exchange/ Euronext market (please also refer to line 12.1)

12,1 - Name other exchange/ Euronext market (if applicable)

  1. Listing and trading in UNT / FMT
  2. Trading mode
  3. Denomination amount
  4. Total issued amount

17,3 Total number of bonds

18 Is trading allowed below denomination in line 15? (please refer also to line 18.1 and 18.2)

18,1 - If yes name minimum trading size below denomination 18,2 - If yes name minimum trading size above denomination

  1. Issue price in percentage
  2. Issue price in currency (only for Convertible Bond in France)
  3. Trading/Clearing currency
  4. Payment currency

22,1 Pricing clean/dirty

  1. Maturity date
  2. Expected time life date
  3. Early redemption type
  4. Redemption basis
  5. Type of coupon (Fixed, Zero Coupon, Variable)
  6. Interest rate (only for fixed rate)
  7. Interest rate benchmark (for Floating Rate bonds only)

29,1 Interest rate benchmark ISIN

  1. Interest rate margin in percentage (for FRN bonds only)
  2. Day count Fraction
  3. Coupon frequency
  4. First coupon payment date
  5. Coupon periods thereafter (when different from the first period)
  6. Other comments (Visa number, Signed Final Terms, change coupon type after a period , change of day count after a period,...)
  7. Settlement platform
  8. Securities Agent Name
  9. Securities Agent Contact name
  10. Securities Agent Contact email
  11. Securities Agent Contact phone number
  12. Country of the issuer
  13. Legal form of the issuer
  14. Securities Paying agent name CSD account number
  15. Securities under programme (Y/N)
  16. Is it the first issuance under this Program (Y/N)
  17. Securities under Euroclear programme (Y/N)
  18. Is this listing considered as an ESG bond? If yes, what is the ESG indicator?
  19. Is this listing considered as an Euro Private Placement (Euro PP)? (Y/N)
  20. Governing law
  21. Legal form of the security
  22. Tax regime (e.g. Tefra, Reg S, Erisa)
  23. Institution code
  24. Billing Contact - First name
  25. Billing Contact - Last name
  26. Billing Contact - Job detail
  27. Billing Contact - Department
  28. Billing Contact - Postal address
  29. Billing Contact - VAT code
  30. Billing Contact - Email adress
  1. VAT code issuer (only for new issuers)
  2. LEI Code
  3. CFI code
  4. FISN code

EURONEXT PARIS

SOCIETE GENERALE

Euro Medium Term Notes

Senior

FR001400G2P1

24/02/2023

24/02/2023

24/02/2023

No

FMT Continuous

1 000 000,00

370 000 000,00

370

No

100,000000000%

CNY

CNY

Clean 24/02/2025 24/02/2025 Not applicable At maturity Fixed 3,500000%

ACT/365

Annually 24/02/2024

Base prospectus dated 19 December 2022 which received approval no. 22-493 from the AMF on 19 December 2022, as supplemented by the supplement dated 9 February 2023 which received approval no. 23-030 from the AMF on 9 February 2023. MIFID II professionals/ECPs-Only/No PRIIPS KID - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional only. Senior Preferred Notes pursuant to article L. 613-30-3-I-3° of the French Code monétaire et financier.

Euroclear France

France

Société anonyme

Société Générale 42

Yes

No

Yes

N/A

No French Purely bearer

Reg S compliance category 2 / TEFRA Not Applicable

Arnaud

Mezrahi

Head of Long-Term Funding

DFIN/GTR/FUN

Société Générale Tours Société Générale 17 cours Valmy

CS 50318

92972 La Défense Cédex FR 27 552 120 222 arnaud.mezrahi@socgen.com

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

DBFNFB

SOCIETE GENERAL/3.5 Bd 20250224 Sr

65 Issuer / Issuer Agent Signature

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 25 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Consensus
