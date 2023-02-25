Advanced search
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-02-24 am EST
26.39 EUR   -1.57%
04:21aSociete Generale : Communique AMF CP. CP23886322
PU
02/24Societe Generale : SG SFH-Final Terms Serie 120
PU
02/24Societe Generale : SG SFH-Final Terms Serie 119
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Societe Generale : Communique AMF CP. CP23886322

02/25/2023 | 04:21am EST
PRIIPS/IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, MiFID II); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the Insurance Distribution Directive) where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the Prospectus Regulation). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

PRIIPS/IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (FSMA) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

EMEA 142526844

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

FINAL TERMS DATED 22 FEBRUARY 2023

Issue of CNY 370,000,000 3.500 per cent. Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due

24 February 2025

(the Notes)

under the

Euro Medium Term Note - Paris Registered Programme

(the Programme)

Series no.: PA-168 /23-02

Tranche no.: 1

Issue Price: 100.000 per cent.

Société Générale

(the Sole Bookrunner)

EMEA 142526844

2

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. For a description of certain restrictions on offers and sales of Notes, see section headed "Subscription and Sale" in the Base Prospectus.

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the conditions (the Conditions) set forth under the heading "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated 19 December 2022 which received approval no. 22-493 on 19 December 2022 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the AMF), as supplemented by the supplement dated 9 February 2023 which received approval no. 23-030 from the AMF on 9 February 2023, which together constitute a base prospectus (the Base Prospectus) for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the Prospectus Regulation).

This document constitutes the final terms of the Notes (the Final Terms) described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for inspection and obtainable, upon request and free of charge, during usual business hours on any weekday from the head office of the Issuer and the specified offices of the Paying Agents. So long as Notes are outstanding, those documents will also be available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of the Issuer (http://prospectus.socgen.com).

1.

(i)

Series Number:

PA-168 /23-02

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

2.

Specified Currency:

Chinese Yuan ("CNY")

CNY Currency Event applicable as per Condition

4(i) of the French Law Conditions and the Relevant Currency is U.S. dollar

3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

CNY 370,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

CNY 370,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

100.000 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal

Amount of the Tranche

5.

Specified Denomination:

CNY 1,000,000

6.

Issue Date and Interest Commencement

24 February 2023

Date:

7.

Maturity Date:

24 February 2025

8.

Interest Basis:

3.500 per cent. Fixed Rate

EMEA 142526844

3

(further particulars specified below)

9.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early

redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the

Maturity Date at 100.000 per cent. of their

nominal amount

(further particulars specified below)

10.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

11.

Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

12.

(i)

Status:

Senior Preferred Notes pursuant to Article

L. 613-30-3-I-3° of the French Code monétaire et

financier

  1. Date of corporate authorisations for issue of the Notes:

Resolution of the Board of Directors dated 7 February 2023 and decision of the Issuer dated 17 February 2023

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

13.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

Unadjusted Fixed Rate Notes

(i)

Rate of Interest:

3.500 per cent. per annum payable annually in

arrear

(ii)

Interest Payment Date:

Applicable

24 February in each year from and including

24 February 2024 up to and including the Maturity

Date.

(iii)

Business Day Convention:

Not Applicable (unadjusted)

(iv)

Additional Business Centres:

Target 2, Beijing and Hong Kong

(v)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

CNY 35,000 per Note of CNY 1,000,000

Specified Denomination

(vi)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/365 (Fixed)

(vii)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(viii)

Resettable Notes:

Not Applicable

(ix)

Determination Date:

Not Applicable

14.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

15.

Zero Coupon Notes

Not Applicable

EMEA 142526844

4

PROVISIONS RELATING TO

REDEMPTION

  1. Issuer Call Option
  2. Make-WholeRedemption Option
  3. Residual Maturity Redemption Option
  4. Clean-upRedemption Option
  5. Redemption at the Option of the Noteholders
  6. Final Redemption Amount
  7. Early Redemption Amount
  8. MREL or TLAC Disqualification Event
  9. Events of Default
  10. Prior written permission of the Relevant Resolution Authority with respect to Senior Notes

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

CNY 1,000,000 per Note of CNY 1,000,000 Specified Denomination

CNY 1,000,000 per Note of CNY 1,000,000 Specified Denomination

Applicable

Not Applicable

Applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

26.

Form of Notes:

Dematerialised Notes

Bearer form (au porteur)

27.

Additional Financial Centre for the

Target 2, Beijing and Hong Kong

purposes of Condition 4(e) of the French

Law Conditions:

28.

Payments on non-Payment Business

Following

Days (Condition 4(e) of the French Law

Conditions)

29.

Talons for further Coupons to be

Not Applicable

attached to Definitive Bearer Notes:

30.

Redenomination applicable:

Not Applicable

31.

Consolidation applicable:

Not Applicable

32.

Meeting and Voting Provisions

No Masse

(Condition 12 of the French Law

Conditions):

EMEA 142526844

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 25 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2023 09:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
