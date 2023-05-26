Societe Generale : Consent Solicitation

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF ANY NOTEHOLDER IS IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION IT SHOULD TAKE OR IS UNSURE OF THE IMPACT OF THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ANY PROPOSAL, IT SHOULD SEEK ITS OWN FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE, INCLUDING AS TO ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES, IMMEDIATELY FROM ITS STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISER. SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (a société anonyme established under the laws of the Republic of France) (the "Issuer" or "Société Générale") NOTICE OF RESULTS OF CONSENT SOLICITATION to the holders of the following Notes: U.S.$1,000,000,000 Subordinated 4.250% Notes due August 19, 2026 (the "2026 Notes") U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated 5.625% Notes due November 24, 2045 (the "2045 Notes") (each a "Series" and, together, the "Notes") Rule 144A Reg S ISIN / Aggregate ISIN / Common Common Code / Principal Amount Early Description of Notes Code / CUSIP CUSIP Outstanding Consent Fee U.S.$1,000,000,000 US83368JKF65 / USF43628C650 / U.S.$2.50 per Subordinated 4.250% Notes U.S.$1,000 148004358 / 148004374 / U.S.$1,000,000,000 due August 19, 2026 principal 83368J KF6 F43628 C65 (the "2026 Notes") amount U.S.$500,000,000 US83367TBT51 / USF8586CBU56 / U.S.$2.50 per Subordinated 5.625% Notes U.S.$1,000 132450668 / 132450684 / U.S.$500,000,000 due November 24, 2045 principal 83367T BT5 F8586C BU5 (the "2045 Notes") amount Paris, France, May 26, 2023 - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") that the consent solicitation with respect to the modification of certain conditions of the Notes (such proposal in respect of a Series of Notes, the "Proposal") for approval by the Noteholders (i) by written consent and (ii), to the extent required, by way of an extraordinary resolution (the extraordinary resolution in respect of a Series of Notes, an "Extraordinary Resolution"), as further described in the consent solicitation memorandum dated May 16, 2023 prepared by the Issuer (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum") (each such solicitation in respect of a Series of Notes, a "Consent Solicitation") has been successful. Capitalized terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

As of 5:00 p.m. New York time on May 25, 2023, the Issuer received, in respect of each Series of Notes, written consents in favor of the relevant Proposal from Noteholders representing a majority consisting of more than 50% in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Notes of such Series. Consequently, the Proposal in respect of each Series of Notes is deemed to have been approved. As a result, the Terms and Conditions to the 2026 Notes shall be amended in order to insert a new Condition 19 (Acknowledgement of Bail-Inand Write-Downor Conversion Powers) and the Terms and Conditions to the 2045 Notes shall be amended in order to insert a new Condition 18 (Acknowledgement of Bail-Inand Write-Downor Conversion Powers). The amendments to the Terms and Conditions shall be effective upon the execution of a Supplemental Agency Agreement in respect of each Series of Notes (the date of such execution, the "Amendment Date"), which is expected to take place on May 31, 2023. The relevant Meetings for each Series of Notes will still be held, but the Extraordinary Resolution will not be considered or voted on at these Meetings. Each Noteholder from whom a valid Voting Instruction (containing their written consent and appointment of proxy to vote in favor of the relevant Proposal) was received by the Information and Tabulation Agent by the Early Voting Deadline (5:00 p.m. New York time, May 25, 2023) will be eligible to receive the Early Consent Fee, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The Payment Date on which the Early Consent Fee will be paid to relevant Noteholders will be approximately three Business Days after the Amendment Date and is expected to be June 5, 2023.

CONTACT INFORMATION Further information relating to the Proposals, the Extraordinary Resolution and the Consent Solicitations can be obtained from the Solicitation Agents. Solicitation Agents BofA Securities Europe SA J.P. Morgan Securities LLC SG Americas Securities, LLC 51 Rue La Boétie 383 Madison Avenue 245 Park Avenue 75008 Paris New York, New York 10179 New York, NY, 10167 France United States United States of America Attn: Liability Management Group U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (866) 834-4666 Attn: Christopher Fernando Telephone: +1 212 278 4856 Telephone: Collect: +1 (212) 834-4045 +33 1 877 01057 (Europe) J.P. Morgan SE Email: +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. Toll Free) liability.management@sgcib.com +1 (980) 387-3907 (U.S.) Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm) 60310 Frankfurt am Main Email: Germany DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com Telephone:+44 20 7134 2468 Email: liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com The details of the Information and Tabulation Agent, from whom copies of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and this notice are available to eligible persons, are set out below. Information and Tabulation Agent D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street New York, NY 10005 United States Telephone: Toll Free: +1 800 370-1749 Toll: +1 212 269-5550 Consent Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/SGCIBUS Email: SGCIB@dfkingltd.com