  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Société Générale
  News
  Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:08 2023-05-26 am EDT
23.84 EUR    0.00%
02:31pSociete Generale : Consent Solicitation
PU
06:51aFrench Stocks Stay in Red as Household Confidence Flatlines
MT
05:57aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
Societe Generale : Consent Solicitation

05/26/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF ANY NOTEHOLDER IS IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION IT SHOULD TAKE OR IS UNSURE OF THE IMPACT OF THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ANY PROPOSAL, IT SHOULD SEEK ITS OWN FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE, INCLUDING AS TO ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES, IMMEDIATELY FROM ITS STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISER.

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(a société anonyme established under the laws of the Republic of France)

(the "Issuer" or "Société Générale")

NOTICE OF RESULTS OF CONSENT SOLICITATION

to the holders of the following Notes:

U.S.$1,000,000,000 Subordinated 4.250% Notes due August 19, 2026 (the "2026 Notes") U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated 5.625% Notes due November 24, 2045 (the "2045 Notes")

(each a "Series" and, together, the "Notes")

Rule 144A

Reg S ISIN /

Aggregate

ISIN / Common

Common Code /

Principal Amount

Early

Description of Notes

Code / CUSIP

CUSIP

Outstanding

Consent Fee

U.S.$1,000,000,000

US83368JKF65 /

USF43628C650 /

U.S.$2.50 per

Subordinated 4.250% Notes

U.S.$1,000

148004358 /

148004374 /

U.S.$1,000,000,000

due August 19, 2026

principal

83368J KF6

F43628 C65

(the "2026 Notes")

amount

U.S.$500,000,000

US83367TBT51 /

USF8586CBU56 /

U.S.$2.50 per

Subordinated 5.625% Notes

U.S.$1,000

132450668 /

132450684 /

U.S.$500,000,000

due November 24, 2045

principal

83367T BT5

F8586C BU5

(the "2045 Notes")

amount

Paris, France, May 26, 2023 - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") that the consent solicitation with respect to the modification of certain conditions of the Notes (such proposal in respect of a Series of Notes, the "Proposal") for approval by the Noteholders (i) by written consent and (ii), to the extent required, by way of an extraordinary resolution (the extraordinary resolution in respect of a Series of Notes, an "Extraordinary Resolution"), as further described in the consent solicitation memorandum dated May 16, 2023 prepared by the Issuer (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum") (each such solicitation in respect of a Series of Notes, a "Consent Solicitation") has been successful. Capitalized terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

As of 5:00 p.m. New York time on May 25, 2023, the Issuer received, in respect of each Series of Notes, written consents in favor of the relevant Proposal from Noteholders representing a majority consisting of more than 50% in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Notes of such Series. Consequently, the Proposal in respect of each Series of Notes is deemed to have been approved.

As a result, the Terms and Conditions to the 2026 Notes shall be amended in order to insert a new Condition 19 (Acknowledgement of Bail-Inand Write-Downor Conversion Powers) and the Terms and Conditions to the 2045 Notes shall be amended in order to insert a new Condition 18 (Acknowledgement of Bail-Inand Write-Downor Conversion Powers).

The amendments to the Terms and Conditions shall be effective upon the execution of a Supplemental Agency Agreement in respect of each Series of Notes (the date of such execution, the "Amendment Date"), which is expected to take place on May 31, 2023.

The relevant Meetings for each Series of Notes will still be held, but the Extraordinary Resolution will not be considered or voted on at these Meetings.

Each Noteholder from whom a valid Voting Instruction (containing their written consent and appointment of proxy to vote in favor of the relevant Proposal) was received by the Information and Tabulation Agent by the Early Voting Deadline (5:00 p.m. New York time, May 25, 2023) will be eligible to receive the Early Consent Fee, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The Payment Date on which the Early Consent Fee will be paid to relevant Noteholders will be approximately three Business Days after the Amendment Date and is expected to be June 5, 2023.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Further information relating to the Proposals, the Extraordinary Resolution and the Consent Solicitations can be obtained from the Solicitation Agents.

Solicitation Agents

BofA Securities Europe SA

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities, LLC

51 Rue La Boétie

383 Madison Avenue

245 Park Avenue

75008 Paris

New York, New York 10179

New York, NY, 10167

France

United States

United States of America

Attn: Liability Management Group

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (866) 834-4666

Attn: Christopher Fernando

Telephone: +1 212 278 4856

Telephone:

Collect: +1 (212) 834-4045

+33 1 877 01057 (Europe)

J.P. Morgan SE

Email:

+1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. Toll Free)

liability.management@sgcib.com

+1 (980) 387-3907 (U.S.)

Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm)

60310 Frankfurt am Main

Email:

Germany

DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com

Telephone:+44 20 7134 2468

Email:

liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com

The details of the Information and Tabulation Agent, from whom copies of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and this notice are available to eligible persons, are set out below.

Information and Tabulation Agent

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

United States

Telephone:

Toll Free: +1 800 370-1749

Toll: +1 212 269-5550

Consent Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/SGCIBUS

Email: SGCIB@dfkingltd.com

SOLICITATION AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS

Neither this announcement nor the Consent Solicitation Memorandum constitutes an invitation to participate in the Consent Solicitations in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws, regulations or otherwise. The distribution of this announcement and of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law or regulations.

Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum comes are required by each of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents and the Information and Tabulation Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. None of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents or the Information and Tabulation Agent will incur any liability for its own failure or the failure of any other person or persons to comply with the provisions of any such restrictions.

United States

Neither this announcement nor the Consent Solicitation Memorandum is an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to any U.S. person. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

For the purpose of this announcement and the Consent Solicitation Memorandum, "United States" means the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.

Terms used in this paragraph have the meaning given to them by Regulation Act under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

General

Nothing in this announcement or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any security in any jurisdiction and participation in the Consent Solicitations by a Noteholder in any circumstances in which such participation is unlawful will not be accepted.

Each Noteholder participating in the Consent Solicitations will be required to represent various matters, including that it is not a Sanctions Restricted Person, as set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 18:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer