Societe Generale : Consent Solicitation

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF ANY NOTEHOLDER IS IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION IT SHOULD TAKE OR IS UNSURE OF THE IMPACT OF THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ANY PROPOSAL, IT SHOULD SEEK ITS OWN FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE, INCLUDING AS TO ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES, IMMEDIATELY FROM ITS STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISER.
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
(a société anonyme established under the laws of the Republic of France)
(the "Issuer" or "Société Générale")
NOTICE OF RESULTS OF CONSENT SOLICITATION
to the holders of the following Notes:
U.S.$1,000,000,000 Subordinated 4.250% Notes due August 19, 2026 (the "2026 Notes") U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated 5.625% Notes due November 24, 2045 (the "2045 Notes")
(each a "Series" and, together, the "Notes")
Rule 144A
Reg S ISIN /
Aggregate
ISIN / Common
Common Code /
Principal Amount
Early
Description of Notes
Code / CUSIP
CUSIP
Outstanding
Consent Fee
U.S.$1,000,000,000
US83368JKF65 /
USF43628C650 /
U.S.$2.50 per
Subordinated 4.250% Notes
U.S.$1,000
148004358 /
148004374 /
U.S.$1,000,000,000
due August 19, 2026
principal
83368J KF6
F43628 C65
(the "2026 Notes")
amount
U.S.$500,000,000
US83367TBT51 /
USF8586CBU56 /
U.S.$2.50 per
Subordinated 5.625% Notes
U.S.$1,000
132450668 /
132450684 /
U.S.$500,000,000
due November 24, 2045
principal
83367T BT5
F8586C BU5
(the "2045 Notes")
amount
Paris, France, May 26, 2023- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") that the consent solicitation with respect to the modification of certain conditions of the Notes (such proposal in respect of a Series of Notes, the "Proposal") for approval by the Noteholders (i) by written consent and (ii), to the extent required, by way of an extraordinary resolution (the extraordinary resolution in respect of a Series of Notes, an "Extraordinary Resolution"), as further described in the consent solicitation memorandum dated May 16, 2023 prepared by the Issuer (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum") (each such solicitation in respect of a Series of Notes, a "Consent Solicitation") has been successful. Capitalized terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.
As of 5:00 p.m. New York time on May 25, 2023, the Issuer received, in respect of each Series of Notes, written consents in favor of the relevant Proposal from Noteholders representing a majority consisting of more than 50% in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Notes of such Series. Consequently, the Proposal in respect of each Series of Notes is deemed to have been approved.
As a result, the Terms and Conditions to the 2026 Notes shall be amended in order to insert a new Condition 19 (Acknowledgement ofBail-InandWrite-Downor Conversion Powers) and the Terms and Conditions to the 2045 Notes shall be amended in order to insert a new Condition 18 (Acknowledgement ofBail-InandWrite-Downor Conversion Powers).
The amendments to the Terms and Conditions shall be effective upon the execution of a Supplemental Agency Agreement in respect of each Series of Notes (the date of such execution, the "Amendment Date"), which is expected to take place on May 31, 2023.
The relevant Meetings for each Series of Notes will still be held, but the Extraordinary Resolution will not be considered or voted on at these Meetings.
Each Noteholder from whom a valid Voting Instruction (containing their written consent and appointment of proxy to vote in favor of the relevant Proposal) was received by the Information and Tabulation Agent by the Early Voting Deadline (5:00 p.m. New York time, May 25, 2023) will be eligible to receive the Early Consent Fee, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The Payment Date on which the Early Consent Fee will be paid to relevant Noteholders will be approximately three Business Days after the Amendment Date and is expected to be June 5, 2023.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Further information relating to the Proposals, the Extraordinary Resolution and the Consent Solicitations can be obtained from the Solicitation Agents.
Solicitation Agents
BofA Securities Europe SA
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities, LLC
51 Rue La Boétie
383 Madison Avenue
245 Park Avenue
75008 Paris
New York, New York 10179
New York, NY, 10167
France
United States
United States of America
Attn: Liability Management Group
U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (866) 834-4666
Attn: Christopher Fernando
Telephone: +1 212 278 4856
Telephone:
Collect: +1 (212) 834-4045
+33 1 877 01057 (Europe)
J.P. Morgan SE
Email:
+1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. Toll Free)
liability.management@sgcib.com
+1 (980) 387-3907 (U.S.)
Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm)
60310 Frankfurt am Main
Email:
Germany
DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com
Telephone:+44 20 7134 2468
Email:
liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com
The details of the Information and Tabulation Agent, from whom copies of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and this notice are available to eligible persons, are set out below.
Neither this announcement nor the Consent Solicitation Memorandum constitutes an invitation to participate in the Consent Solicitations in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws, regulations or otherwise. The distribution of this announcement and of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law or regulations.
Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum comes are required by each of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents and the Information and Tabulation Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. None of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents or the Information and Tabulation Agent will incur any liability for its own failure or the failure of any other person or persons to comply with the provisions of any such restrictions.
United States
Neither this announcement nor the Consent Solicitation Memorandum is an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to any U.S. person. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.
For the purpose of this announcement and the Consent Solicitation Memorandum, "United States" means the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.
Terms used in this paragraph have the meaning given to them by Regulation Act under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
General
Nothing in this announcement or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any security in any jurisdiction and participation in the Consent Solicitations by a Noteholder in any circumstances in which such participation is unlawful will not be accepted.
Each Noteholder participating in the Consent Solicitations will be required to represent various matters, including that it is not a Sanctions Restricted Person, as set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.