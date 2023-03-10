Societe Generale : Directors' appointments proposed to the General Meeting of 23 May 2023

The Board of Directors, acting on the recommendations of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, will submit four Directors' appointments to the Combined General Meeting of 23 May 2023.

These appointments will take effect after the terms of office of Frédéric Oudéa, Kyra Hazou, Gérard Mestrallet and Juan Maria Nin Génova have ended.

The Board of Directors proposes to appoint Slawomir Krupa as Director for a term of four years. Once elected, Slawomir Krupa will be appointed Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors. The duties of the Chairman and of the Chief Executive Officer will remain separate in accordance with Article L.511-58 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. The press release dated 30 September 2022 details this proposal and the corresponding selection process.

The Board of Directors proposes to appoint Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier as an independent Director for a term of four years. Aged 49 and French, Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier will bring extensive expertise in retail and digital banking to the Board. She is an independent Director of Casino and Peugeot Invest. She is currently Chief Operating Officer of Believe. She was previously Chief Operating Officer of BlablaCar and held various positions from 2004 to 2019 at BNPP, particularly in retail banking.

The Board of Directors proposes to appoint Ulrika Ekman as an independent Director for a term of four years. Ulrika Ekman, aged 60, is a Swedish and American national and will bring strong legal expertise to the Board. She was previously a partner of the US law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. She then held various positions at Greenhill & Co, a US investment bank, including General Counsel. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Greenhill & Co.

The Board of Directors proposes to appoint Benoît de Ruffray as an independent Director for a term of four years. Benoît de Ruffray, aged 56, is French and will provide the Board with strong international and industry expertise. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eiffage since January 2016. He holds no other directorship in any publicly listed company. He was CEO of Soletranche Freyssinet in 2015 and previously held numerous positions in Bouygues Group in France and abroad.

If the General Meeting approves these propositions concerning the Board of Directors:

the percentage of women on the Board of Directors will be 50% (six out of 12) if, in accordance with legislation and the AFEP-MEDEF Code, the Director representing employee shareholders and the two Directors representing employees are excluded from the calculation [1] ;

; the independence rate will be 92% (11 out of 12 Directors) if, in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code, the three employee Directors are excluded from the calculation; and

the percentage of non-French Board of Director members will be 53% [2] (eight out of 15 Directors will be foreign nationals) if the Directors representing employees are included.

The Board of Directors has therefore made certain that it possesses all the necessary skills to function properly and to carry out its tasks of defining the strategy of Societe Generale group and ensuring its implementation.



_ Note to editors: Biographies attached

Press contact:

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com



[1] The percentage of women on the Board of Directors will be 47% (seven out of 15 Directors) based on a full Board or 46% women (six out of 13), excluding only the two Directors representing employees;

[2] The percentage of non-French Board of Director members will be 67% (eight out of 12 Directors) if the three employee Directors were excluded from the calculation.