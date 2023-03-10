Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:38:51 2023-03-10 am EST
25.27 EUR   -5.44%
02:54aSociete Generale : Directors' appointments proposed to the General Meeting of 23 May 2023
PU
12:03aDutch Drinks Giant Heineken Places EUR2 Billion of Notes
MT
03/09Lower Employment Growth in France Stalls Stocks Recovery
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : Directors' appointments proposed to the General Meeting of 23 May 2023

03/10/2023 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors, acting on the recommendations of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, will submit four Directors' appointments to the Combined General Meeting of 23 May 2023.

These appointments will take effect after the terms of office of Frédéric Oudéa, Kyra Hazou, Gérard Mestrallet and Juan Maria Nin Génova have ended.

The Board of Directors proposes to appoint Slawomir Krupa as Director for a term of four years. Once elected, Slawomir Krupa will be appointed Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors. The duties of the Chairman and of the Chief Executive Officer will remain separate in accordance with Article L.511-58 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. The press release dated 30 September 2022 details this proposal and the corresponding selection process.

The Board of Directors proposes to appoint Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier as an independent Director for a term of four years. Aged 49 and French, Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier will bring extensive expertise in retail and digital banking to the Board. She is an independent Director of Casino and Peugeot Invest. She is currently Chief Operating Officer of Believe. She was previously Chief Operating Officer of BlablaCar and held various positions from 2004 to 2019 at BNPP, particularly in retail banking.

The Board of Directors proposes to appoint Ulrika Ekman as an independent Director for a term of four years. Ulrika Ekman, aged 60, is a Swedish and American national and will bring strong legal expertise to the Board. She was previously a partner of the US law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. She then held various positions at Greenhill & Co, a US investment bank, including General Counsel. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Greenhill & Co.

The Board of Directors proposes to appoint Benoît de Ruffray as an independent Director for a term of four years. Benoît de Ruffray, aged 56, is French and will provide the Board with strong international and industry expertise. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eiffage since January 2016. He holds no other directorship in any publicly listed company. He was CEO of Soletranche Freyssinet in 2015 and previously held numerous positions in Bouygues Group in France and abroad.

If the General Meeting approves these propositions concerning the Board of Directors:

  • the percentage of women on the Board of Directors will be 50% (six out of 12) if, in accordance with legislation and the AFEP-MEDEF Code, the Director representing employee shareholders and the two Directors representing employees are excluded from the calculation[1];
  • the independence rate will be 92% (11 out of 12 Directors) if, in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code, the three employee Directors are excluded from the calculation; and
  • the percentage of non-French Board of Director members will be 53%[2](eight out of 15 Directors will be foreign nationals) if the Directors representing employees are included.

The Board of Directors has therefore made certain that it possesses all the necessary skills to function properly and to carry out its tasks of defining the strategy of Societe Generale group and ensuring its implementation.


_ Note to editors: Biographies attached

Press contact:
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com


[1] The percentage of women on the Board of Directors will be 47% (seven out of 15 Directors) based on a full Board or 46% women (six out of 13), excluding only the two Directors representing employees;

[2] The percentage of non-French Board of Director members will be 67% (eight out of 12 Directors) if the three employee Directors were excluded from the calculation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 07:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
02:54aSociete Generale : Directors' appointments proposed to the General Meeting of 23 May 2023
PU
12:03aDutch Drinks Giant Heineken Places EUR2 Billion of Notes
MT
03/09Lower Employment Growth in France Stalls Stocks Recovery
MT
03/09Asia Stocks Have 6% Upside Led by South Korea, Taiwan, SocGen Says
MT
03/09SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
03/09SocGen's Incoming Boss Proposes Addition of Two Deputy CEOs
MT
03/09Mib above parity; futures to hike Fed by 50 bp
AN
03/09SocGen CFO confirmed as incoming boss Krupa nominates leadership team
RE
03/09Societe Generale : Slawomir Krupa proposes new executive governance and management team as..
GL
03/08Mib closes in surplus; buying on Inwit
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 521 M 29 110 M 29 110 M
Net income 2022 1 649 M 1 744 M 1 744 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 6,87%
Capitalization 21 375 M 22 609 M 22 609 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 26,73 €
Average target price 32,84 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Independent Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Alain Voiment Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE13.82%22 609
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042