Societe Generale : Diversity and Inclusion Report - EN

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

At Societe Generale Group, diversity and inclusion are not just a result of legal obligations, they are now and will continue to be strategic factors that stand for what we are all about:

"Building together, with our clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions."

We are determined to be a company where employees feel good as they are, reﬂecting the diversity of the customers we serve and the society in which we operate.

Promoting diversity and inclusion is key to building a company that is both eﬀicient and innovative as well as responsible and open to the world.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CREATING A WORK ENVIRONMENT CONDUCIVE

TO INCLUSION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

Diversity and inclusion at every level of the organisation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5

Strong group commitments to diversity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6

Values conveyed through common measures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8

PROMOTING EMPLOYEE DIVERSITY THAT REFLECTS

OUR CUSTOMERS AND OUR SOCIETIES ................................... 9

Employee careers based on skills ....................................................... 10

A balanced compensation policy ........................................................ 11

Engaged employee communities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12

KEY FIGURES 2021

43%

WOMEN

in management positions

26%

WOMEN

on the Management Committee

FIGHTING AGAINST ALL FORMS OF DISCRIMINATION . . . . . . . . . 13

Focus on gender equality ................................................................. 15

Focus on generational balance .......................................................... 19

Focus on non-discrimination of the LGBT+ community . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20

Focus on people with disabilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22

27%

NON-FRENCH NATIONALS

on the Management Committee

141

DIFFERENT NATIONALITIES,

working in 66 countries

86/100

POINTS Gender Equality

Index score

123 ENTITIES

(98% of the Group's workforce) have policies or implement measures promoting gender equality

100/100

IN THE CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX

for LGBT+ policies and practices at Societe Generale New YorkThe average age of employees is

39

YEARS OLD

2,597

EMPLOYEES

have disabilities

CREATING A WORK ENVIRONMENT CONDUCIVE TO INCLUSION

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

AT EVERY LEVEL OF THE ORGANISATION

Diony Lebot, Deputy CEO

(Diversity and Inclusion sponsor)

"I will continue to work tirelessly to create a diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone feels respected and can thrive, because diversity is a strength that boosts performance. And because I will never allow people to be discriminated against for who they are."

Diversity is the norm in the Group, with more than 131,000 employees representing 141 diﬀerent nationalities working in 66 countries, and 57% of the workforce employed outside France.

The Group's growth hinges on the multiple professions, cultures, generations and skills that comprise it and which are a real source of competitiveness, progress and innovation. The Group's ambition of building a company together that is open to all and made better by its diﬀerences sends a strong message.

IN THE GROUP

Above and beyond ethical and performance issues, the Group holds the view that diversity and inclusion are strategic priorities. Thus

Diony Lebot, Deputy CEO, is a Diversity and Inclusion sponsor and brings these issues to the highest level of our organisation.

To steer and accelerate the deployment of its actions, in 2021 the Group set up a Diversity and Inclusion Board (D&I Board), made up of members of the Management Committees of its Business Units and Services Units (BUs/SUs), with the task of defining the Group's ambition and guidelines in terms of diversity and inclusion, as well as the annual (or multi-year) priorities.

AT THE BUSINESS UNIT LEVEL

Within the Group, developing an equitable and inclusive work environment is a managerial priority that is shared and measured in all business units at all levels of the organisation. Each Group entity is responsible for implementing the Group's policy and ambitions on an operational level, in compliance with local regulations.

AT THE EMPLOYEE LEVEL

The Group has set up awareness-raising initiatives for all its employees so that each individual within the organisation becomes aware of the challenges of diversity and inclusion, and of the impact of biases and stereotypes, and becomes an active driver of inclusion, both as an individual and as a team member.

In addition, the Group gives each employee the opportunity to express their own views and take action on the subject.

The inclusion of questions on diversity and inclusion in the Employee Survey makes it possible to measure employees' feelings and to implement targeted actions to make the environment more inclusive.

In 2021, 72% of employees believed that the Group is doing enough to promote gender equality (compared with 65% in 2020).

This indicator is increasing worldwide.