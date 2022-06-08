Log in
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-08 am EDT
25.03 EUR   -0.67%
12:32pSOCIETE GENERALE : Factoring launches a range of solutions related to environmental and social criteria
PU
10:04aSociete Generale CEO to Boost Investment in European Units, Car Leasing Business
MT
06:13aSocgen CEO says to allocate more capital to east Europe, car leasing ops
RE
Societe Generale : Factoring launches a range of solutions related to environmental and social criteria

06/08/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Two new ESG1 solutions from Societe Generale Factoring aim to support corporate treasurers with their transition towards more sustainable growth models.

In order to support its clients with their ESG transition goals, Societe Generale Factoring, a Group subsidiary specialising in short-term financing solutions for businesses, is launching two new categories of ESG offers, which are applicable to its flagship products serving corporate clients. These include receivable finance, supply chain finance and forfaiting (discounting of commercial bills).

"With these new offers, Societe Generale Factoring contributes to Societe Generale Group's commitment to support our corporate clients' transition to more ecological and inclusive development models. These solutions help strengthen our relationship and advisory work with our clients," says Aurélien Viry, CEO of Societe Generale Factoring.

Environmental and/or social financing

The first category of solutions proposed by Societe Generale Factoring aims to finance business activities with positive environmental or social impacts.

Eligible environmental projects2 must involve underlying assets in a list of eligible categories, such as renewable energy, waste management, clean transportation, hydrogen and sustainable water and waste-water management.

Eligible social projects2 concern the financing of social or societal claims from, for example, social and solidarity-based companies and associations, education and training, or social housing. The sectors principally concerned include healthcare, in particular hospitals, health insurance, as well as organisations caring for adults and children with disabilities.

A sustainability-linked offer

The sustainability-linked (SL) solution is aimed at companies that have developed an ambitious CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) strategy to improve the environmental and social impacts of their activities. It rewards the achievement of CSR objectives as defined by our clients.

This approach encourages the transition of companies and their suppliers to more sustainable growth models. It is particularly appropriate for Supply Chain Finance programmes of large corporates that have many suppliers, such as mass retailers or industrial manufacturers.

Societe Generale Factoring demonstrates once again its capacity to develop specialist and innovative solutions to support its clients' growth in a sustainable and responsive manner.

Notes:
[1] ESG: Environmental, Social and Governance
[2] Eligible environmental and social projects match the criteria based on Societe Generale's internal standards.

Press contacts:
London - Clare Milton_+44 20 7597 3284_clare.milton@sgcib.com
Paris - Lucie Le Bouffo_+33 1 57 29 64 90_lucie.le-bouffo@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 16:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
