Mon 03 Jul, 2023 - 12:11 PM ET

Fitch Ratings - Paris - 03 Jul 2023: Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Societe Generale S.A.'s (SG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affrmed the IDR at 'A-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. A full list of rating actions is below.

The Positive Outlook refects SG's steady progress in its earnings level and stability, as seen over the last three years, and our expectation that the bank will continue to target improved earnings consistency in the medium term. The rating action also incorporates Fitch's expectation that SG will continue to execute its key strategic initiatives in French retail banking, car leasing and corporate and investment banking (CIB). We believe these will help to structurally improve the bank's earnings generation and narrow the gap with higher-rated French and global trading and universal banks (GTUB) peers.

Fitch has withdrawn Franfnance S.A.'s EUR 1 billion NEU CP programme 'F1' short- term rating as the programme has been closed, Franfnance is no longer issuing debt under the programme and there is no Fitch-rated debt outstanding under it.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Capital, Earnings Drive Ratings: SG's ratings mainly refect the group's adequate capitalisation and an improving execution record, which we expect to lead to more predictive and structurally higher earnings. SG's diversifed business profle and moderate risk profle are relative rating strengths. Asset quality is sound following gradual improvements and SG's focus on maintaining its impaired loans ratio at adequate levels, although higher than similarly rated French and international peers.

Diversifed Business Profle: SG has a diverse business profle, with strong franchises in key activities. The bank's earnings are more reliant on CIB and capital-markets businesses than most large French banks, which partly explains its more volatile