Societe Generale : GRI_Global Reporting Initiative Content Index 2021
NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Global Reporting Initiative Content
2022
GRI - Global Reporting Initiative Content Index 2020
GRI
DISCLOSURE
URL OR PAGE NUMBER
STANDARD
GRI 101: FOUNDATION - 2016
GRI 102: GENERAL DISCLOSURES - 2016
ORGANIZATIONAL PROFILE
102-1
Name of the organization
General information: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 625
102-2
Activities, brands, products, and services
The Group's core businesses: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
16-25
102-3
Location of headquarters
2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 625
102-4
Location of operations
2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
58-59
102-5
Ownership and legal form
General information: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 625
Information on share capital: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
621-623
102-6
Markets served
Profile of Societe Generale: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
8-9
Segment reporting by geographical region: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
485-486
Profile of Societe Generale: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages and Integrated Report 2021-2022, 8-9 pages
6-7
The Group's core Businesses: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
16-25
102-7
Scale of the organization
Consolidated income statement: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
350-355
Segment reporting by division and geographical region: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages 482- 486
Geographic locations and activities: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
58-59
Employees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
314-323
102-8
Information on employees and other workers
Group's CSR figures: worksheet
10
Information relative to Societe Generale's staff: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
58-59
102-9
Supply chain
Group's responsible sourcing policy: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
291-293
Suppliers section on the
Group's website
Group's responsible sourcing policy: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
323-325
102-10
Significant changes to the organization and its supply chain
Suppliers section on the
Group's website
Group's CSR figures , worksheet 5
E&S risk management in the Businesses: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
285-289
Climate change strategy: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages:
pages
296-299
for business engagement
E&S General Guidelines
102-11
Precautionary principle or approach
Following sector-specific and cross-sector E&S policies: Agriculture, fisheries and agri-food , Dams and hydroelectric power ,
Thermal
power stations , Thermal coal , Defence , Mining , Shipping , Civil Nuclear Power , Oil and gas
Information on
New product committees
2021 Equator principles report
Non-financial information - Appendices - 2022
│
2
GRI
DISCLOSURE
URL OR PAGE NUMBER
STANDARD
Group's principles and memberships in associations: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
279-284
102-12
External initiatives
Group's
commitments to public and private initiatives
Key milestones
Group's principles and memberships in associations: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
279-284
102-13
Membership of associations
Group's
commitments to public and private initiatives
Key milestones
Membership in trade associations: Societe Generale's framework for responsible advocacy activities,
page 8
STRATEGY
102-14
Statement from senior decision-maker
Message from the chairman and Group's CEO: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
2-3
and Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
2-3
Group' strategy:
2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
11-15
102-15
Key impacts, risks, and opportunities
Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
9-25
Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
265-338
Group's CSR ambition: Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
62-71
ETHICS AND INTEGRITY
Corporate culture and ethics principles,
2021 Report
Group's
Code of Conduct
Group's values and Culture & Conduct Programme: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
275-277
Tax transparency: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 255
Group's
Tax code of conduct
102-16
Values, principles, standards, and norms of behaviour
Group's
Framework for responsible advocacy activities
Anti-corruption measures: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 256
Group's
Code governing the fight against corruption and influence peddling
Data protection: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 257
for business engagement
E&S General Principles
Ethics: Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
42-43
Whistleblowing
:
102-17
Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics
2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 343
Corporate culture and ethics principles, 2021 Report,
page 11
Leadership model and
feedback culture
GOVERNANCE
Presentation of the Group's organisation: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 62
Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
64-90
102-18
Governance structure
General management: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
90-92
Governance bodies: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
93-95
Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
38-47
102-19
Delegating authority
CSR Governance:
2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages 272- 273
Non-financial information - Appendices - 2022
│
3
GRI
DISCLOSURE
URL OR PAGE NUMBER
STANDARD
102-20
Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental, and
CSR Governance: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages 272- 273
social topics
Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and social
CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
269-270
102-21
Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
32-33
topics
Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 274 ; Integrated Report 2021-2022, pages
34-35
Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
64-90
102-22
Composition of the highest governance body and its committees
General management: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
90-92
Governance bodies: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages 93-95 ;
CSR Governance: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages 272- 273
102-23
Chair of the highest governance body
Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
64-90
(separation of the offices of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer since 19 May 2015)
Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
64-90
-
Appointment
( pages 63-64 )
102-24
Nominating and selecting the highest governance body
-
Diversity
( , page 66 68 )
-
Skills, expertise
( page 67 )
-
Nomination and corporate governance Committee
( page 88 )
Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
64-90
102-25
Conflicts of interest
(see section: Directors bound by stringent ethics rules , page 70 Ethics of the members of the Board of Directors ; , page 634 and Additional
information about…
on page 142 )
CSR Governance: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages 272- 273
Strategic directions :
102-26
Role of highest governance body in setting purpose, values,
-
Are proposed by the Group General Management Committee (2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 93 )
and strategy
-
And approved by the Board of Directors (see: Internal rules of the Board of Directors in 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 633
Value creation: Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
12-13
102-27
Collective knowledge of highest governance body
Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
64-90
-
Skills, expertise
( page 67 )
Remuneration of Group Senior Management: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
97-137
102-28
Evaluating the highest governance body's performance
CSR criteria in Group's CEO compensation: Performance and compensation 2021 report,
page 13
Appraisal of the Board of Directors and its members: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 89
Compensation of Company directors: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 90
CSR Governance: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages 272- 273
102-29
Identifying and managing economic, environmental, and social
CSR in the Group's strategy: Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages 10-11 ; 16-25 ;
62-71
impacts
CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
269-270
Value creation: Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
12-13
Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
265-338
102-30
Effectiveness of risk management processes
Non-financial risk factors and the main mitigation policies: Non-financial information appendices,
pages
2-12
Climate disclosure report
CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
85-89
Non-financial information - Appendices - 2022
│
4
GRI
DISCLOSURE
URL OR PAGE NUMBER
STANDARD
102-31
Review of economic, environmental, and social topics
Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
265-338
CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
85-89
102-32
Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting
Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
265-338
CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
85-89
Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
265-338
CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
85-89
Group Responsible Commitments Committee: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 273
102-33
Communicating critical concerns
section on Group's website
Dialogue and transparency
Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2022: Q&A,
page 8
2022 Annual General Meeting: Answers on Shareholder's questions,
part 1 ; part 2 ;
part 3
Climate disclosure report
CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
269-270
102-34
Nature and total number of critical concerns
Value creation: Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
12-13
Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
269-270
Integrated Report 2021-2022,
page
34-35
Remuneration of Group Senior Management: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
97-137
102-35
Remuneration policies
2021 Compensation policies and practices report
CSR criteria in Group's CEO compensation: Performance and compensation 2021 report,
page 13
102-36
Process for determining remuneration
2021 Compensation policies and practices report
102-37
Stakeholders' involvement in remuneration
Remuneration of Group Senior Management: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
97-137
2022 Annual General Meeting,
voting results
102-38
Annual total compensation ratio
Group's CSR figures , worksheet 10, lines: 95-98
2021 Compensation policies and practices report
102-39
Percentage increase in annual total compensation ratio
Group's non-financial indicators, worksheet
10 , lines: 95-98
2021 Compensation policies and practices report
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
269-270
102-40
List of stakeholder groups
Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 274
Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
34-35
102-41
Collective bargaining agreements
Collective agreements signed with social partners: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 319
Social dialogue: Corporate culture and ethics principles, 2021 report,
pages
13-14
CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
269-270
102-42
Identifying and selecting stakeholders
Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 274
Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
34-35
CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
pages
269-270
102-43
Approach to stakeholder engagement
Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document,
page 274
Integrated Report 2021-2022,
pages
34-35
Non-financial information - Appendices - 2022
│
5
