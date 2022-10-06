Societe Generale : GRI_Global Reporting Initiative Content Index 2021

GRI DISCLOSURE URL OR PAGE NUMBER

102-31 Review of economic, environmental, and social topics Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 265-338

CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 85-89

102-32 Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 265-338

CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 85-89

Group Responsible Commitments Committee: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 273

102-33 Communicating critical concerns Dialogue and transparencysection on Group's website

Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2022: Q&A, page 8

Climate disclosure report

102-34 Nature and total number of critical concerns Value creation: Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 12-13

Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 269-270

Integrated Report 2021-2022,page 34-35

Remuneration of Group Senior Management: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 97-137

102-35 Remuneration policies 2021 Compensation policies and practices report

CSR criteria in Group's CEO compensation: Performance and compensation 2021 report, page 13

102-36 Process for determining remuneration 2021 Compensation policies and practices report

102-37 Stakeholders' involvement in remuneration Remuneration of Group Senior Management: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 97-137

2022 Annual General Meeting, voting results

102-38 Annual total compensation ratio Group's CSR figures, worksheet 10, lines: 95-98

2021 Compensation policies and practices report

102-39 Percentage increase in annual total compensation ratio Group's non-financial indicators, worksheet 10, lines: 95-98

2021 Compensation policies and practices report

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

102-40 List of stakeholder groups Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 274

Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 34-35

102-41 Collective bargaining agreements Collective agreements signed with social partners: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 319

Social dialogue: Corporate culture and ethics principles, 2021 report, pages 13-14

102-42 Identifying and selecting stakeholders Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 274

Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 34-35

102-43 Approach to stakeholder engagement Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 274