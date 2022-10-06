Advanced search
Societe Generale : GRI_Global Reporting Initiative Content Index 2021

10/06/2022
NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Global Reporting Initiative Content

2022

GRI - Global Reporting Initiative Content Index 2020

GRI

DISCLOSURE

URL OR PAGE NUMBER

STANDARD

GRI 101: FOUNDATION - 2016

GRI 102: GENERAL DISCLOSURES - 2016

ORGANIZATIONAL PROFILE

102-1

Name of the organization

General information: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 625

102-2

Activities, brands, products, and services

The Group's core businesses: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 16-25

102-3

Location of headquarters

2022 Universal Registration Document, page 625

102-4

Location of operations

2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 58-59

102-5

Ownership and legal form

General information: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 625

Information on share capital: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 621-623

102-6

Markets served

Profile of Societe Generale: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 8-9

Segment reporting by geographical region: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 485-486

Profile of Societe Generale: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 8-9and Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 6-7

The Group's core Businesses: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 16-25

102-7

Scale of the organization

Consolidated income statement: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 350-355

Segment reporting by division and geographical region: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 482-486

Geographic locations and activities: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 58-59

Employees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 314-323

102-8

Information on employees and other workers

Group's CSR figures: worksheet 10

Information relative to Societe Generale's staff: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 58-59

102-9

Supply chain

Group's responsible sourcing policy: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 291-293

Suppliers section on the Group's website

Group's responsible sourcing policy: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 323-325

102-10

Significant changes to the organization and its supply chain

Suppliers section on the Group's website

Group's CSR figures, worksheet 5

E&S risk management in the Businesses: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 285-289

Climate change strategy: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages: pages 296-299

E&S General Guidelinesfor business engagement

102-11

Precautionary principle or approach

Following sector-specificand cross-sectorE&S policies: Agriculture, fisheries and agri-food, Dams and hydroelectric power, Thermal

power stations, Thermal coal, Defence, Mining, Shipping, Civil Nuclear Power, Oil and gas

Information on New product committees

2021 Equator principles report

Non-financial information - Appendices - 2022

2

GRI

DISCLOSURE

URL OR PAGE NUMBER

STANDARD

Group's principles and memberships in associations: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 279-284

102-12

External initiatives

Group's commitments to public and private initiatives

Key milestones

Group's principles and memberships in associations: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 279-284

102-13

Membership of associations

Group's commitments to public and private initiatives

Key milestones

Membership in trade associations: Societe Generale's framework for responsible advocacy activities, page 8

STRATEGY

102-14

Statement from senior decision-maker

Message from the chairman and Group's CEO: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 2-3

and Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 2-3

Group' strategy:

2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 11-15

102-15

Key impacts, risks, and opportunities

Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 9-25

Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 265-338

Group's CSR ambition: Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 62-71

ETHICS AND INTEGRITY

Corporate culture and ethics principles, 2021 Report

Group's Code of Conduct

Group's values and Culture & Conduct Programme: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 275-277

Tax transparency: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 255

Group's Tax code of conduct

102-16

Values, principles, standards, and norms of behaviour

Group's Framework for responsible advocacy activities

Anti-corruption measures: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 256

Group's Code governing the fight against corruption and influence peddling

Data protection: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 257

E&S General Principlesfor business engagement

Ethics: Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 42-43

Whistleblowing:

102-17

Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics

2022 Universal Registration Document, page 343

Corporate culture and ethics principles, 2021 Report, page 11

Leadership model and feedback culture

GOVERNANCE

Presentation of the Group's organisation: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 62

Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 64-90

102-18

Governance structure

General management: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 90-92

Governance bodies: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 93-95

Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 38-47

102-19

Delegating authority

CSR Governance:

2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 272-273

Non-financial information - Appendices - 2022

3

GRI

DISCLOSURE

URL OR PAGE NUMBER

STANDARD

102-20

Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental, and

CSR Governance: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 272-273

social topics

Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and social

CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 269-270

102-21

Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 32-33

topics

Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 274; Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 34-35

Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 64-90

102-22

Composition of the highest governance body and its committees

General management: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 90-92

Governance bodies: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 93-95;

CSR Governance: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 272-273

102-23

Chair of the highest governance body

Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 64-90

(separation of the offices of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer since 19 May 2015)

Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 64-90

-

Appointment (pages 63-64)

102-24

Nominating and selecting the highest governance body

-

Diversity (page 66, 68)

-

Skills, expertise (page 67)

-

Nomination and corporate governance Committee (page 88)

Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 64-90

102-25

Conflicts of interest

(see section: Directors bound by stringent ethics rules, page 70; Ethics of the members of the Board of Directors, page 634and Additional

information about… on page 142)

CSR Governance: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 272-273

Strategic directions :

102-26

Role of highest governance body in setting purpose, values,

-

Are proposed by the Group General Management Committee (2022 Universal Registration Document, page 93)

and strategy

-

And approved by the Board of Directors (see: Internal rules of the Board of Directors in 2022 Universal Registration Document,

page 633

Value creation: Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 12-13

102-27

Collective knowledge of highest governance body

Board of Directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 64-90

-

Skills, expertise (page 67)

Remuneration of Group Senior Management: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 97-137

102-28

Evaluating the highest governance body's performance

CSR criteria in Group's CEO compensation: Performance and compensation 2021 report, page 13

Appraisal of the Board of Directors and its members: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 89

Compensation of Company directors: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 90

CSR Governance: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 272-273

102-29

Identifying and managing economic, environmental, and social

CSR in the Group's strategy: Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 10-11;16-25;62-71

impacts

CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 269-270

Value creation: Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 12-13

Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 265-338

102-30

Effectiveness of risk management processes

Non-financial risk factors and the main mitigation policies: Non-financial information appendices, pages 2-12

Climate disclosure report

CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 85-89

Non-financial information - Appendices - 2022

4

GRI

DISCLOSURE

URL OR PAGE NUMBER

STANDARD

102-31

Review of economic, environmental, and social topics

Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 265-338

CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 85-89

102-32

Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting

Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 265-338

CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 85-89

Non-financial performance statement, 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 265-338

CSR topics addressed by the Board of directors and its committees: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 85-89

Group Responsible Commitments Committee: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 273

102-33

Communicating critical concerns

Dialogue and transparencysection on Group's website

Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2022: Q&A, page 8

2022 Annual General Meeting: Answers on Shareholder's questions, part 1; part 2; part 3

Climate disclosure report

CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 269-270

102-34

Nature and total number of critical concerns

Value creation: Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 12-13

Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 269-270

Integrated Report 2021-2022,page 34-35

Remuneration of Group Senior Management: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 97-137

102-35

Remuneration policies

2021 Compensation policies and practices report

CSR criteria in Group's CEO compensation: Performance and compensation 2021 report, page 13

102-36

Process for determining remuneration

2021 Compensation policies and practices report

102-37

Stakeholders' involvement in remuneration

Remuneration of Group Senior Management: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 97-137

2022 Annual General Meeting, voting results

102-38

Annual total compensation ratio

Group's CSR figures, worksheet 10, lines: 95-98

2021 Compensation policies and practices report

102-39

Percentage increase in annual total compensation ratio

Group's non-financial indicators, worksheet 10, lines: 95-98

2021 Compensation policies and practices report

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 269-270

102-40

List of stakeholder groups

Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 274

Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 34-35

102-41

Collective bargaining agreements

Collective agreements signed with social partners: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 319

Social dialogue: Corporate culture and ethics principles, 2021 report, pages 13-14

CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 269-270

102-42

Identifying and selecting stakeholders

Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 274

Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 34-35

CSR approach founded on the basis of stakeholder consultation: 2022 Universal Registration Document, pages 269-270

102-43

Approach to stakeholder engagement

Dialogue with stakeholders: 2022 Universal Registration Document, page 274

Integrated Report 2021-2022,pages 34-35

Non-financial information - Appendices - 2022

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
