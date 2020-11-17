Log in
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Societe Generale : Hugues de La Marnierre appointed Group Country Head for Societe Generale in China

11/17/2020 | 12:33pm EST

Societe Generale announces the appointment of Hugues de La Marnierre as Group Country Head in China, effective 2 November 2020.

China is a focus market for Societe Generale where the Bank has been present since 1981, with a strong commitment to provide sustainable and innovative banking solutions to corporates and financial institutions.

Hugues de La Marnierre will lead Societe Generale's growing wholesale banking franchise in the country, supporting Chinese clients in their financing and investment needs. With a presence in 12 locations across Asia pacific, and footprints in Europe, Africa, and the Americas, Societe Generale is well positioned to support their onshore and offshore business expansion, in a context of fast growth of the China economy.

Based in Beijing, Hugues de La Marnierre is reporting to Gaelle Olivier, Chief Executive Officer, Societe Generale Asia Pacific. 'I am confident that with Hugues to oversee our activities in China, Societe Generale will be able to open a new chapter of its development and accelerate our support to our clients in a growing economy', said Gaelle Olivier.

Press contacts

Paris: Fanny Rouby + 33 (0)1 57 29 11 12 fanny.rouby@socgen.com
Beijing: Angela Kong +86 10 5851 3630angela.kong@socgen.com.cn

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:32:03 UTC
