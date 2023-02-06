Advanced search
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:15 2023-02-06 am EST
27.56 EUR   -1.01%
Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

02/06/2023 | 11:51am EST
INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (OUTSIDE THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

Regulated Information

Paris, 06th February 2023

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures)

Societe Generale launched, on 16 December 2022, an additional share buyback program of 2,707,207 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors.

Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the authorizations provided by the General Meeting of 17th May 2022, in particular regarding the maximum price, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They will be performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 30 January to 03 February 2023

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer nameIssuer code (LEI)Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4130/01/2023FR000013080916 50026,5769XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4131/01/2023FR000013080935 00027,1132XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4101/02/2023FR000013080957 75027,4121XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4102/02/2023FR000013080957 00027,5296XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4103/02/2023FR000013080959 00027,5881XPAR
   TOTAL 225 250 27,3803 

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement:

Regulated Information - Société Générale (societegenerale.com)


Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking with the SG bank, resulting from the merger of the two Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks, and Boursorama. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.


Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).
In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment


