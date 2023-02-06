Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (OUTSIDE THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)



Paris, 06th February 2023

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures)

Societe Generale launched, on 16 December 2022, an additional share buyback program of 2,707,207 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors.

Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the authorizations provided by the General Meeting of 17th May 2022, in particular regarding the maximum price, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They will be performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 30 January to 03 February 2023

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/01/2023 FR0000130809 16 500 26,5769 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 31/01/2023 FR0000130809 35 000 27,1132 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 01/02/2023 FR0000130809 57 750 27,4121 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 02/02/2023 FR0000130809 57 000 27,5296 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 03/02/2023 FR0000130809 59 000 27,5881 XPAR TOTAL 225 250 27,3803

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement:

Regulated Information - Société Générale (societegenerale.com)



Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

