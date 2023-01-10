Advanced search
Societe Generale : Information relating to the buyback of its securities by Societe Generale H2 2022
PU
07:26aSocGen's Tuesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
06:42aRenewed Rate Hike Jitters Drag French Stocks Back To Red Midday Tuesday
MT
Societe Generale : Information relating to the buyback of its securities by Societe Generale H2 2022

01/10/2023 | 11:44am EST
SOCIETE GENERALE: INFORMATION RELATING TO THE BUYBACK OF ITS DEBT SECURITIES

Paris, 10 January 2022

Publication of information relating to the buyback of its debt securities by Societe Generale S.A. (the "Issuer") in accordance with article L. 213-1 A of the Monetary and Financial Code, during the second half of 2022 (the "Semester") conforming to the requirements of article 238-2-1 of the General Regulation of the Financial Market Authority ("RGAMF").

In accordance with the provisions of article L. 213-1 A of the monetary and financial Code and article 238-2-1 of the RGAMF, Societe Generale S.A. announces the buyback of debt securities of the following bonds during the second half of 2022.

ISIN Code

Self -detention

Number of

Number of securities

Number of securities

(%)

securities issued

in circulation

held by the issuer

FR001400CKA4

0.46

5,000

4,977

23

FR001400AO22

0.01

10,000

9,999

1

FR0014006XA3

0.05

10,000

9,995

5

FR0014000OZ2

0.05

10,000

9,995

5

FR0013536661

0.25

10,000

9,975

25

XS1195574881

0.02

12,500

12,498

2

FR0013518057

0.01

11,000

10,999

1

FR0013430733

0.01

7,500

7,499

1

FR0013368602

0.01

12,500

12,499

1

XS1616341829

2.32

10,000

9,768

232

XS1718316281

0.03

7,500

7,498

2

XS1718306050

0.01

7,500

7,499

1

A F r e n c h c o r p o r a t i o n w i t h s h a r e c a p i t a l o f E U R 1 , 0 4 6 , 4 0 5 , 5 4 0 - 5 5 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 R C S P a r i s

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world's societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking with the SG bank, resulting from the merger of the two Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks, and Boursorama. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale's newsroom pagewhere official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegeneraleor visit our website societegenerale.com.



Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 16:43:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
