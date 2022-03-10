Log in
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Societe Generale : Note ANC-2016.09_EN

03/10/2022 | 07:13am EST
INFORMATION ABOUT THE CONSOLIDATION SCOPE AND SIGNIFICANT EQUITY INVESTMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

The regulation of the French Authority of Accounting standards n°2016-09 of December 2nd. 2016 imposes to the companies establishing their consolidated accounts according to the International Financial & Reporting Standards such as adopted by the European Union, the publication of information relative to companies included in their consolidation scope, to companies not included in this scope as well as to equity investments presenting a significant character.

1 - Entities included in the consolidation scope

The consolidation scope includes subsidiaries and structured entities under the Group's exclusive control, joint arrangements (joint ventures and joint operations) and associates whose financial statements are significant relative to the Group's consolidated financial statements, notably regarding Group consolidated total assets and gross operating income.

at 31st December 2021

Method of

Group ownership

Group voting

Country

Activity

consolidation*

interest

interest

South Africa

(1)

SG JOHANNESBURG

Bank

FULL

100

100

Algeria

ALD AUTOMOTIVE ALGERIE SPA

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.81

99.99

SOCIETE GENERALE ALGERIE

Bank

FULL

100

100

Germany

(1)(4)

(6)

(1)

(1)

(1)

ALD AUTOLEASING D GMBH

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

ALD INTERNATIONAL GMBH

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

ALD INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS GMBH

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

ALD LEASE FINANZ GMBH

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

BANK DEUTSCHES KRAFTFAHRZEUGGEWERBE GMBH

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.94

51

BDK LEASING UND SERVICE GMBH

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

CAR PROFESSIONAL FUHRPARKMANAGEMENT UND

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

BERATUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH & CO. KG

CARPOOL GMBH

Broker

FULL

79.82

100

GEFA BANK GMBH

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

GEFA VERSICHERUNGSDIENST GMBH

Specialist Financing

EFS

100

100

HANSEATIC BANK GMBH & CO KG

Specialist Financing

FULL

75

75

HANSEATIC GESELLSCHAFT FUR

Portfolio Management

FULL

75

100

BANKBETEILIGUNGEN MBH

HSCE HANSEATIC SERVICE CENTER GMBH

Services

FULL

75

100

INTERLEASING DELLO HAMBURG G.M.B.H.

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

Financial Company

FULL

0

0

GERMANY

RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 4 UG

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

(HAFTUNGSBESCHRANKT)

RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 5 UG

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

(HAFTUNGSBESCHRANKT)

RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 6 UG

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 7

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 8

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE GMBH

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

SG FRANCFORT

Bank

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN GMBH

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES GMBH

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

SOGECAP DEUTSCHE NIEDERLASSUNG

Insurance

FULL

100

100

SOGESSUR DEUTSCHE NIEDERLASSUNG

Insurance

FULL

100

100

Australia

SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Broker

FULL

100

100

(1)

SOCIETE GENERALE SYDNEY BRANCH

Bank

FULL

100

100

Austria

ALD AUTOMOTIVE FUHRPARKMANAGEMENT UND

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

LEASING GMBH

(1)

SG VIENNE

Bank

FULL

100

100

Belarus

(6)

ALD AUTOMOTIVE LLC

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

Belgium

AXUS FINANCE SRL

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

AXUS SA/NV

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

BASTION EUROPEAN INVESTMENTS S.A.

Financial Company

FULL

60.74

100

PARCOURS BELGIUM

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

(1)

SG BRUXELLES

Bank

FULL

100

100

(1)

SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE BENELUX B.V. BELGIAN

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

BRANCH

SOCIETE GENERALE IMMOBEL

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

Benin

SOCIETE GENERALE BENIN

Bank

FULL

93.43

94.1

Bermuda

CATALYST RE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Insurance

FULL

100

100

Brazil

ALD AUTOMOTIVE S.A.

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

ALD CORRETORA DE SEGUROS LTDA

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

BANCO SOCIETE GENERALE BRASIL S.A.

Bank

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE EQUIPMENT FINANCE S/A -

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

ARRENDAMENTO MERCANTIL

Bulgaria

(6)

ALD AUTOMOTIVE EOOD

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

Burkina Faso

SOCIETE GENERALE BURKINA FASO

Bank

FULL

51.27

52.61

Cayman Islands

AEGIS HOLDINGS (OFFSHORE) LTD.

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

Cameroon

SOCIETE GENERALE CAMEROUN

Bank

FULL

58.08

58.08

Canada

(2)

SG CONSTELLATION CANADA LTD.

Specialist Financing

FULL

0

0

(1)

SOCIETE GENERALE (CANADA BRANCH)

Bank

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE (CANADA)

Bank

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE CAPITAL CANADA INC

Broker

FULL

100

100

Chile

(6)

ALD AUTOMOTIVE LIMITADA

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

China

SOCIETE GENERALE (CHINA) LIMITED

Bank

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE LEASING AND RENTING CO. LTD

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

Colombia

(6)

ALD AUTOMOTIVE S.A.S

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

Congo

SOCIETE GENERALE CONGO

Bank

FULL

93.47

93.47

South Korea

SG SECURITIES KOREA CO., LTD.

Broker

FULL

100

100

(1)

SG SEOUL

Bank

FULL

100

100

Côte d'Ivoire

SOCIETE GENERALE CAPITAL SECURITIES WEST

Portfolio Management

FULL

71.25

99.98

AFRICA

SOCIETE GENERALE COTE D'IVOIRE

Bank

FULL

73.25

73.25

Croatia

ALD AUTOMOTIVE D.O.O. ZA. OPERATIVNI I FINANCIJSKI

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

LEASING

ALD FLEET SERVICES D.O.O ZA TRGOVINU I USLUGE

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

Curaçao

SGA SOCIETE GENERALE ACCEPTANCE N.V

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

Denmark

ALD AUTOMOTIVE A/S

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

NF FLEET A/S

Specialist Financing

FULL

63.85

80

United Arab Emirate

(1)

SOCIETE GENERALE DUBAI

Bank

FULL

100

100

Spain

ALD AUTOMOTIVE S.A.U

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

ALTURA MARKETS, SOCIEDAD DE VALORES, SA

Broker

EJV

50

50

(1)

GENEFIM SUCURSAL EN ESPANA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(2)

REFLEX ALQUILER FLEXIBLE DE VEHICULOS

Specialist Financing

FULL

0

0

SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE IBERIA, E.F.C, S.A.

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

SOCGEN FINANCIACIONES IBERIA, S.L.

Bank

FULL

100

100

SOCGEN INVERSIONES FINANCIERAS SA

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

(1)

SOCIETE GENERALE SUCCURSAL EN ESPANA

Bank

FULL

100

100

SODEPROM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

Estonia

ALD AUTOMOTIVE EESTI AS

Specialist Financing

FULL

59.87

75.01

United States of Am

AEGIS HOLDINGS (ONSHORE) INC.

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

(4)

LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORP.

Portfolio Management

FULL

0

0

(4)

LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

Financial Company

FULL

0

0

SG AMERICAS EQUITIES CORP.

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SG AMERICAS OPERATIONAL SERVICES, LLC

Services

FULL

100

100

SG AMERICAS SECURITIES HOLDINGS, LLC

Bank

FULL

100

100

SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC

Broker

FULL

100

100

SG AMERICAS, INC.

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SG CONSTELLATION, INC.

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE USA CORP.

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

SG MORTGAGE FINANCE CORP.

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SG MORTGAGE SECURITIES, LLC

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

100

SG STRUCTURED PRODUCTS, INC.

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

SGAIH, INC.

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

(1)

SOCIETE GENERALE (NEW YORK)

Bank

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE LIQUIDITY FUNDING, LLC

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

Finland

AXUS FINLAND OY

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

NF FLEET OY

Specialist Financing

FULL

63.85

80

France

29 HAUSSMANN EQUILIBRE

Portfolio Management

FULL

87.1

87.1

29 HAUSSMANN EURO RDT

Portfolio Management

FULL

58.1

58.1

29 HAUSSMANN SELECTION EUROPE - K

Financial Company

FULL

45.23

45.23

29 HAUSSMANN SELECTION MONDE

Portfolio Management

FULL

68.7

68.7

(6)

908 REPUBLIQUE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

32

40

AIR BAIL

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

AIX - BORD DU LAC - 3

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

AIX - BORD DU LAC - 4

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

ALD

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

79.82

(5)

ALD AUTOMOTIVE RUSSIE SAS

Specialist Financing

FULL

0

0

ALFORTVILLE BAIGNADE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

AMPERIM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

AMUNDI CREDIT EURO - P

Financial Company

FULL

57.43

57.43

ANNEMASSE-ILOT BERNARD

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

ANTALIS SA

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

ANTARES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

45

45

ANTARIUS

Insurance

FULL

100

100

ARTISTIK

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

AVIVA INVESTORS RESERVE EUROPE

Financial Company

FULL

69.35

69.35

BANQUE COURTOIS

Bank

FULL

100

100

BANQUE FRANCAISE COMMERCIALE OCEAN INDIEN

Bank

FULL

50

50

BANQUE KOLB

Bank

FULL

99.97

99.97

BANQUE LAYDERNIER

Bank

FULL

100

100

BANQUE NUGER

Bank

FULL

100

100

BANQUE POUYANNE

Bank

ESI

35

35

BANQUE RHONE ALPES

Bank

FULL

99.99

99.99

BANQUE TARNEAUD

Bank

FULL

100

100

BAUME LOUBIERE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

BERLIOZ

Insurance

FULL

84.05

84.05

BOURSORAMA INVESTISSEMENT

Services

FULL

100

100

BOURSORAMA SA

Broker

FULL

100

100

BREMANY LEASE SAS

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

CARBURAUTO

Group Real Estate Management Company

EJV

50

50

(2)

CARRERA

Group Real Estate Management Company

EJV

0

0

CENTRE IMMO PROMOTION

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

60

60

CHARTREUX LOT A1

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(5)

CHEMIN DES COMBES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

0

0

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE DE BOURBON

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.99

100

COMPAGNIE FONCIERE DE LA MEDITERRANEE (CFM)

Group Real Estate Management Company

FULL

100

100

COMPAGNIE GENERALE DE LOCATION

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.89

99.89

D'EQUIPEMENTS

CONTE

Group Real Estate Management Company

EJV

50

50

CREDIT DU NORD

Bank

FULL

100

100

DARWIN DIVERSIFIE 0-20

Portfolio Management

FULL

89.94

89.94

DARWIN DIVERSIFIE 40-60

Portfolio Management

FULL

79.78

79.78

DARWIN DIVERSIFIE 80-100

Portfolio Management

FULL

78.34

78.34

DISPONIS

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.99

100

(6)

ECHIQUIER AGENOR EURO SRI MID CAP

Insurance

FULL

40.85

40.85

ESNI - COMPARTIMENT SG-CREDIT CLAIMS -1

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

ETOILE CAPITAL

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

(3)

ETOILE CLIQUET 90

Financial Company

FULL

0

0

ETOILE MULTI GESTION EUROPE-C

Insurance

FULL

51.59

51.59

(6)

ETOILE MULTI GESTION USA - PART P

Insurance

FULL

35.18

35.18

(3)

ETOILE VALEURS MOYENNES-C

Insurance

FULL

0

0

F.E.P. INVESTISSEMENTS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

100

FCC ALBATROS

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

51

(3)

FEEDER LYX E ST50 D5

Portfolio Management

FULL

0

0

FEEDER LYX E ST50 D6

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

100

(3)

FEEDER LYXOR CAC 40

Financial Company

FULL

0

0

FEEDER LYXOR CAC40 D2-EUR

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

100

(6)

FEEDER LYXOR CAC40 D6

Insurance

FULL

100

100

FEEDER LYXOR EURO STOXX 50 - D9

Financial Company

FULL

99.98

99.98

FENWICK LEASE

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.99

100

(5)

FINANCIERE UC

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

0

0

FINASSURANCE SNC

Insurance

FULL

98.89

99

FRANFINANCE

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.99

99.99

FRANFINANCE LOCATION

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.99

100

GALYBET

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

GENEBANQUE

Bank

FULL

100

100

GENECAL FRANCE

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

GENECAR - SOCIETE GENERALE DE COURTAGE

Insurance

FULL

100

100

D'ASSURANCE ET DE REASSURANCE

GENECOMI FRANCE

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.64

99.64

GENEFIM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

GENEFINANCE

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

100

GENEGIS I

Group Real Estate Management Company

FULL

100

100

GENEGIS II

Group Real Estate Management Company

FULL

100

100

GENEPIERRE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

56.68

56.68

GENEVALMY

Group Real Estate Management Company

FULL

100

100

ILOT AB

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

IMMOBILIERE PROMEX

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

INVESTIR IMMOBILIER NORMANDIE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

INVESTISSEMENT 81

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

JSJ PROMOTION

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

45

45

(5)

KOLB INVESTISSEMENT

Financial Company

FULL

0

0

LA CORBEILLERIE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

24

40

LA FONCIERE DE LA DEFENSE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

99.99

100

LES ALLEES DE L'EUROPE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

34

34

(2)

LES CEDRES BLEUS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

LES JARDINS D'ALHAMBRA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

LES JARDINS DE L'ALCAZAR

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

LES MESANGES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

55

55

LES TROIS LUCS 13012

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

LES VILLAS VINCENTI

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

L'HESPEL

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

LOTISSEMENT DES FLEURS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

LYON LA FABRIC

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

(6)

LYX ACT EURO CLIMAT-D3EUR

Insurance

FULL

100

100

(6)

LYX ACT EURO CLIMAT-DEUR

Insurance

FULL

100

100

(6)

LYXOR ACTIONS EURO CLIMAT D4 EUR

Insurance

FULL

100

100

(4)

LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT

Financial Company

FULL

0

0

LYXOR GL OVERLAY F

Portfolio Management

FULL

87.27

87.27

(4)

LYXOR INTERMEDIATION

Broker

FULL

0

0

(4)

LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

Financial Company

FULL

0

0

LYXOR SKYFALL FUND

Insurance

FULL

88.98

88.98

MEDITERRANEE GRAND ARC

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

NORBAIL IMMOBILIER

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

NORBAIL SOFERGIE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

NORMANDIE REALISATIONS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

ONYX

Group Real Estate Management Company

EJV

50

50

OPCI SOGECAPIMMO

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(5)

OPERA 72

Group Real Estate Management Company

FULL

0

0

ORADEA VIE

Insurance

FULL

100

100

ORPAVIMOB

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

PACTIMO

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

PARCOURS

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

PARCOURS ANNECY

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

PARCOURS BORDEAUX

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

(5)

PARCOURS IMMOBILIER

Specialist Financing

FULL

0

0

PARCOURS NANTES

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

PARCOURS STRASBOURG

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

PARCOURS TOURS

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

PAREL

Services

FULL

100

100

PHILIPS MEDICAL CAPITAL FRANCE

Specialist Financing

FULL

60

60

PIERRE PATRIMOINE

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

PRAGMA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

PRIORIS

Specialist Financing

FULL

94.89

95

PROGEREAL SA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

25.01

25.01

PROJECTIM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

60

60

(6)

RED & BLACK AUTO LEASE FRANCE 1

Financial Company

FULL

79.82

100

RED & BLACK CONSUMER FRANCE 2013

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

RED & BLACK HOME LOANS FRANCE 1

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

RIVAPRIM REALISATIONS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

S.C.I. DU DOMAINE DE STONEHAM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SAGEMCOM LEASE

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.99

100

SAINTE-MARTHE ILOT C

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SAINTE-MARTHE ILOT D

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SAINT-MARTIN 3

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SARL BORDEAUX-20-26 RUE DU COMMERCE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

(2)

SARL CS 72 - KERIADENN

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

SARL D'AMENAGEMENT DU MARTINET

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

(2)

SARL DE LA COTE D'OPALE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

SARL DE LA VECQUERIE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

32.5

32.5

SARL SEINE CLICHY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SAS AMIENS - AVENUE DU GENERAL FOY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

100

SAS BF3 NOGENT THIERS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

20

20

SAS BONDUES - COEUR DE BOURG

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

20

25

SAS COPRIM RESIDENCES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SAS ECULLY SO'IN

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

75

75

SAS FOCH SULLY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

90

90

SAS MERIGNAC OASIS URBAINE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

90

90

SAS MS FRANCE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SAS NOAHO AMENAGEMENT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SAS NORMANDIE HABITAT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SAS NORMANDIE RESIDENCES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SAS NOYALIS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

28

28

SAS ODESSA DEVELOPPEMENT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

49

49

SAS PARNASSE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SAS PAYSAGES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

51

51

SAS PROJECTIM IMMOBILIER

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

100

SAS RESIDENCIAL

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

68.4

68.4

SAS ROANNE LA TRILOGIE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

41

41

SAS SCENES DE VIE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SAS SOAX PROMOTION

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

58.5

58.5

SAS SOGEBROWN POISSY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SAS SOGEMYSJ

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

51

51

SAS SOGEPROM TERTIAIRE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SAS SOJEPRIM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

100

SAS TIR A L'ARC AMENAGEMENT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

SAS TOUR D2

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

JO

50

50

(6)

SAS VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ - RUE DES TECHNIQUES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

BUREAUX

(3)

SAS ZAC DU TRIANGLE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

0

0

SCCV 282 MONTOLIVET 12

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

60

60

SCCV ALFORTVILLE MANDELA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

49

49

SCCV BAC GALLIENI

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

51

51

SCCV BAHIA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

51

51

SCCV BOIS-GUILLAUME PARC DE HALLEY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

(6)

SCCV BOURG BROU

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

60

60

SCCV BRON CARAVELLE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV CAEN CASERNE MARTIN

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SCCV CAEN PANORAMIK

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SCCV CANNES JOURDAN

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV CHARTREUX LOT C

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV CHARTREUX LOT E

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SCCV CHARTREUX LOTS B-D

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(6)

SCCV CHOISY LOGEMENT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

67

67

(3)

SCCV CITY SQUARE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

(6)

SCCV CLICHY BAC D'ASNIERES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SCCV CLICHY BRC

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV COMPIEGNE - RUE DE L'EPARGNE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

SCCV CUGNAUX-LEO LAGRANGE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

(6)

SCCV DEVILLE-CARNOT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

60

60

(6)

SCCV DUNKERQUE PATINOIRE DEVELOPPEMENT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

SCCV EPRON - ZAC L'OREE DU GOLF

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCCV ESPACES DE DEMAIN

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV ETERVILLE ROUTE D'AUNAY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV EURONANTES 1E

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV FAVERGES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(6)

SCCV GAMBETTA LA RICHE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

25

25

SCCV GIGNAC MOUSSELINE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCCV GIVORS ROBICHON

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

85

85

SCCV HEROUVILLE ILOT A2

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

33.33

33.33

(3)

SCCV HOUSE PARK

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

(6)

SCCV ISTRES PAPAILLE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCCV JA LE HAVRE 22 COTY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SCCV JDA OUISTREHAM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV KYMA MERIGNAC

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

SCCV LA BAULE - LES JARDINS D'ESCOUBLAC

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

25

25

(6)

SCCV LA MADELEINE - PRE CATELAN

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

40.8

51

SCCV LA MADELEINE SAINT-CHARLES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

SCCV LA PORTE DU CANAL

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV LACASSAGNE BRICKS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

49

49

SCCV LE BOUSCAT CARRE SOLARIS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

25

25

SCCV LES ECRIVAINS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCCV LES PATIOS D'OR DE FLEURY LES AUBRAIS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

64

80

SCCV LES SUCRES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV LESQUIN PARC

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

(6)

SCCV L'IDEAL - MODUS 1.0

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

SCCV LILLE - JEAN MACE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

26.72

33.4

SCCV LOOS GAMBETTA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

(2)

SCCV MARCQ PROJECTIM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

0

0

SCCV MARQUETTE CALMETTE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

SCCV MEHUL

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

(3)

SCCV MERIGNAC 53-55 AVENUE LEON BLUM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

SCCV MONROC - LOT 3

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV MONS EQUATION

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

50

SCCV MONTREUIL ACACIA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

(3)

SCCV NATUREO

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

SCCV NICE ARENAS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(6)

SCCV NOGENT PLAISANCE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

60

60

SCCV NOISY BOISSIERE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

51

51

SCCV PARIS ALBERT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV PARK OCEAN II

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

SCCV PRADES BLEU HORIZON

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV QUAI DE SEINE A ALFORTVILLE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

51

51

SCCV QUAI NEUF BORDEAUX

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

SCCV ROMAINVILLE DUMAS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCCV ROUEN 27 ANGLAIS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SCCV ROUSSET - LOT 03

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCCV SAINT JUST DAUDET

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

SCCV SAY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

SCCV SENGHOR

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

SCCV SENSORIUM BUREAUX

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

SCCV SENSORIUM LOGEMENT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

SCCV SOGAB ILE DE FRANCE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

SCCV SOGAB ROMAINVILLE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

SCCV SOGEPROM LYON HABITAT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(6)

SCCV ST MARTIN DU TOUCH ILOT S9

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV SWING RIVE GAUCHE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCCV TALENCE PUR

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

95

95

SCCV TASSIN - 190 CDG

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

(6)

SCCV TRETS CASSIN LOT 4

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCCV VERNAISON - RAZAT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

(6)

SCCV VERNONNET-FIESCHI

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

51

51

SCCV VILLA CHANZY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

(6)

SCCV VILLA VALERIANE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

(6)

SCCV VILLAS URBAINES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

SCCV VILLENAVE D'ORNON GARDEN VO

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

25

25

SCCV VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ-RUE DES TECHNIQUES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

SCCV VILLEURBANNE TEMPO

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(6)

SCCV WAMBRECHIES RESISTANCE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

50

SCI 1134, AVENUE DE L'EUROPE A CASTELNAU LE LEZ

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCI 637 ROUTE DE FRANS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

SCI AQPRIM PROMOTION

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

79.8

50

SCI ASC LA BERGEONNERIE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

42

50

SCI AVARICUM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

99

99

(3)

SCI BOBIGNY HOTEL DE VILLE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

SCI CENTRE IMMO PROMOTION RESIDENCES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

100

SCI CHELLES AULNOY MENDES FRANCE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

(2)

SCI DU 84 RUE DU BAC

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

0

0

SCI DU PARC SAINT ETIENNE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SCI ETAMPES NOTRE-DAME

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

(3)

SCI HEGEL PROJECTIM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

0

0

SCI LA MANTILLA COMMERCES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(2)

SCI LA MARQUEILLE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

0

0

SCI L'ACTUEL

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

SCI LAVOISIER

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

SCI LE DOMAINE DU PLESSIS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

20

20

SCI LE HAMEAU DES GRANDS PRES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

40

SCI LE MANOIR DE JEREMY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SCI LES BAIGNOTS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SCI LES CASTELLINES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

SCI LES JARDINS DE LA BOURBRE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SCI LES JARDINS D'IRIS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

60

60

SCI LES JARDINS DU BLAVET

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SCI LES PORTES DU LEMAN

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCI LIEUSAINT RUE DE PARIS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCI LINAS COEUR DE VILLE 1

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCI LOCMINE- LAMENNAIS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

SCI L'OREE DES LACS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

70

70

SCI MONTPELLIER JACQUES COEUR

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCI PROJECTIM HABITAT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

100

SCI PROJECTIM MARCQ COEUR DE VILLE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

48

60

SCI PRONY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

SCI QUINTEFEUILLE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

(3)

SCI QUINTESSENCE-VALESCURE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

0

0

SCI RESIDENCE DU DONJON

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

40

40

SCI RHIN ET MOSELLE 1

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SCI RHIN ET MOSELLE 2

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SCI RIVAPRIM HABITAT

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SCI RIVAPRIM RESIDENCES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(3)

SCI RSS INVESTIMMO COTE BASQUE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

SCI SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE - L'OISE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

38

38

SCI SAINT-DENIS WILSON

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

60

60

SCI SCS IMMOBILIER D'ENTREPRISES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

52.8

66

SCI SOGECIP

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

100

SCI SOGECTIM

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

100

SCI SOGEPROM LYON RESIDENCES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SCI TERRES NOUVELLES FRANCILIENNES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

80

80

SCI TOULOUSE CENTREDA 3

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

(2)

SCI VELRI

Group Real Estate Management Company

EJV

0

0

SCI VILLA EMILIE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

SCI VITAL BOUHOT 16-22 NEUILLY SUR SEINE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SEFIA

Specialist Financing

FULL

99.89

100

SERVIPAR

Specialist Financing

FULL

79.82

100

SG 29 HAUSSMANN

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SG ACTIONS EURO

Insurance

FULL

47.75

47.75

SG ACTIONS EURO SELECTION

Financial Company

FULL

40.05

40.05

(3)

SG ACTIONS EURO VALUE-C

Insurance

FULL

0

0

SG ACTIONS FRANCE

Portfolio Management

FULL

38.14

38.14

SG ACTIONS LUXE-C

Insurance

FULL

84.25

84.25

(6)

SG ACTIONS MONDE

Insurance

FULL

67.59

67.59

SG ACTIONS MONDE EMERGENT

Insurance

FULL

60.05

60.05

SG ACTIONS US

Portfolio Management

FULL

65.06

65.06

SG ACTIONS US TECHNO

Insurance

FULL

85.08

85.08

SG CAPITAL DEVELOPPEMENT

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

100

SG FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDING

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

100

SG FLEXIBLE

Portfolio Management

FULL

92.48

92.48

(3)

SG LYXOR GOVERNMENT BOND FUND

Portfolio Management

FULL

0

0

(3)

SG LYXOR LCR FUND

Portfolio Management

FULL

0

0

SG OBLIG ETAT EURO-R

Insurance

FULL

79.94

79.94

SG OBLIGATIONS

Insurance

FULL

82.92

82.92

SG OPCIMMO

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

97.95

97.95

SG OPTION EUROPE

Broker

FULL

100

100

SG VALOR ALPHA ACTIONS FRANCE

Financial Company

FULL

72.77

72.77

(6)

SGA AXA IM US CORE HY LOW CARBON

Insurance

FULL

100

100

(6)

SGA AXA IM US SD HY LOW CARBON

Insurance

FULL

100

100

(6)

SGA INFRASTRUCTURES

Insurance

FULL

100

100

SGB FINANCE S.A.

Specialist Financing

FULL

50.94

51

SGEF SA

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

SGI 10-16 VILLE L'EVEQUE

Insurance

FULL

100

100

SGI 1-5 ASTORG

Insurance

FULL

100

100

SGI HOLDING SIS

Group Real Estate Management Company

FULL

100

100

SGI PACIFIC

Insurance

FULL

86.17

89.53

(6)

SHINE

Financial Company

FULL

80.6

80.6

SNC COEUR 8EME MONPLAISIR

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

SNC COPRIM RESIDENCES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SNC D'AMENAGEMENT FORUM SEINE ISSY LES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

33.33

33.33

MOULINEAUX

(2)

SNC ISSY FORUM 11

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

0

0

SNC NEUILLY ILE DE LA JATTE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

40

40

SNC PROMOSEINE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

33.33

33.33

(2)

SOCIETE "LES PINSONS"

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

0

0

SOCIETE ANONYME DE CREDIT A L'INDUSTRIE

Bank

FULL

100

100

FRANCAISE (CALIF)

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE CAP THALASSA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

45

45

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE CAP VEYRE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

50

50

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE DE DIANE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE DE PIERLAS

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

28

28

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE DES COMBEAUX DE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

99.99

100

TIGERY

(3)

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE DOMAINE DURANDY

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

(3)

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE ERICA

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

0

0

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE ESTEREL TANNERON

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE FONTENAY - ESTIENNES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

EJV

50

50

D'ORVES

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE GAMBETTA DEFENSE V

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

20

20

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE LE BOTERO

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE LES HAUTS DE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

L'ESTAQUE

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE LES HAUTS DE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

25

25

SEPTEMES

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE MIRECRAU

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE NAXOU

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE TOULDI

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE VERT COTEAU

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

35

35

SOCIETE DE BOURSE GILBERT DUPONT

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE DE LA RUE EDOUARD VII

Portfolio Management

FULL

99.91

99.91

SOCIETE DES TERRAINS ET IMMEUBLES PARISIENS

Group Real Estate Management Company

FULL

99.98

100

(STIP)

SOCIETE DU PARC D ACTIVITE DE LA VALENTINE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

ESI

30

30

(5)

SOCIETE EN NOM COLLECTIF PARNASSE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

0

0

SOCIETE FINANCIERE D' ANALYSE ET DE GESTION

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE

Bank

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE CAPITAL FINANCE

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE CAPITAL PARTENAIRES

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE FACTORING

Specialist Financing

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE PARTICIPATIONS INDUSTRIELLES

Portfolio Management

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE POUR LE DEVELOPPEMENT DES

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

OPERATIONS DE CREDIT-BAIL IMMOBILIER "SOGEBAIL"

SOCIETE GENERALE REAL ESTATE

Real Estate and Real Estate Financing

FULL

100

100

SOCIETE GENERALE SCF

Financial Company

FULL

100

100

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Société Générale SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
