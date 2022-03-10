Societe Generale : Note ANC-2016.09_EN 03/10/2022 | 07:13am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INFORMATION ABOUT THE CONSOLIDATION SCOPE AND SIGNIFICANT EQUITY INVESTMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 The regulation of the French Authority of Accounting standards n°2016-09 of December 2nd. 2016 imposes to the companies establishing their consolidated accounts according to the International Financial & Reporting Standards such as adopted by the European Union, the publication of information relative to companies included in their consolidation scope, to companies not included in this scope as well as to equity investments presenting a significant character. 1 - Entities included in the consolidation scope The consolidation scope includes subsidiaries and structured entities under the Group's exclusive control, joint arrangements (joint ventures and joint operations) and associates whose financial statements are significant relative to the Group's consolidated financial statements, notably regarding Group consolidated total assets and gross operating income. at 31st December 2021 Method of Group ownership Group voting Country Activity consolidation* interest interest South Africa (1) SG JOHANNESBURG Bank FULL 100 100 Algeria ALD AUTOMOTIVE ALGERIE SPA Specialist Financing FULL 79.81 99.99 SOCIETE GENERALE ALGERIE Bank FULL 100 100 Germany (1)(4) (6) (1) (1) (1) ALD AUTOLEASING D GMBH Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 ALD INTERNATIONAL GMBH Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 ALD INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS GMBH Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 ALD LEASE FINANZ GMBH Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 BANK DEUTSCHES KRAFTFAHRZEUGGEWERBE GMBH Specialist Financing FULL 99.94 51 BDK LEASING UND SERVICE GMBH Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 CAR PROFESSIONAL FUHRPARKMANAGEMENT UND Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 BERATUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH & CO. KG CARPOOL GMBH Broker FULL 79.82 100 GEFA BANK GMBH Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 GEFA VERSICHERUNGSDIENST GMBH Specialist Financing EFS 100 100 HANSEATIC BANK GMBH & CO KG Specialist Financing FULL 75 75 HANSEATIC GESELLSCHAFT FUR Portfolio Management FULL 75 100 BANKBETEILIGUNGEN MBH HSCE HANSEATIC SERVICE CENTER GMBH Services FULL 75 100 INTERLEASING DELLO HAMBURG G.M.B.H. Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT Financial Company FULL 0 0 GERMANY RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 4 UG Financial Company FULL 100 100 (HAFTUNGSBESCHRANKT) RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 5 UG Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 (HAFTUNGSBESCHRANKT) RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 6 UG Financial Company FULL 100 100 RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 7 Financial Company FULL 100 100 RED & BLACK AUTO GERMANY 8 Financial Company FULL 100 100 SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE GMBH Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 SG FRANCFORT Bank FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN GMBH Financial Company FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES GMBH Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 SOGECAP DEUTSCHE NIEDERLASSUNG Insurance FULL 100 100 SOGESSUR DEUTSCHE NIEDERLASSUNG Insurance FULL 100 100 Australia SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD Broker FULL 100 100 (1) SOCIETE GENERALE SYDNEY BRANCH Bank FULL 100 100 Austria ALD AUTOMOTIVE FUHRPARKMANAGEMENT UND Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 LEASING GMBH (1) SG VIENNE Bank FULL 100 100 Belarus (6) ALD AUTOMOTIVE LLC Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 Belgium AXUS FINANCE SRL Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 AXUS SA/NV Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 BASTION EUROPEAN INVESTMENTS S.A. Financial Company FULL 60.74 100 PARCOURS BELGIUM Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 (1) SG BRUXELLES Bank FULL 100 100 (1) SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE BENELUX B.V. BELGIAN Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 BRANCH SOCIETE GENERALE IMMOBEL Financial Company FULL 100 100 Benin SOCIETE GENERALE BENIN Bank FULL 93.43 94.1 Bermuda CATALYST RE INTERNATIONAL LTD. Insurance FULL 100 100 Brazil ALD AUTOMOTIVE S.A. Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 ALD CORRETORA DE SEGUROS LTDA Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 BANCO SOCIETE GENERALE BRASIL S.A. Bank FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE EQUIPMENT FINANCE S/A - Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 ARRENDAMENTO MERCANTIL Bulgaria (6) ALD AUTOMOTIVE EOOD Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 Burkina Faso SOCIETE GENERALE BURKINA FASO Bank FULL 51.27 52.61 Cayman Islands AEGIS HOLDINGS (OFFSHORE) LTD. Financial Company FULL 100 100 Cameroon SOCIETE GENERALE CAMEROUN Bank FULL 58.08 58.08 Canada (2) SG CONSTELLATION CANADA LTD. Specialist Financing FULL 0 0 (1) SOCIETE GENERALE (CANADA BRANCH) Bank FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE (CANADA) Bank FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE CAPITAL CANADA INC Broker FULL 100 100 Chile (6) ALD AUTOMOTIVE LIMITADA Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 China SOCIETE GENERALE (CHINA) LIMITED Bank FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE LEASING AND RENTING CO. LTD Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 Colombia (6) ALD AUTOMOTIVE S.A.S Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 Congo SOCIETE GENERALE CONGO Bank FULL 93.47 93.47 South Korea SG SECURITIES KOREA CO., LTD. Broker FULL 100 100 (1) SG SEOUL Bank FULL 100 100 Côte d'Ivoire SOCIETE GENERALE CAPITAL SECURITIES WEST Portfolio Management FULL 71.25 99.98 AFRICA SOCIETE GENERALE COTE D'IVOIRE Bank FULL 73.25 73.25 Croatia ALD AUTOMOTIVE D.O.O. ZA. OPERATIVNI I FINANCIJSKI Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 LEASING ALD FLEET SERVICES D.O.O ZA TRGOVINU I USLUGE Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 Curaçao SGA SOCIETE GENERALE ACCEPTANCE N.V Financial Company FULL 100 100 Denmark ALD AUTOMOTIVE A/S Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 NF FLEET A/S Specialist Financing FULL 63.85 80 United Arab Emirate (1) SOCIETE GENERALE DUBAI Bank FULL 100 100 Spain ALD AUTOMOTIVE S.A.U Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 ALTURA MARKETS, SOCIEDAD DE VALORES, SA Broker EJV 50 50 (1) GENEFIM SUCURSAL EN ESPANA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (2) REFLEX ALQUILER FLEXIBLE DE VEHICULOS Specialist Financing FULL 0 0 SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE IBERIA, E.F.C, S.A. Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 SOCGEN FINANCIACIONES IBERIA, S.L. Bank FULL 100 100 SOCGEN INVERSIONES FINANCIERAS SA Financial Company FULL 100 100 (1) SOCIETE GENERALE SUCCURSAL EN ESPANA Bank FULL 100 100 SODEPROM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 Estonia ALD AUTOMOTIVE EESTI AS Specialist Financing FULL 59.87 75.01 United States of Am AEGIS HOLDINGS (ONSHORE) INC. Financial Company FULL 100 100 (4) LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORP. Portfolio Management FULL 0 0 (4) LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Financial Company FULL 0 0 SG AMERICAS EQUITIES CORP. Financial Company FULL 100 100 SG AMERICAS OPERATIONAL SERVICES, LLC Services FULL 100 100 SG AMERICAS SECURITIES HOLDINGS, LLC Bank FULL 100 100 SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC Broker FULL 100 100 SG AMERICAS, INC. Financial Company FULL 100 100 SG CONSTELLATION, INC. Financial Company FULL 100 100 SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE USA CORP. Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 SG MORTGAGE FINANCE CORP. Financial Company FULL 100 100 SG MORTGAGE SECURITIES, LLC Portfolio Management FULL 100 100 SG STRUCTURED PRODUCTS, INC. Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 SGAIH, INC. Financial Company FULL 100 100 (1) SOCIETE GENERALE (NEW YORK) Bank FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Financial Company FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Financial Company FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE LIQUIDITY FUNDING, LLC Financial Company FULL 100 100 Finland AXUS FINLAND OY Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 NF FLEET OY Specialist Financing FULL 63.85 80 France 29 HAUSSMANN EQUILIBRE Portfolio Management FULL 87.1 87.1 29 HAUSSMANN EURO RDT Portfolio Management FULL 58.1 58.1 29 HAUSSMANN SELECTION EUROPE - K Financial Company FULL 45.23 45.23 29 HAUSSMANN SELECTION MONDE Portfolio Management FULL 68.7 68.7 (6) 908 REPUBLIQUE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 32 40 AIR BAIL Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 AIX - BORD DU LAC - 3 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 AIX - BORD DU LAC - 4 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 ALD Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 79.82 (5) ALD AUTOMOTIVE RUSSIE SAS Specialist Financing FULL 0 0 ALFORTVILLE BAIGNADE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 AMPERIM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 AMUNDI CREDIT EURO - P Financial Company FULL 57.43 57.43 ANNEMASSE-ILOT BERNARD Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 ANTALIS SA Financial Company FULL 100 100 ANTARES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 45 45 ANTARIUS Insurance FULL 100 100 ARTISTIK Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 AVIVA INVESTORS RESERVE EUROPE Financial Company FULL 69.35 69.35 BANQUE COURTOIS Bank FULL 100 100 BANQUE FRANCAISE COMMERCIALE OCEAN INDIEN Bank FULL 50 50 BANQUE KOLB Bank FULL 99.97 99.97 BANQUE LAYDERNIER Bank FULL 100 100 BANQUE NUGER Bank FULL 100 100 BANQUE POUYANNE Bank ESI 35 35 BANQUE RHONE ALPES Bank FULL 99.99 99.99 BANQUE TARNEAUD Bank FULL 100 100 BAUME LOUBIERE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 BERLIOZ Insurance FULL 84.05 84.05 BOURSORAMA INVESTISSEMENT Services FULL 100 100 BOURSORAMA SA Broker FULL 100 100 BREMANY LEASE SAS Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 CARBURAUTO Group Real Estate Management Company EJV 50 50 (2) CARRERA Group Real Estate Management Company EJV 0 0 CENTRE IMMO PROMOTION Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 60 60 CHARTREUX LOT A1 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (5) CHEMIN DES COMBES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 0 0 COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE DE BOURBON Specialist Financing FULL 99.99 100 COMPAGNIE FONCIERE DE LA MEDITERRANEE (CFM) Group Real Estate Management Company FULL 100 100 COMPAGNIE GENERALE DE LOCATION Specialist Financing FULL 99.89 99.89 D'EQUIPEMENTS CONTE Group Real Estate Management Company EJV 50 50 CREDIT DU NORD Bank FULL 100 100 DARWIN DIVERSIFIE 0-20 Portfolio Management FULL 89.94 89.94 DARWIN DIVERSIFIE 40-60 Portfolio Management FULL 79.78 79.78 DARWIN DIVERSIFIE 80-100 Portfolio Management FULL 78.34 78.34 DISPONIS Specialist Financing FULL 99.99 100 (6) ECHIQUIER AGENOR EURO SRI MID CAP Insurance FULL 40.85 40.85 ESNI - COMPARTIMENT SG-CREDIT CLAIMS -1 Financial Company FULL 100 100 ETOILE CAPITAL Financial Company FULL 100 100 (3) ETOILE CLIQUET 90 Financial Company FULL 0 0 ETOILE MULTI GESTION EUROPE-C Insurance FULL 51.59 51.59 (6) ETOILE MULTI GESTION USA - PART P Insurance FULL 35.18 35.18 (3) ETOILE VALEURS MOYENNES-C Insurance FULL 0 0 F.E.P. INVESTISSEMENTS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 100 FCC ALBATROS Portfolio Management FULL 100 51 (3) FEEDER LYX E ST50 D5 Portfolio Management FULL 0 0 FEEDER LYX E ST50 D6 Portfolio Management FULL 100 100 (3) FEEDER LYXOR CAC 40 Financial Company FULL 0 0 FEEDER LYXOR CAC40 D2-EUR Portfolio Management FULL 100 100 (6) FEEDER LYXOR CAC40 D6 Insurance FULL 100 100 FEEDER LYXOR EURO STOXX 50 - D9 Financial Company FULL 99.98 99.98 FENWICK LEASE Specialist Financing FULL 99.99 100 (5) FINANCIERE UC Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 0 0 FINASSURANCE SNC Insurance FULL 98.89 99 FRANFINANCE Specialist Financing FULL 99.99 99.99 FRANFINANCE LOCATION Specialist Financing FULL 99.99 100 GALYBET Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 GENEBANQUE Bank FULL 100 100 GENECAL FRANCE Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 GENECAR - SOCIETE GENERALE DE COURTAGE Insurance FULL 100 100 D'ASSURANCE ET DE REASSURANCE GENECOMI FRANCE Specialist Financing FULL 99.64 99.64 GENEFIM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 GENEFINANCE Portfolio Management FULL 100 100 GENEGIS I Group Real Estate Management Company FULL 100 100 GENEGIS II Group Real Estate Management Company FULL 100 100 GENEPIERRE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 56.68 56.68 GENEVALMY Group Real Estate Management Company FULL 100 100 ILOT AB Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 IMMOBILIERE PROMEX Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 INVESTIR IMMOBILIER NORMANDIE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 INVESTISSEMENT 81 Financial Company FULL 100 100 JSJ PROMOTION Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 45 45 (5) KOLB INVESTISSEMENT Financial Company FULL 0 0 LA CORBEILLERIE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 24 40 LA FONCIERE DE LA DEFENSE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 99.99 100 LES ALLEES DE L'EUROPE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 34 34 (2) LES CEDRES BLEUS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 LES JARDINS D'ALHAMBRA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 LES JARDINS DE L'ALCAZAR Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 LES MESANGES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 55 55 LES TROIS LUCS 13012 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 LES VILLAS VINCENTI Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 L'HESPEL Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 LOTISSEMENT DES FLEURS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 LYON LA FABRIC Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 (6) LYX ACT EURO CLIMAT-D3EUR Insurance FULL 100 100 (6) LYX ACT EURO CLIMAT-DEUR Insurance FULL 100 100 (6) LYXOR ACTIONS EURO CLIMAT D4 EUR Insurance FULL 100 100 (4) LYXOR ASSET MANAGEMENT Financial Company FULL 0 0 LYXOR GL OVERLAY F Portfolio Management FULL 87.27 87.27 (4) LYXOR INTERMEDIATION Broker FULL 0 0 (4) LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT Financial Company FULL 0 0 LYXOR SKYFALL FUND Insurance FULL 88.98 88.98 MEDITERRANEE GRAND ARC Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 NORBAIL IMMOBILIER Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 NORBAIL SOFERGIE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 NORMANDIE REALISATIONS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 ONYX Group Real Estate Management Company EJV 50 50 OPCI SOGECAPIMMO Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (5) OPERA 72 Group Real Estate Management Company FULL 0 0 ORADEA VIE Insurance FULL 100 100 ORPAVIMOB Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 PACTIMO Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 PARCOURS Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 PARCOURS ANNECY Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 PARCOURS BORDEAUX Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 (5) PARCOURS IMMOBILIER Specialist Financing FULL 0 0 PARCOURS NANTES Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 PARCOURS STRASBOURG Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 PARCOURS TOURS Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 PAREL Services FULL 100 100 PHILIPS MEDICAL CAPITAL FRANCE Specialist Financing FULL 60 60 PIERRE PATRIMOINE Financial Company FULL 100 100 PRAGMA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 PRIORIS Specialist Financing FULL 94.89 95 PROGEREAL SA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 25.01 25.01 PROJECTIM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 60 60 (6) RED & BLACK AUTO LEASE FRANCE 1 Financial Company FULL 79.82 100 RED & BLACK CONSUMER FRANCE 2013 Financial Company FULL 100 100 RED & BLACK HOME LOANS FRANCE 1 Financial Company FULL 100 100 RIVAPRIM REALISATIONS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 S.C.I. DU DOMAINE DE STONEHAM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SAGEMCOM LEASE Specialist Financing FULL 99.99 100 SAINTE-MARTHE ILOT C Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SAINTE-MARTHE ILOT D Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SAINT-MARTIN 3 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SARL BORDEAUX-20-26 RUE DU COMMERCE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 (2) SARL CS 72 - KERIADENN Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 SARL D'AMENAGEMENT DU MARTINET Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 (2) SARL DE LA COTE D'OPALE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 SARL DE LA VECQUERIE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 32.5 32.5 SARL SEINE CLICHY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SAS AMIENS - AVENUE DU GENERAL FOY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 100 SAS BF3 NOGENT THIERS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 20 20 SAS BONDUES - COEUR DE BOURG Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 20 25 SAS COPRIM RESIDENCES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SAS ECULLY SO'IN Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 75 75 SAS FOCH SULLY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 90 90 SAS MERIGNAC OASIS URBAINE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 90 90 SAS MS FRANCE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SAS NOAHO AMENAGEMENT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SAS NORMANDIE HABITAT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SAS NORMANDIE RESIDENCES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SAS NOYALIS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 28 28 SAS ODESSA DEVELOPPEMENT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 49 49 SAS PARNASSE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SAS PAYSAGES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 51 51 SAS PROJECTIM IMMOBILIER Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 100 SAS RESIDENCIAL Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 68.4 68.4 SAS ROANNE LA TRILOGIE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 41 41 SAS SCENES DE VIE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SAS SOAX PROMOTION Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 58.5 58.5 SAS SOGEBROWN POISSY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SAS SOGEMYSJ Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 51 51 SAS SOGEPROM TERTIAIRE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SAS SOJEPRIM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 100 SAS TIR A L'ARC AMENAGEMENT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 SAS TOUR D2 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing JO 50 50 (6) SAS VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ - RUE DES TECHNIQUES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 BUREAUX (3) SAS ZAC DU TRIANGLE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 0 0 SCCV 282 MONTOLIVET 12 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 60 60 SCCV ALFORTVILLE MANDELA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 49 49 SCCV BAC GALLIENI Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 51 51 SCCV BAHIA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 51 51 SCCV BOIS-GUILLAUME PARC DE HALLEY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 (6) SCCV BOURG BROU Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 60 60 SCCV BRON CARAVELLE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV CAEN CASERNE MARTIN Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SCCV CAEN PANORAMIK Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SCCV CANNES JOURDAN Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV CHARTREUX LOT C Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV CHARTREUX LOT E Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SCCV CHARTREUX LOTS B-D Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (6) SCCV CHOISY LOGEMENT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 67 67 (3) SCCV CITY SQUARE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 (6) SCCV CLICHY BAC D'ASNIERES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SCCV CLICHY BRC Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV COMPIEGNE - RUE DE L'EPARGNE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 SCCV CUGNAUX-LEO LAGRANGE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 (6) SCCV DEVILLE-CARNOT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 60 60 (6) SCCV DUNKERQUE PATINOIRE DEVELOPPEMENT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 SCCV EPRON - ZAC L'OREE DU GOLF Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCCV ESPACES DE DEMAIN Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV ETERVILLE ROUTE D'AUNAY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV EURONANTES 1E Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV FAVERGES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (6) SCCV GAMBETTA LA RICHE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 25 25 SCCV GIGNAC MOUSSELINE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCCV GIVORS ROBICHON Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 85 85 SCCV HEROUVILLE ILOT A2 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 33.33 33.33 (3) SCCV HOUSE PARK Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 (6) SCCV ISTRES PAPAILLE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCCV JA LE HAVRE 22 COTY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SCCV JDA OUISTREHAM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV KYMA MERIGNAC Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 SCCV LA BAULE - LES JARDINS D'ESCOUBLAC Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 25 25 (6) SCCV LA MADELEINE - PRE CATELAN Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 40.8 51 SCCV LA MADELEINE SAINT-CHARLES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 SCCV LA PORTE DU CANAL Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV LACASSAGNE BRICKS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 49 49 SCCV LE BOUSCAT CARRE SOLARIS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 25 25 SCCV LES ECRIVAINS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCCV LES PATIOS D'OR DE FLEURY LES AUBRAIS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 64 80 SCCV LES SUCRES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV LESQUIN PARC Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 (6) SCCV L'IDEAL - MODUS 1.0 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 SCCV LILLE - JEAN MACE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 26.72 33.4 SCCV LOOS GAMBETTA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 (2) SCCV MARCQ PROJECTIM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 0 0 SCCV MARQUETTE CALMETTE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 SCCV MEHUL Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 (3) SCCV MERIGNAC 53-55 AVENUE LEON BLUM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 SCCV MONROC - LOT 3 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV MONS EQUATION Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 50 SCCV MONTREUIL ACACIA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 (3) SCCV NATUREO Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 SCCV NICE ARENAS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (6) SCCV NOGENT PLAISANCE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 60 60 SCCV NOISY BOISSIERE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 51 51 SCCV PARIS ALBERT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV PARK OCEAN II Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 SCCV PRADES BLEU HORIZON Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV QUAI DE SEINE A ALFORTVILLE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 51 51 SCCV QUAI NEUF BORDEAUX Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 SCCV ROMAINVILLE DUMAS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCCV ROUEN 27 ANGLAIS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SCCV ROUSSET - LOT 03 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCCV SAINT JUST DAUDET Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 SCCV SAY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 SCCV SENGHOR Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 SCCV SENSORIUM BUREAUX Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 SCCV SENSORIUM LOGEMENT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 SCCV SOGAB ILE DE FRANCE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 SCCV SOGAB ROMAINVILLE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 SCCV SOGEPROM LYON HABITAT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (6) SCCV ST MARTIN DU TOUCH ILOT S9 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV SWING RIVE GAUCHE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCCV TALENCE PUR Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 95 95 SCCV TASSIN - 190 CDG Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 (6) SCCV TRETS CASSIN LOT 4 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCCV VERNAISON - RAZAT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 (6) SCCV VERNONNET-FIESCHI Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 51 51 SCCV VILLA CHANZY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 (6) SCCV VILLA VALERIANE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 (6) SCCV VILLAS URBAINES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 SCCV VILLENAVE D'ORNON GARDEN VO Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 25 25 SCCV VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ-RUE DES TECHNIQUES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 SCCV VILLEURBANNE TEMPO Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (6) SCCV WAMBRECHIES RESISTANCE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 50 SCI 1134, AVENUE DE L'EUROPE A CASTELNAU LE LEZ Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCI 637 ROUTE DE FRANS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 SCI AQPRIM PROMOTION Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 79.8 50 SCI ASC LA BERGEONNERIE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 42 50 SCI AVARICUM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 99 99 (3) SCI BOBIGNY HOTEL DE VILLE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 SCI CENTRE IMMO PROMOTION RESIDENCES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 100 SCI CHELLES AULNOY MENDES FRANCE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 (2) SCI DU 84 RUE DU BAC Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 0 0 SCI DU PARC SAINT ETIENNE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SCI ETAMPES NOTRE-DAME Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 (3) SCI HEGEL PROJECTIM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 0 0 SCI LA MANTILLA COMMERCES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (2) SCI LA MARQUEILLE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 0 0 SCI L'ACTUEL Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 SCI LAVOISIER Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 SCI LE DOMAINE DU PLESSIS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 20 20 SCI LE HAMEAU DES GRANDS PRES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 40 SCI LE MANOIR DE JEREMY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SCI LES BAIGNOTS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SCI LES CASTELLINES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 SCI LES JARDINS DE LA BOURBRE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SCI LES JARDINS D'IRIS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 60 60 SCI LES JARDINS DU BLAVET Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SCI LES PORTES DU LEMAN Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCI LIEUSAINT RUE DE PARIS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCI LINAS COEUR DE VILLE 1 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCI LOCMINE- LAMENNAIS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 SCI L'OREE DES LACS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 70 70 SCI MONTPELLIER JACQUES COEUR Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCI PROJECTIM HABITAT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 100 SCI PROJECTIM MARCQ COEUR DE VILLE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 48 60 SCI PRONY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 SCI QUINTEFEUILLE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 (3) SCI QUINTESSENCE-VALESCURE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 0 0 SCI RESIDENCE DU DONJON Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 40 40 SCI RHIN ET MOSELLE 1 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SCI RHIN ET MOSELLE 2 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SCI RIVAPRIM HABITAT Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SCI RIVAPRIM RESIDENCES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (3) SCI RSS INVESTIMMO COTE BASQUE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 SCI SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE - L'OISE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 38 38 SCI SAINT-DENIS WILSON Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 60 60 SCI SCS IMMOBILIER D'ENTREPRISES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 52.8 66 SCI SOGECIP Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 100 SCI SOGECTIM Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 100 SCI SOGEPROM LYON RESIDENCES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SCI TERRES NOUVELLES FRANCILIENNES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 80 80 SCI TOULOUSE CENTREDA 3 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 (2) SCI VELRI Group Real Estate Management Company EJV 0 0 SCI VILLA EMILIE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 SCI VITAL BOUHOT 16-22 NEUILLY SUR SEINE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SEFIA Specialist Financing FULL 99.89 100 SERVIPAR Specialist Financing FULL 79.82 100 SG 29 HAUSSMANN Financial Company FULL 100 100 SG ACTIONS EURO Insurance FULL 47.75 47.75 SG ACTIONS EURO SELECTION Financial Company FULL 40.05 40.05 (3) SG ACTIONS EURO VALUE-C Insurance FULL 0 0 SG ACTIONS FRANCE Portfolio Management FULL 38.14 38.14 SG ACTIONS LUXE-C Insurance FULL 84.25 84.25 (6) SG ACTIONS MONDE Insurance FULL 67.59 67.59 SG ACTIONS MONDE EMERGENT Insurance FULL 60.05 60.05 SG ACTIONS US Portfolio Management FULL 65.06 65.06 SG ACTIONS US TECHNO Insurance FULL 85.08 85.08 SG CAPITAL DEVELOPPEMENT Portfolio Management FULL 100 100 SG FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDING Portfolio Management FULL 100 100 SG FLEXIBLE Portfolio Management FULL 92.48 92.48 (3) SG LYXOR GOVERNMENT BOND FUND Portfolio Management FULL 0 0 (3) SG LYXOR LCR FUND Portfolio Management FULL 0 0 SG OBLIG ETAT EURO-R Insurance FULL 79.94 79.94 SG OBLIGATIONS Insurance FULL 82.92 82.92 SG OPCIMMO Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 97.95 97.95 SG OPTION EUROPE Broker FULL 100 100 SG VALOR ALPHA ACTIONS FRANCE Financial Company FULL 72.77 72.77 (6) SGA AXA IM US CORE HY LOW CARBON Insurance FULL 100 100 (6) SGA AXA IM US SD HY LOW CARBON Insurance FULL 100 100 (6) SGA INFRASTRUCTURES Insurance FULL 100 100 SGB FINANCE S.A. Specialist Financing FULL 50.94 51 SGEF SA Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 SGI 10-16 VILLE L'EVEQUE Insurance FULL 100 100 SGI 1-5 ASTORG Insurance FULL 100 100 SGI HOLDING SIS Group Real Estate Management Company FULL 100 100 SGI PACIFIC Insurance FULL 86.17 89.53 (6) SHINE Financial Company FULL 80.6 80.6 SNC COEUR 8EME MONPLAISIR Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 SNC COPRIM RESIDENCES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SNC D'AMENAGEMENT FORUM SEINE ISSY LES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 33.33 33.33 MOULINEAUX (2) SNC ISSY FORUM 11 Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 0 0 SNC NEUILLY ILE DE LA JATTE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 40 40 SNC PROMOSEINE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 33.33 33.33 (2) SOCIETE "LES PINSONS" Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 0 0 SOCIETE ANONYME DE CREDIT A L'INDUSTRIE Bank FULL 100 100 FRANCAISE (CALIF) SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE CAP THALASSA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 45 45 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE CAP VEYRE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 50 50 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE DE DIANE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE DE PIERLAS Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 28 28 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE DES COMBEAUX DE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 99.99 100 TIGERY (3) SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE DOMAINE DURANDY Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 (3) SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE ERICA Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 0 0 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE ESTEREL TANNERON Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE FONTENAY - ESTIENNES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing EJV 50 50 D'ORVES SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE GAMBETTA DEFENSE V Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 20 20 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE LE BOTERO Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE LES HAUTS DE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 L'ESTAQUE SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE LES HAUTS DE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 25 25 SEPTEMES SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE MIRECRAU Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE NAXOU Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE TOULDI Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SOCIETE CIVILE IMMOBILIERE VERT COTEAU Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 35 35 SOCIETE DE BOURSE GILBERT DUPONT Financial Company FULL 100 100 SOCIETE DE LA RUE EDOUARD VII Portfolio Management FULL 99.91 99.91 SOCIETE DES TERRAINS ET IMMEUBLES PARISIENS Group Real Estate Management Company FULL 99.98 100 (STIP) SOCIETE DU PARC D ACTIVITE DE LA VALENTINE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing ESI 30 30 (5) SOCIETE EN NOM COLLECTIF PARNASSE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 0 0 SOCIETE FINANCIERE D' ANALYSE ET DE GESTION Financial Company FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE Bank FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE CAPITAL FINANCE Portfolio Management FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE CAPITAL PARTENAIRES Portfolio Management FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE FACTORING Specialist Financing FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE PARTICIPATIONS INDUSTRIELLES Portfolio Management FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE POUR LE DEVELOPPEMENT DES Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 OPERATIONS DE CREDIT-BAIL IMMOBILIER "SOGEBAIL" SOCIETE GENERALE REAL ESTATE Real Estate and Real Estate Financing FULL 100 100 SOCIETE GENERALE SCF Financial Company FULL 100 100 This is an excerpt of the original content. 