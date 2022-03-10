Societe Generale : Note ANC-2016.09_EN

|
(6)
|
SAS VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ - RUE DES TECHNIQUES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
50
|
BUREAUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
SAS ZAC DU TRIANGLE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
0
|
0
|
|
SCCV 282 MONTOLIVET 12
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
60
|
60
|
|
SCCV ALFORTVILLE MANDELA
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
49
|
49
|
|
SCCV BAC GALLIENI
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
51
|
51
|
|
SCCV BAHIA
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
51
|
51
|
|
SCCV BOIS-GUILLAUME PARC DE HALLEY
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
(6)
|
SCCV BOURG BROU
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
60
|
60
|
|
SCCV BRON CARAVELLE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV CAEN CASERNE MARTIN
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
|
SCCV CAEN PANORAMIK
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
40
|
40
|
|
SCCV CANNES JOURDAN
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV CHARTREUX LOT C
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV CHARTREUX LOT E
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
|
SCCV CHARTREUX LOTS B-D
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
(6)
|
SCCV CHOISY LOGEMENT
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
67
|
67
|
(3)
|
SCCV CITY SQUARE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
0
|
0
|
(6)
|
SCCV CLICHY BAC D'ASNIERES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
|
SCCV CLICHY BRC
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV COMPIEGNE - RUE DE L'EPARGNE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
35
|
35
|
|
SCCV CUGNAUX-LEO LAGRANGE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
(6)
|
SCCV DEVILLE-CARNOT
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
60
|
60
|
(6)
|
SCCV DUNKERQUE PATINOIRE DEVELOPPEMENT
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
50
|
|
SCCV EPRON - ZAC L'OREE DU GOLF
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
70
|
70
|
|
SCCV ESPACES DE DEMAIN
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV ETERVILLE ROUTE D'AUNAY
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV EURONANTES 1E
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV FAVERGES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
(6)
|
SCCV GAMBETTA LA RICHE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
25
|
25
|
|
SCCV GIGNAC MOUSSELINE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
70
|
70
|
|
SCCV GIVORS ROBICHON
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
85
|
85
|
|
SCCV HEROUVILLE ILOT A2
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
33.33
|
33.33
|
(3)
|
SCCV HOUSE PARK
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
0
|
0
|
(6)
|
SCCV ISTRES PAPAILLE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
70
|
70
|
|
SCCV JA LE HAVRE 22 COTY
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
40
|
40
|
|
SCCV JDA OUISTREHAM
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV KYMA MERIGNAC
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
30
|
30
|
|
SCCV LA BAULE - LES JARDINS D'ESCOUBLAC
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
25
|
25
|
(6)
|
SCCV LA MADELEINE - PRE CATELAN
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
40.8
|
51
|
|
SCCV LA MADELEINE SAINT-CHARLES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
50
|
|
SCCV LA PORTE DU CANAL
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV LACASSAGNE BRICKS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
49
|
49
|
|
SCCV LE BOUSCAT CARRE SOLARIS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
25
|
25
|
|
SCCV LES ECRIVAINS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
70
|
70
|
|
SCCV LES PATIOS D'OR DE FLEURY LES AUBRAIS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
64
|
80
|
|
SCCV LES SUCRES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV LESQUIN PARC
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
50
|
(6)
|
SCCV L'IDEAL - MODUS 1.0
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
80
|
80
|
|
SCCV LILLE - JEAN MACE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
26.72
|
33.4
|
|
SCCV LOOS GAMBETTA
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
35
|
35
|
(2)
|
SCCV MARCQ PROJECTIM
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
0
|
0
|
|
SCCV MARQUETTE CALMETTE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
50
|
|
SCCV MEHUL
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
70
|
70
|
(3)
|
SCCV MERIGNAC 53-55 AVENUE LEON BLUM
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
0
|
0
|
|
SCCV MONROC - LOT 3
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV MONS EQUATION
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
40
|
50
|
|
SCCV MONTREUIL ACACIA
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
80
|
80
|
(3)
|
SCCV NATUREO
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
0
|
0
|
|
SCCV NICE ARENAS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
(6)
|
SCCV NOGENT PLAISANCE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
60
|
60
|
|
SCCV NOISY BOISSIERE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
51
|
51
|
|
SCCV PARIS ALBERT
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV PARK OCEAN II
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
35
|
35
|
|
SCCV PRADES BLEU HORIZON
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV QUAI DE SEINE A ALFORTVILLE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
51
|
51
|
|
SCCV QUAI NEUF BORDEAUX
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
35
|
35
|
|
SCCV ROMAINVILLE DUMAS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
70
|
70
|
|
SCCV ROUEN 27 ANGLAIS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
|
SCCV ROUSSET - LOT 03
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
70
|
70
|
|
SCCV SAINT JUST DAUDET
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
80
|
80
|
|
SCCV SAY
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
35
|
35
|
|
SCCV SENGHOR
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
35
|
35
|
|
SCCV SENSORIUM BUREAUX
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
50
|
|
SCCV SENSORIUM LOGEMENT
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
50
|
|
SCCV SOGAB ILE DE FRANCE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
80
|
80
|
|
SCCV SOGAB ROMAINVILLE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
80
|
80
|
|
SCCV SOGEPROM LYON HABITAT
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
(6)
|
SCCV ST MARTIN DU TOUCH ILOT S9
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV SWING RIVE GAUCHE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCCV TALENCE PUR
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
95
|
95
|
|
SCCV TASSIN - 190 CDG
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
35
|
35
|
(6)
|
SCCV TRETS CASSIN LOT 4
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
70
|
70
|
|
SCCV VERNAISON - RAZAT
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
(6)
|
SCCV VERNONNET-FIESCHI
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
51
|
51
|
|
SCCV VILLA CHANZY
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
40
|
40
|
(6)
|
SCCV VILLA VALERIANE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
30
|
30
|
(6)
|
SCCV VILLAS URBAINES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
80
|
80
|
|
SCCV VILLENAVE D'ORNON GARDEN VO
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
25
|
25
|
|
SCCV VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ-RUE DES TECHNIQUES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
50
|
|
SCCV VILLEURBANNE TEMPO
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
(6)
|
SCCV WAMBRECHIES RESISTANCE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
50
|
|
SCI 1134, AVENUE DE L'EUROPE A CASTELNAU LE LEZ
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
|
SCI 637 ROUTE DE FRANS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
30
|
30
|
|
SCI AQPRIM PROMOTION
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
79.8
|
50
|
|
SCI ASC LA BERGEONNERIE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
42
|
50
|
|
SCI AVARICUM
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
99
|
99
|
(3)
|
SCI BOBIGNY HOTEL DE VILLE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
0
|
0
|
|
SCI CENTRE IMMO PROMOTION RESIDENCES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
80
|
100
|
|
SCI CHELLES AULNOY MENDES FRANCE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
(2)
|
SCI DU 84 RUE DU BAC
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
0
|
0
|
|
SCI DU PARC SAINT ETIENNE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
40
|
40
|
|
SCI ETAMPES NOTRE-DAME
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
50
|
50
|
(3)
|
SCI HEGEL PROJECTIM
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
0
|
0
|
|
SCI LA MANTILLA COMMERCES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
100
|
100
|
(2)
|
SCI LA MARQUEILLE
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
0
|
0
|
|
SCI L'ACTUEL
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
30
|
30
|
|
SCI LAVOISIER
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
FULL
|
80
|
80
|
|
SCI LE DOMAINE DU PLESSIS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
20
|
20
|
|
SCI LE HAMEAU DES GRANDS PRES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
EJV
|
40
|
40
|
|
SCI LE MANOIR DE JEREMY
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
40
|
40
|
|
SCI LES BAIGNOTS
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
40
|
40
|
|
SCI LES CASTELLINES
|
Real Estate and Real Estate Financing
|
ESI
|
30
|
30