PDF Report : Société Générale

Société Générale

Equities

GLE

FR0000130809

Banks

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:04:02 2023-11-21 am EST
22.41 EUR -0.91% +1.75% -4.56%
04:36pm SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
02:05pm SocGen's Tuesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events MT
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Mexico's Central Bank Opens The Door to Likely Start of Easing in February, Says SocGen MT

Chart Société Générale

Chart Société Générale
Company Profile

Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - financing and investment banking (35.9%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.; - retail banking in France (31.5%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 147 billion in assets under management in 2022), and provides online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com); - international retail banking (18.4%); - provision of specialized financial and insurance services (14.1%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance; - other (0.1%). At the end of 2022, Société Générale managed EUR 523.9 billion in current deposits and EUR 495.6 billion in current credits. Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (48.4%), Europe (32.4%), Americas (7.2%), Africa (6.6%), Asia and Oceania (5.4%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-02-08 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Société Générale

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
22.62EUR
Average target price
30.96EUR
Spread / Average Target
+36.88%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE Stock Société Générale
-4.58% 20 104 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+14.30% 443 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-10.01% 237 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-5.72% 224 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+2.91% 155 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-6.34% 151 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+18.65% 148 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+1.76% 148 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-6.77% 137 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-5.31% 123 B $
Other Banks
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Société Générale - Euronext Paris
  4. News Société Générale
  5. Société Générale : Opinion change, from Buy to Add
