Societe Generale : Pillar 3 report – 31.03.2022

Index of the tables in the Risk Report

Additional quantitative information on own funds and capital adequacy

LEVERAGE RATIO BUFFER AND OVERALL LEVERAGE RATIO REQUIREMENT (AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL EXPOSURE

of which to be made up of CET1 capital (%)

ADDITIONAL OWN FUNDS REQUIREMENTS TO ADDRESS RISKS OF EXCESSIVE LEVERAGE (AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP

systemic risk identified at the level of a Member

of which to be made up of Tier 1 capital (%)

of which to be made up of CET1 capital (%)

risks other than the risk of excessive leverage

ADDITIONAL OWN FUNDS REQUIREMENTS TO ADDRESS RISKS OTHER THAN THE RISK OF EXCESSIVE LEVERAGE (AS A

The amounts forming the prudential solvency and leverage ratios which are featured hereinafter take into account the transitional arrangements relating to the introduction of the IFRS 9 standard, over the whole historical period considered.

EU 16a Cash outflows - Total weighted value 409,590 395,060 380,694 365,861 357,186 EU 16b Cash inflows - Total weighted value 235,158 226,148 218,257 215,876 218,961 16 Total net cash outflows (adjusted value) 174,432 168,912 162,438 149,984 138,226 17 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 134.72% 135.78% 141.15% 151.41% 159.23% NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO 18 Total available stable funding 629,042 619,442 598,266 597,160 19 Total required stable funding 561,828 561,043 567,222 555,238 20 NSFR ratio (%) 111.96% 110.41% 105.47% 107.55%

(1) Since 1 March 2022, the own funds requirements applicable to Societe Generale group in relation to Pillar 2 have been standing at 2.12% (of which 1.19% in CET1), resulting in a total SREP own funds requirements of 10.12%.

(2) Over the whole historical period considered, the measurement of the leverage exposure has been taking into account the option to exempt temporarily some central bank exposures in accordance with the European regulation.

(3) The leverage ratio requirement applicable to Societe Generale group is 3.09% (enhancement of the initial regulatory requirement of 3% in relation to the abovementioned central bank exemption).

TABLE 2: TLAC - KEY METRICS (KM2)

TLAC (In EURm) 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 31.03.2021 OWN FUNDS AND ELIGIBLE LIABILITIES, RATIOS AND COMPONENTS(1) 1 Own funds and eligible liabilities 114,436 113,098 107,817 110,318 108,915 2 Total RWA of the Group 376,636 363,371 363,508 361,488 353,063 Own funds and eligible liabilities as a 3 percentage of RWA 30.38% 31.12% 29.66% 30.52% 30.85% 4 Total exposure measure of the Group 1,319,813 1,189,253 1,263,831 1,243,050 1,241,437 Own funds and eligible liabilities as 5 percentage of the total exposure measure 8.67% 9.51% 8.53% 8.87% 8.77% Does the subordination exemption in Article 6a 72b(4) of the CRR apply? (5% exemption) No No No No No Pro-memo item: Aggregate amount of permitted non-subordinated eligible liabilities instruments If the subordination discretion as per Article 6b 72b(3) CRR is applied (max 3.5% exemption) 7,114 6,921 5,571 5,910 7,300 Pro-memo item: If a capped subordination exemption applies under Article 72b (3) CRR, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded liabilities and that is recognised under row 1, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded Liabilities and that would be recognised under 6c row 1 if no cap was applied (%) 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

(1) With IFRS 9 phasing effect taken into account over the whole historical period considered.

As at 31 March 2022, the Group presents a TLAC ratio of 30.4% of risk-weighted assets (RWA) with the option of senior preferred debt limited to 2.5% of RWA (the ratio being 28.5% without this option) for a regulatory requirement of 21.5%, and of 8.7% of the leverage exposure for a regulatory requirement of 6.75%.

4