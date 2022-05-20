Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Générale
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/20 11:35:16 am EDT
24.50 EUR   +0.08%
12:25pSOCIETE GENERALE : Pillar 3 report – 31.03.2022
PU
06:00aIF FED HAS TO CHOOSE, MARKETS COULD GET MUCH UGLIER : Mike Dolan
RE
04:15aZurich Insurance to exit Russia by selling business to local team
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : Pillar 3 report – 31.03.2022

05/20/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A French corporation with share capital of EUR 1,046,405,540 Registered office: 29 boulevard Haussmann - 75009 PARIS 552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS

RISK REPORT

PILLAR 3 31.03.2022

CONTENTS

1 KEY FIGURES

3

2 RISK FACTORS

5

3 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND ADEQUACY

6

3.1

Regulatory capital

6

3.2

Risk-weighted assets and capital requirements

7

3.3

Leverage ratio

8

3.4

Financial conglomerate ratio

9

3.5

Additional quantitative information on own funds and capital adequacy

10

4 CREDIT RISK

11

4.1

Quantitative information

11

4.2

Additional quantitative information on credit risk

13

5 COUNTERPARTY CREDIT RISK

14

5.1

Quantitative information

14

6 MARKET RISK

15

6.1

Change in trading VaR

15

6.2

Additional quantitative information on market risk

16

7 LIQUIDITY RISK

17

7.1

Liquidity reserve

17

7.2

Regulatory ratios

17

8 REMUNERATION

19

9 APPENDICES

20

9.1

Index of the tables in the Risk Report

20

1 KEY FIGURES

The amounts forming the prudential solvency and leverage ratios which are featured hereinafter take into account the transitional arrangements relating to the introduction of the IFRS 9 standard, over the whole historical period considered.

TABLE 1: KEY METRICS (KM1)

(In

EURm)

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

31.03.2021

AVAILABLE OWN FUNDS (AMOUNTS)

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

48,211

49,835

47,752

48,315

47,082

2

Tier 1 capital

56,443

57,907

55,620

57,258

55,318

3

Total capital

66,990

68,487

66,432

69,331

66,858

RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (RWA)

4

Total risk-weighted assets

376,636

363,371

363,508

361,488

353,063

CAPITAL RATIOS (AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA)

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

12.80%

13.71%

13.14%

13.37%

13.34%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

14.99%

15.94%

15.30%

15.84%

15.67%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

17.79%

18.85%

18.28%

19.18%

18.94%

ADDITIONAL OWN FUNDS REQUIREMENTS TO ADDRESS RISKS OTHER THAN THE RISK OF EXCESSIVE LEVERAGE (AS A

PERCENTAGE OF RWA)(1)

Additional own funds requirements to address

risks other than the risk of excessive leverage

EU 7a

(%)

2.12%

1.75%

1.75%

1.75%

1.75%

EU 7b

of which to be made up of CET1 capital (%)

1.19%

0.98%

0.98%

0.98%

0.98%

EU 7c

of which to be made up of Tier 1 capital (%)

1.59%

1.31%

1.31%

1.31%

1.31%

EU 7d

Total SREP own funds requirements (%)

10.12%

9.75%

9.75%

9.75%

9.75%

COMBINED BUFFER REQUIREMENT (AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA)

8

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or

systemic risk identified at the level of a Member

EU 8a

State (%)

-

-

-

-

-

Institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer

9

(%)

0.04%

0.04%

0.04%

0.04%

0.04%

EU 9a

Systemic risk buffer (%)

-

-

-

-

-

Global Systemically Important Institution buffer

10

(%)

1.00%

1.00%

1.00%

1.00%

1.00%

EU 10a

Other Systemically Important Institution buffer

-

-

-

-

-

11

Combined buffer requirement (%)

3.54%

3.54%

3.54%

3.54%

3.54%

EU 11a

Overall capital requirements (%)

13.66%

13.29%

13.29%

13.29%

13.29%

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP

12

own funds requirements (%)

7.11%

8.23%

7.65%

7.88%

LEVERAGE RATIO

13

Leverage ratio total exposure measure(2)

1,319,813

1,189,253

1,263,831

1,243,050

1,241,437

14

Leverage ratio

4.28%

4.87%

4.40%

4.61%

4.46%

ADDITIONAL OWN FUNDS REQUIREMENTS TO ADDRESS RISKS OF EXCESSIVE LEVERAGE (AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL

EXPOSURE MEASURE)

Additional own funds requirements to address

EU 14a

the risk of excessive leverage (%)

-

-

-

-

EU 14b

of which to be made up of CET1 capital (%)

-

-

-

-

EU 14c

Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)(3)

3.09%

3.09%

3.09%

3.09%

LEVERAGE RATIO BUFFER AND OVERALL LEVERAGE RATIO REQUIREMENT (AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL EXPOSURE

MEASURE)

EU 14d

Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)

-

-

-

-

EU 14e

Overall leverage ratio requirements (%)(3)

3.09%

3.09%

3.09%

3.09%

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted

15

value - average)

235,333

229,464

228,704

224,460

217,669

3

EU 16a

Cash outflows - Total weighted value

409,590

395,060

380,694

365,861

357,186

EU 16b

Cash inflows - Total weighted value

235,158

226,148

218,257

215,876

218,961

16

Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)

174,432

168,912

162,438

149,984

138,226

17

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

134.72%

135.78%

141.15%

151.41%

159.23%

NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO

18

Total available stable funding

629,042

619,442

598,266

597,160

19

Total required stable funding

561,828

561,043

567,222

555,238

20

NSFR ratio (%)

111.96%

110.41%

105.47%

107.55%

(1) Since 1 March 2022, the own funds requirements applicable to Societe Generale group in relation to Pillar 2 have been standing at 2.12% (of which 1.19% in CET1), resulting in a total SREP own funds requirements of 10.12%.

(2) Over the whole historical period considered, the measurement of the leverage exposure has been taking into account the option to exempt temporarily some central bank exposures in accordance with the European regulation.

(3) The leverage ratio requirement applicable to Societe Generale group is 3.09% (enhancement of the initial regulatory requirement of 3% in relation to the abovementioned central bank exemption).

TABLE 2: TLAC - KEY METRICS (KM2)

TLAC

(In EURm)

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

31.03.2021

OWN FUNDS AND ELIGIBLE LIABILITIES, RATIOS AND COMPONENTS(1)

1

Own funds and eligible liabilities

114,436

113,098

107,817

110,318

108,915

2

Total RWA of the Group

376,636

363,371

363,508

361,488

353,063

Own funds and eligible liabilities as a

3

percentage of RWA

30.38%

31.12%

29.66%

30.52%

30.85%

4

Total exposure measure of the Group

1,319,813

1,189,253

1,263,831

1,243,050

1,241,437

Own funds and eligible liabilities as

5

percentage of the total exposure measure

8.67%

9.51%

8.53%

8.87%

8.77%

Does the subordination exemption in Article

6a

72b(4) of the CRR apply? (5% exemption)

No

No

No

No

No

Pro-memo item: Aggregate amount of permitted

non-subordinated eligible liabilities instruments

If the subordination discretion as per Article

6b

72b(3) CRR is applied (max 3.5% exemption)

7,114

6,921

5,571

5,910

7,300

Pro-memo item: If a capped subordination

exemption applies under Article 72b (3) CRR,

the amount of funding issued that ranks pari

passu with excluded liabilities and that is

recognised under row 1, divided by funding

issued that ranks pari passu with excluded

Liabilities and that would be recognised under

6c

row 1 if no cap was applied (%)

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

(1) With IFRS 9 phasing effect taken into account over the whole historical period considered.

As at 31 March 2022, the Group presents a TLAC ratio of 30.4% of risk-weighted assets (RWA) with the option of senior preferred debt limited to 2.5% of RWA (the ratio being 28.5% without this option) for a regulatory requirement of 21.5%, and of 8.7% of the leverage exposure for a regulatory requirement of 6.75%.

4

2 RISK FACTORS

The Q1 2022 update of the risk factors is available in section 4.1, pages 30 and following, of the first amendment to the 2022 Universal registration document (www.societegenerale.com, section "Universal registration document (URD)").

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 16:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
12:25pSOCIETE GENERALE : Pillar 3 report – 31.03.2022
PU
06:00aIF FED HAS TO CHOOSE, MARKETS COULD : Mike Dolan
RE
04:15aZurich Insurance to exit Russia by selling business to local team
RE
05/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Kohl's, Boeing, Ford L'Oréal...
05/19Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/19Societe Generale's Outgoing CEO In Favor Of Internal Solution For Successor
MT
05/19Outgoing Socgen CEO warm to internal successor, union says
RE
05/19TIMELINE-Rogue trader, euro zone crisis and war, Socgen's CEO ends 'bumpy' ride at top
RE
05/18France's SocGen Completes Sale of Russian Business Rosbank, Insurance Units
MT
05/18Russia's TCS says first-quarter net profit fell, without giving figures
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 923 M 27 348 M 27 348 M
Net income 2022 2 154 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 6,48%
Capitalization 20 411 M 21 610 M 21 533 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 131 000
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 24,48 €
Average target price 32,38 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Hervé Audren de Kerdrel Group Deputy Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-18.97%21 610
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.16%347 482
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.57%277 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%235 734
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 722
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.23%159 195