Societe Generale : Pillar 3 report – 31.03.2022

RISK REPORT
PILLAR 3 31.03.2022
CONTENTS
1 KEY FIGURES
3
2 RISK FACTORS
5
3 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND ADEQUACY
6
3.1
Regulatory capital
6
3.2
Risk-weighted assets and capital requirements
7
3.3
Leverage ratio
8
3.4
Financial conglomerate ratio
9
3.5
Additional quantitative information on own funds and capital adequacy
10
4 CREDIT RISK
11
4.1
Quantitative information
11
4.2
Additional quantitative information on credit risk
13
5 COUNTERPARTY CREDIT RISK
14
5.1
Quantitative information
14
6 MARKET RISK
15
6.1
Change in trading VaR
15
6.2
Additional quantitative information on market risk
16
7 LIQUIDITY RISK
17
7.1
Liquidity reserve
17
7.2
Regulatory ratios
17
8 REMUNERATION
19
9 APPENDICES
20
9.1
Index of the tables in the Risk Report
20
1 KEY FIGURES
The amounts forming the prudential solvency and leverage ratios which are featured hereinafter take into account the transitional arrangements relating to the introduction of the IFRS 9 standard, over the whole historical period considered.
TABLE 1: KEY METRICS (KM1)
(In
EURm)
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
30.09.2021
30.06.2021
31.03.2021
AVAILABLE OWN FUNDS (AMOUNTS)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
48,211
49,835
47,752
48,315
47,082
2
Tier 1 capital
56,443
57,907
55,620
57,258
55,318
3
Total capital
66,990
68,487
66,432
69,331
66,858
RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (RWA)
4
Total risk-weighted assets
376,636
363,371
363,508
361,488
353,063
CAPITAL RATIOS (AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
12.80%
13.71%
13.14%
13.37%
13.34%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
14.99%
15.94%
15.30%
15.84%
15.67%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
17.79%
18.85%
18.28%
19.18%
18.94%
ADDITIONAL OWN FUNDS REQUIREMENTS TO ADDRESS RISKS OTHER THAN THE RISK OF EXCESSIVE LEVERAGE (AS A
PERCENTAGE OF RWA)(1)
Additional own funds requirements to address
risks other than the risk of excessive leverage
EU 7a
(%)
2.12%
1.75%
1.75%
1.75%
1.75%
EU 7b
of which to be made up of CET1 capital (%)
1.19%
0.98%
0.98%
0.98%
0.98%
EU 7c
of which to be made up of Tier 1 capital (%)
1.59%
1.31%
1.31%
1.31%
1.31%
EU 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
10.12%
9.75%
9.75%
9.75%
9.75%
COMBINED BUFFER REQUIREMENT (AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or
systemic risk identified at the level of a Member
EU 8a
State (%)
-
-
-
-
-
Institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer
9
(%)
0.04%
0.04%
0.04%
0.04%
0.04%
EU 9a
Systemic risk buffer (%)
-
-
-
-
-
Global Systemically Important Institution buffer
10
(%)
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
EU 10a
Other Systemically Important Institution buffer
-
-
-
-
-
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
3.54%
3.54%
3.54%
3.54%
3.54%
EU 11a
Overall capital requirements (%)
13.66%
13.29%
13.29%
13.29%
13.29%
CET1 available after meeting the total SREP
12
own funds requirements (%)
7.11%
8.23%
7.65%
7.88%
LEVERAGE RATIO
13
Leverage ratio total exposure measure(2)
1,319,813
1,189,253
1,263,831
1,243,050
1,241,437
14
Leverage ratio
4.28%
4.87%
4.40%
4.61%
4.46%
ADDITIONAL OWN FUNDS REQUIREMENTS TO ADDRESS RISKS OF EXCESSIVE LEVERAGE (AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL
EXPOSURE MEASURE)
Additional own funds requirements to address
EU 14a
the risk of excessive leverage (%)
-
-
-
-
EU 14b
of which to be made up of CET1 capital (%)
-
-
-
-
EU 14c
Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)(3)
3.09%
3.09%
3.09%
3.09%
LEVERAGE RATIO BUFFER AND OVERALL LEVERAGE RATIO REQUIREMENT (AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL EXPOSURE
MEASURE)
EU 14d
Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)
-
-
-
-
EU 14e
Overall leverage ratio requirements (%)(3)
3.09%
3.09%
3.09%
3.09%
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted
15
value - average)
235,333
229,464
228,704
224,460
217,669
3
EU 16a
Cash outflows - Total weighted value
409,590
395,060
380,694
365,861
357,186
EU 16b
Cash inflows - Total weighted value
235,158
226,148
218,257
215,876
218,961
16
Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)
174,432
168,912
162,438
149,984
138,226
17
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
134.72%
135.78%
141.15%
151.41%
159.23%
NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO
18
Total available stable funding
629,042
619,442
598,266
597,160
19
Total required stable funding
561,828
561,043
567,222
555,238
20
NSFR ratio (%)
111.96%
110.41%
105.47%
107.55%
(1) Since 1 March 2022, the own funds requirements applicable to Societe Generale group in relation to Pillar 2 have been standing at 2.12% (of which 1.19% in CET1), resulting in a total SREP own funds requirements of 10.12%.
(2) Over the whole historical period considered, the measurement of the leverage exposure has been taking into account the option to exempt temporarily some central bank exposures in accordance with the European regulation.
(3) The leverage ratio requirement applicable to Societe Generale group is 3.09% (enhancement of the initial regulatory requirement of 3% in relation to the abovementioned central bank exemption).
TABLE 2: TLAC - KEY METRICS (KM2)
TLAC
(In EURm)
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
30.09.2021
30.06.2021
31.03.2021
OWN FUNDS AND ELIGIBLE LIABILITIES, RATIOS AND COMPONENTS(1)
1
Own funds and eligible liabilities
114,436
113,098
107,817
110,318
108,915
2
Total RWA of the Group
376,636
363,371
363,508
361,488
353,063
Own funds and eligible liabilities as a
3
percentage of RWA
30.38%
31.12%
29.66%
30.52%
30.85%
4
Total exposure measure of the Group
1,319,813
1,189,253
1,263,831
1,243,050
1,241,437
Own funds and eligible liabilities as
5
percentage of the total exposure measure
8.67%
9.51%
8.53%
8.87%
8.77%
Does the subordination exemption in Article
6a
72b(4) of the CRR apply? (5% exemption)
No
No
No
No
No
Pro-memo item: Aggregate amount of permitted
non-subordinated eligible liabilities instruments
If the subordination discretion as per Article
6b
72b(3) CRR is applied (max 3.5% exemption)
7,114
6,921
5,571
5,910
7,300
Pro-memo item: If a capped subordination
exemption applies under Article 72b (3) CRR,
the amount of funding issued that ranks pari
passu with excluded liabilities and that is
recognised under row 1, divided by funding
issued that ranks pari passu with excluded
Liabilities and that would be recognised under
6c
row 1 if no cap was applied (%)
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
(1) With IFRS 9 phasing effect taken into account over the whole historical period considered.
As at 31 March 2022, the Group presents a TLAC ratio of 30.4% of risk-weighted assets (RWA) with the option of senior preferred debt limited to 2.5% of RWA (the ratio being 28.5% without this option) for a regulatory requirement of 21.5%, and of 8.7% of the leverage exposure for a regulatory requirement of 6.75%.
4
2 RISK FACTORS
The Q1 2022 update of the risk factors is available in section 4.1, pages 30 and following, of the first amendment to the 2022 Universal registration document (www.societegenerale.com, section "Universal registration document (URD)").
5
