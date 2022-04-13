Log in
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/13 11:35:12 am EDT
22.72 EUR   +0.87%
12:06pSOCIETE GENERALE : Report form for 31/03/2022
PU
10:50aRouble steadies near 80 vs dollar, stocks inch lower
RE
08:10aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 13, 2022
Societe Generale : Report form for 31/03/2022

04/13/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Name of issuer:

Société Générale S.A. - French public limited company ("SA") with a share capital of 1,046,405,540 euros

Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8

II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations

Date

Number of shares composing current share capital

Total number of voting rights

31st March 2022

837,124,432

Gross: 915,271,598

Société Générale SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 16:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
08:10aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 13, 2022
12:32aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Track Wall -2-
DJ
04/12SOCIETE GENERALE : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/12SocGen Says China's Q1 Growth Might Not Be "Too Bad," But The Economy Is in "Distress"
MT
04/12FTSE Down, Sterling Could Suffer Hit From Economic Headwinds
DJ
04/12Rouble slips past 80 vs dollar, Rosbank shares extend rally
RE
04/11BoK to pause in April but rates to go up every quarter - Reuters poll
RE
04/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Societe Generale, Airbus, Amazon, Alphabet, Twitter...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Financials
Sales 2022 24 382 M 26 490 M 26 490 M
Net income 2022 2 006 M 2 180 M 2 180 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 6,83%
Capitalization 18 785 M 20 409 M 20 409 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 124 089
Free-Float 91,7%
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 22,53 €
Average target price 32,96 €
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Hervé Audren de Kerdrel Group Deputy Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-25.43%20 409
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.01%386 697
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.96%315 900
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 091
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%188 274
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%184 073