Societe Generale : Report form for 31/03/2022

Name of issuer:
Société Générale S.A. - French public limited company ("SA") with a share capital of 1,046,405,540 euros
Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris
Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8
II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations
|
Date
|
Number of shares composing current share capital
|
Total number of voting rights
|
31st March 2022
|
837,124,432
|
Gross: 915,271,598
Disclaimer
Société Générale SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 16:04:01 UTC.