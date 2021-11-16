Log in
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Societe Generale : Report form for 31/10/2021

11/16/2021
Name of issuer:

Société Générale S.A. - French public limited company ("SA") with

a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros

Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS

Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8

II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations

Number of shares

Total number of

Date

composing current

voting rights

share capital

31st October 2021

853,371,494

Gross: 927,614,362

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 265 M 28 669 M 28 669 M
Net income 2021 4 383 M 4 974 M 4 974 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,98x
Yield 2021 6,61%
Capitalization 25 339 M 28 945 M 28 753 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group CFO, Deputy General Manager & Finance Head
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Hervé Audren de Kerdrel Group Deputy Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE75.04%28 945
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.31%492 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.23%385 061
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.91%244 943
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.43%209 368
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.85%203 668