Societe Generale : Report form for 31/10/2021

Name of issuer:
Société Générale S.A. - French public limited company ("SA") with
a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros
Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris
Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8
II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations
Number of shares
Total number of
Date
composing current
voting rights
share capital
31st October 2021
853,371,494
Gross: 927,614,362
Disclaimer
