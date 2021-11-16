Societe Generale : Report form for 31/10/2021

Name of issuer: Société Générale S.A. - French public limited company ("SA") with a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8

II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations