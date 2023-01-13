Advanced search
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:24 2023-01-13 am EST
24.70 EUR   -0.56%
Societe Generale : Report form for 31/12/2022
PU
French central bank suggests raising tax free "Livret A" savings rate to 3%
RE
Easing French Inflation Lights CAC 40 Green Midday Friday
MT
Societe Generale : Report form for 31/12/2022

01/13/2023 | 11:50am EST
Name of issuer:

Société Générale S.A. - French public limited company ("SA") with

a share capital of 1,062,354,722.50 euros

Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS

Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8

II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations

Number of shares

Total number of

Date

composing current

voting rights

share capital

31st December 2022

849,883,778

Gross: 926,181,244

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 16:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Financials
Sales 2022 27 542 M 29 791 M 29 791 M
Net income 2022 1 433 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 7,44%
Capitalization 20 778 M 22 475 M 22 475 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 24,84 €
Average target price 32,74 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Dumas Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Independent Chairman
Carlos Goncalves Chief Information Officer
Alain Voiment Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE5.79%22 475
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%409 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.08%276 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%163 203
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 234