A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information

HTT 2023

Reporting in Domestic Currency

CONTENT OF TAB A

  1. 1. Basic Facts

    2. Regulatory Summary

    3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

  2. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)
  3. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)
    6. Other relevant information

EUR

`

Field

1. Basic Facts

Number

G.1.1.1

Country

France

G.1.1.2

Issuer Name

Société Générale SCF

G.1.1.3

Link to Issuer's Website

http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette

G.1.1.4

Cut-off date

31/08/23

2. Regulatory Summary

G.2.1.1

Basel Compliance, subject to national jursdiction (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.2

CBD Compliance

Y

G.2.1.3

CRR Compliance (Y/N)

Y

OG.2.1.1

LCR status

http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

1.General Information

Nominal (mn)

G.3.1.1

Total Cover Assets

16,650.8

G.3.1.2

Outstanding Covered Bonds

12,220.0

2. Over-collateralisation (OC)

Statutory

Voluntary

Contractual

Purpose

"Statutory" OC: As mentioned in SFH law.

G.3.2.1

OC (%)

5.0%

28.8%

7.5%

"Contractual" OC is the OC in order to

reassure Rating Agencies.

3. Cover Pool Composition

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

G.3.3.1

Mortgages

G.3.3.2

Public Sector

16,344.2

98.2%

G.3.3.3

Shipping

G.3.3.4

Substitute Assets

306.5

1.8%

G.3.3.5

Other

G.3.3.6

Total

16,650.8

100.0%

4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile

Contractual

Expected Upon Prepayments

% Total Contractual

% Total Expected Upon Prepayments

G.3.4.1

Weighted Average Life (in years)

6.0

6.0

Residual Life (mn)

By buckets:

G.3.4.2

0 - 1 Y

1,784.7

1,815.3

10.9%

11.1%

G.3.4.3

1 - 2 Y

1,771.9

1,795.0

10.8%

11.0%

G.3.4.4

2 - 3 Y

1,684.6

1,700.8

10.3%

10.4%

G.3.4.5

3 - 4 Y

1,515.8

1,526.2

9.3%

9.3%

G.3.4.6

4 - 5 Y

1,495.0

1,499.4

9.1%

9.2%

G.3.4.7

5 - 10 Y

5,006.4

4,985.9

30.6%

30.5%

G.3.4.8

10+ Y

3,085.9

3,021.7

18.9%

18.5%

G.3.4.9

Total

16,344.2

16,344.2

100.0%

100.0%

5. Maturity of Covered Bonds

Initial Maturity

Extended Maturity

% Total Initial Maturity

% Total Extended Maturity

G.3.5.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

4.9

5.9

Maturity (mn)

G.3.5.2

By buckets:

G.3.5.3

0 - 1 Y

3,070.0

70.0

25.1%

0.6%

G.3.5.4

1 - 2 Y

1,000.0

3,000.0

8.2%

24.5%

G.3.5.5

2 - 3 Y

1,000.0

1,000.0

8.2%

8.2%

G.3.5.6

3 - 4 Y

1,000.0

1,000.0

8.2%

8.2%

G.3.5.7

4 - 5 Y

1,100.0

1,300.0

9.0%

10.6%

G.3.5.8

5 - 10 Y

3,300.0

3,600.0

27.0%

29.5%

G.3.5.9

10+ Y

1,750.0

2,250.0

14.3%

18.4%

G.3.5.10

Total

12,220.0

12,220.0

100.0%

100.0%

6. Cover Assets - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.6.1

EUR

14,500.3

14,500.3

88.7%

88.7%

G.3.6.2

AUD

G.3.6.3

BRL

G.3.6.4

CAD

G.3.6.5

CHF

G.3.6.6

CZK

G.3.6.7

DKK

G.3.6.8

GBP

G.3.6.9

HKD

G.3.6.10

ISK

G.3.6.11

JPY

G.3.6.12

KRW

G.3.6.13

NOK

G.3.6.14

PLN

G.3.6.15

SEK

G.3.6.16

SGD

G.3.6.17

USD

1,843.9

1,843.9

11.3%

11.3%

G.3.6.18

Other

G.3.6.19

Total

16,344.2

16,344.2

100.0%

100.0%

7. Covered Bonds - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.7.1

EUR

12,220.0

12,220.0

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.7.2

AUD

G.3.7.3

BRL

G.3.7.4

CAD

G.3.7.5

CHF

G.3.7.6

CZK

G.3.7.7

DKK

G.3.7.8

GBP

G.3.7.9

HKD

G.3.7.10

ISK

G.3.7.11

JPY

G.3.7.12

KRW

G.3.7.13

NOK

G.3.7.14

PLN

G.3.7.15

SEK

G.3.7.16

SGD

G.3.7.17

USD

0.0

0.0

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.18

Other

G.3.7.19

Total

12,220.0

12,220.0

100.0%

100.0%

8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.8.1

Fixed coupon

720.0

500.0

5.9%

4.1%

G.3.8.2

Floating coupon

11,350.0

11,570.0

92.9%

94.7%

G.3.8.3

Other

150.0

150.0

1.2%

1.2%

G.3.8.4

Total

12,220.0

12,220.0

100.0%

100.0%

9. Substitute Assets - Type

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.9.1

Cash

13.5

4.4%

G.3.9.2

Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)

G.3.9.3

Exposures to central banks

G.3.9.4

Exposures to credit institutions

293.0

95.6%

G.3.9.5

Other

G.3.9.6

Total

306.5

100.0%

OG.3.9.1

o/w EU gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.2

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) gvts or quasi

govts

OG.3.9.3

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.4

o/w EU central banks

OG.3.9.5

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) central banks

OG.3.9.6

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) central banks

OG.3.9.7

o/w CQS1 credit institutions

OG.3.9.8

o/w CQS2 credit institutions

306.5

100.0%

OG.3.9.9

OG.3.9.10

OG.3.9.11

OG.3.9.12

10. Substitute Assets - Country

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.10.1

Domestic (Country of Issuer)

306.5

100.0%

G.3.10.2

Eurozone

G.3.10.3

Rest of European Union (EU)

G.3.10.4

European Economic Area (not member of EU)

G.3.10.5

Switzerland

G.3.10.6

Australia

G.3.10.7

Brazil

G.3.10.8

Canada

G.3.10.9

Japan

G.3.10.10

Korea

G.3.10.11

New Zealand

G.3.10.12

Singapore

G.3.10.13

US

G.3.10.14

Other

G.3.10.15

Total EU

306.5

100.0%

G.3.10.16

Total

306.5

100.0%

11. Liquid Assets

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

% Covered Bonds

G.3.11.1

Substitute and other marketable assets

306.5

1.8%

2.5%

G.3.11.2

Central bank eligible assets

772.3

4.6%

6.3%

G.3.11.3

Other

G.3.11.4

Total

1,078.8

6.5%

8.8%

12. Bond List

G.3.12.1

Bond list

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/15/

13. Derivatives & Swaps

G.3.13.1

Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)

370.0

G.3.13.2

Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

Intra-group

G.3.13.3

Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

Intra-group

14. Sustainable or other special purpose strategy - optional

G.3.14.1

Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N)

G.3.14.2

If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable

components present (2)?

G.3.14.3

specific criteria

G.3.14.4

link to the committed objective criteria

4. Compliance Art 14 CBD Check table

Row

Row

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.

G.4.1.1

(a)

Value of the cover pool total assets:

38

G.4.1.2

(a)

Value of outstanding covered bonds:

39

G.4.1.3

(b)

List of ISIN of issued covered bonds:

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/14-sg-scf

G.4.1.4

(c)

Geographical distribution:

48 for Public Sector Assets

G.4.1.5

(c)

Type of cover assets:

52

G.4.1.6

(c)

Loan size:

18 for Public Sector Assets

G.4.1.7

(c)

Valuation Method:

HG.1.15

G.4.1.8

(d)

Interest rate risk - cover pool:

129 for Public Sector Assets

G.4.1.9

(d)

Currency risk - cover pool:

111

G.4.1.10

(d)

Interest rate risk - covered bond:

163

G.4.1.11

(d)

Currency risk - covered bond:

137

G.4.1.12

(d)

Liquidity Risk - primary assets cover pool:

G.4.1.13

(d)

Credit Risk:

G.4.1.14

(d)

Market Risk:

G.4.1.15

(d)

Hedging Strategy

18 for Harmonised Glossary

G.4.1.16

(e)

Maturity Structure - cover assets:

65

G.4.1.17

(e)

Maturity Structure - covered bond:

88

G.4.1.18

(e)

Overview maturity extension triggers:

HG 1.7

G.4.1.19

(f)

Levels of OC:

44

G.4.1.20

(g)

Percentage of loans in default:

166 for Public Sector Assets

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

129(1)

G.5.1.1

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1

G.5.1.2

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 2

306.5

G.5.1.3

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 3

6. Other relevant information

1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers

