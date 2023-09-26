A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information
HTT 2023
Reporting in Domestic Currency
CONTENT OF TAB A
1. Basic Facts
2. Regulatory Summary
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
- References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)
- References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)
6. Other relevant information
EUR
Field
1. Basic Facts
Number
G.1.1.1
Country
France
G.1.1.2
Issuer Name
Société Générale SCF
G.1.1.3
Link to Issuer's Website
http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette
G.1.1.4
Cut-off date
31/08/23
2. Regulatory Summary
G.2.1.1
Basel Compliance, subject to national jursdiction (Y/N)
Y
G.2.1.2
CBD Compliance
Y
G.2.1.3
CRR Compliance (Y/N)
Y
OG.2.1.1
LCR status
http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
1.General Information
Nominal (mn)
G.3.1.1
Total Cover Assets
16,650.8
G.3.1.2
Outstanding Covered Bonds
12,220.0
2. Over-collateralisation (OC)
Statutory
Voluntary
Contractual
Purpose
"Statutory" OC: As mentioned in SFH law.
G.3.2.1
OC (%)
5.0%
28.8%
7.5%
"Contractual" OC is the OC in order to
reassure Rating Agencies.
3. Cover Pool Composition
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
G.3.3.1
Mortgages
G.3.3.2
Public Sector
16,344.2
98.2%
G.3.3.3
Shipping
G.3.3.4
Substitute Assets
306.5
1.8%
G.3.3.5
Other
G.3.3.6
Total
16,650.8
100.0%
4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile
Contractual
Expected Upon Prepayments
% Total Contractual
% Total Expected Upon Prepayments
G.3.4.1
Weighted Average Life (in years)
6.0
6.0
Residual Life (mn)
By buckets:
G.3.4.2
0 - 1 Y
1,784.7
1,815.3
10.9%
11.1%
G.3.4.3
1 - 2 Y
1,771.9
1,795.0
10.8%
11.0%
G.3.4.4
2 - 3 Y
1,684.6
1,700.8
10.3%
10.4%
G.3.4.5
3 - 4 Y
1,515.8
1,526.2
9.3%
9.3%
G.3.4.6
4 - 5 Y
1,495.0
1,499.4
9.1%
9.2%
G.3.4.7
5 - 10 Y
5,006.4
4,985.9
30.6%
30.5%
G.3.4.8
10+ Y
3,085.9
3,021.7
18.9%
18.5%
G.3.4.9
Total
16,344.2
16,344.2
100.0%
100.0%
5. Maturity of Covered Bonds
Initial Maturity
Extended Maturity
% Total Initial Maturity
% Total Extended Maturity
G.3.5.1
Weighted Average life (in years)
4.9
5.9
Maturity (mn)
G.3.5.2
By buckets:
G.3.5.3
0 - 1 Y
3,070.0
70.0
25.1%
0.6%
G.3.5.4
1 - 2 Y
1,000.0
3,000.0
8.2%
24.5%
G.3.5.5
2 - 3 Y
1,000.0
1,000.0
8.2%
8.2%
G.3.5.6
3 - 4 Y
1,000.0
1,000.0
8.2%
8.2%
G.3.5.7
4 - 5 Y
1,100.0
1,300.0
9.0%
10.6%
G.3.5.8
5 - 10 Y
3,300.0
3,600.0
27.0%
29.5%
G.3.5.9
10+ Y
1,750.0
2,250.0
14.3%
18.4%
G.3.5.10
Total
12,220.0
12,220.0
100.0%
100.0%
6. Cover Assets - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.6.1
EUR
14,500.3
14,500.3
88.7%
88.7%
G.3.6.2
AUD
G.3.6.3
BRL
G.3.6.4
CAD
G.3.6.5
CHF
G.3.6.6
CZK
G.3.6.7
DKK
G.3.6.8
GBP
G.3.6.9
HKD
G.3.6.10
ISK
G.3.6.11
JPY
G.3.6.12
KRW
G.3.6.13
NOK
G.3.6.14
PLN
G.3.6.15
SEK
G.3.6.16
SGD
G.3.6.17
USD
1,843.9
1,843.9
11.3%
11.3%
G.3.6.18
Other
G.3.6.19
Total
16,344.2
16,344.2
100.0%
100.0%
7. Covered Bonds - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.7.1
EUR
12,220.0
12,220.0
100.0%
100.0%
G.3.7.2
AUD
G.3.7.3
BRL
G.3.7.4
CAD
G.3.7.5
CHF
G.3.7.6
CZK
G.3.7.7
DKK
G.3.7.8
GBP
G.3.7.9
HKD
G.3.7.10
ISK
G.3.7.11
JPY
G.3.7.12
KRW
G.3.7.13
NOK
G.3.7.14
PLN
G.3.7.15
SEK
G.3.7.16
SGD
G.3.7.17
USD
0.0
0.0
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.18
Other
G.3.7.19
Total
12,220.0
12,220.0
100.0%
100.0%
8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.8.1
Fixed coupon
720.0
500.0
5.9%
4.1%
G.3.8.2
Floating coupon
11,350.0
11,570.0
92.9%
94.7%
G.3.8.3
Other
150.0
150.0
1.2%
1.2%
G.3.8.4
Total
12,220.0
12,220.0
100.0%
100.0%
9. Substitute Assets - Type
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.9.1
Cash
13.5
4.4%
G.3.9.2
Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)
G.3.9.3
Exposures to central banks
G.3.9.4
Exposures to credit institutions
293.0
95.6%
G.3.9.5
Other
G.3.9.6
Total
306.5
100.0%
OG.3.9.1
o/w EU gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.2
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) gvts or quasi
govts
OG.3.9.3
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.4
o/w EU central banks
OG.3.9.5
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) central banks
OG.3.9.6
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) central banks
OG.3.9.7
o/w CQS1 credit institutions
OG.3.9.8
o/w CQS2 credit institutions
306.5
100.0%
OG.3.9.9
OG.3.9.10
OG.3.9.11
OG.3.9.12
10. Substitute Assets - Country
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.10.1
Domestic (Country of Issuer)
306.5
100.0%
G.3.10.2
Eurozone
G.3.10.3
Rest of European Union (EU)
G.3.10.4
European Economic Area (not member of EU)
G.3.10.5
Switzerland
G.3.10.6
Australia
G.3.10.7
Brazil
G.3.10.8
Canada
G.3.10.9
Japan
G.3.10.10
Korea
G.3.10.11
New Zealand
G.3.10.12
Singapore
G.3.10.13
US
G.3.10.14
Other
G.3.10.15
Total EU
306.5
100.0%
G.3.10.16
Total
306.5
100.0%
11. Liquid Assets
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
% Covered Bonds
G.3.11.1
Substitute and other marketable assets
306.5
1.8%
2.5%
G.3.11.2
Central bank eligible assets
772.3
4.6%
6.3%
G.3.11.3
Other
G.3.11.4
Total
1,078.8
6.5%
8.8%
12. Bond List
G.3.12.1
Bond list
https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/15/
13. Derivatives & Swaps
G.3.13.1
Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)
370.0
G.3.13.2
Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
G.3.13.3
Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
14. Sustainable or other special purpose strategy - optional
G.3.14.1
Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N)
G.3.14.2
If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable
components present (2)?
G.3.14.3
specific criteria
G.3.14.4
link to the committed objective criteria
4. Compliance Art 14 CBD Check table
Row
Row
The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that
whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.
G.4.1.1
(a)
Value of the cover pool total assets:
38
G.4.1.2
(a)
Value of outstanding covered bonds:
39
G.4.1.3
(b)
List of ISIN of issued covered bonds:
https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/14-sg-scf
G.4.1.4
(c)
Geographical distribution:
48 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.5
(c)
Type of cover assets:
52
G.4.1.6
(c)
Loan size:
18 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.7
(c)
Valuation Method:
HG.1.15
G.4.1.8
(d)
Interest rate risk - cover pool:
129 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.9
(d)
Currency risk - cover pool:
111
G.4.1.10
(d)
Interest rate risk - covered bond:
163
G.4.1.11
(d)
Currency risk - covered bond:
137
G.4.1.12
(d)
Liquidity Risk - primary assets cover pool:
G.4.1.13
(d)
Credit Risk:
G.4.1.14
(d)
Market Risk:
G.4.1.15
(d)
Hedging Strategy
18 for Harmonised Glossary
G.4.1.16
(e)
Maturity Structure - cover assets:
65
G.4.1.17
(e)
Maturity Structure - covered bond:
88
G.4.1.18
(e)
Overview maturity extension triggers:
HG 1.7
G.4.1.19
(f)
Levels of OC:
44
G.4.1.20
(g)
Percentage of loans in default:
166 for Public Sector Assets
5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
129(1)
G.5.1.1
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1
G.5.1.2
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 2
306.5
G.5.1.3
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 3
6. Other relevant information
1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers
