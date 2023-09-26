Harmonised Transparency Template
2023 Version
France
Société Générale SFH
Reporting Date: 31/08/23
Cut-off Date: 31/08/23
Index
Worksheet A: HTT General
Worksheet B1: HTT Mortgage Assets
Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary
Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data
A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information
HTT 2023
Reporting in Domestic Currency
CONTENT OF TAB A
1. Basic Facts
2. Regulatory Summary
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
- References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)
- References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)
6. Other relevant information
EUR
`
Field
Number
G.1.1.1
G.1.1.2
G.1.1.3
G.1.1.4
G.2.1.1
G.2.1.2
G.2.1.3
OG.2.1.1
1. Basic Facts
Country
France
Issuer Name
Société Générale SFH
Link to Issuer's Website
http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette
Cut-off date
31/08/23
2. Regulatory Summary
Basel Compliance, subject to national jursdiction (Y/N)
Y
CBD Compliance
Y
CRR Compliance (Y/N)
Y
LCR status
http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
1.General Information
Nominal (mn)
G.3.1.1
Total Cover Assets
56,616.4
G.3.1.2
Outstanding Covered Bonds
46,490.0
2. Over-collateralisation (OC)
Statutory
Voluntary
Contractual
Purpose
"Statutory" OC: As mentioned in SFH law.
G.3.2.1
OC (%)
5.0%
13.3%
8.5%
"Contractual" OC is the OC in order to reassure
Rating Agencies.
3. Cover Pool Composition
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
G.3.3.1
Mortgages
55,788.5
98.5%
G.3.3.2
Public Sector
0.0
0.0%
G.3.3.3
Shipping
G.3.3.4
Substitute Assets
827.9
1.5%
G.3.3.5
Other
G.3.3.6
Total
56,616.4
100.0%
4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile
Contractual
Expected Upon Prepayments
% Total Contractual
% Total Expected Upon Prepayments
G.3.4.1
Weighted Average Life (in years)
8.0
6.3
Residual Life (mn)
By buckets:
G.3.4.2
0 - 1 Y
4,318.8
6,386.5
7.7%
11.5%
G.3.4.3
1 - 2 Y
4,288.9
5,935.6
7.7%
10.6%
G.3.4.4
2 - 3 Y
4,170.6
5,433.6
7.5%
9.7%
G.3.4.5
3 - 4 Y
4,020.8
4,939.8
7.2%
8.9%
G.3.4.6
4 - 5 Y
3,861.5
4,474.3
6.9%
8.0%
G.3.4.7
5 - 10 Y
16,458.8
16,221.4
29.5%
29.1%
G.3.4.8
10+ Y
18,635.4
12,363.6
33.4%
22.2%
G.3.4.9
Total
55,754.7
55,754.7
100.0%
100.0%
5. Maturity of Covered Bonds
Initial Maturity
Extended Maturity
% Total Initial Maturity
% Total Extended Maturity
G.3.5.1
Weighted Average life (in years)
5.5
6.5
Maturity (mn)
G.3.5.2
By buckets:
G.3.5.3
0 - 1 Y
4,350.0
750.0
9.4%
1.6%
G.3.5.4
1 - 2 Y
3,040.0
3,600.0
6.5%
7.7%
G.3.5.5
2 - 3 Y
4,750.0
3,040.0
10.2%
6.5%
G.3.5.6
3 - 4 Y
3,750.0
4,750.0
8.1%
10.2%
G.3.5.7
4 - 5 Y
4,590.0
3,750.0
9.9%
8.1%
G.3.5.8
5 - 10 Y
22,410.0
25,000.0
48.2%
53.8%
G.3.5.9
10+ Y
3,600.0
5,600.0
7.7%
12.0%
G.3.5.10
Total
46,490.0
46,490.0
100.0%
100.0%
6. Cover Assets - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.6.1
EUR
55,788.5
55,788.5
100.0%
100.0%
G.3.6.2
AUD
G.3.6.3
BRL
G.3.6.4
CAD
G.3.6.5
CHF
G.3.6.6
CZK
G.3.6.7
DKK
G.3.6.8
GBP
G.3.6.9
HKD
G.3.6.10
ISK
G.3.6.11
JPY
G.3.6.12
KRW
G.3.6.13
NOK
G.3.6.14
PLN
G.3.6.15
SEK
G.3.6.16
SGD
G.3.6.17
USD
G.3.6.18
Other
G.3.6.19
Total
55,788.5
55,788.5
100.0%
100.0%
7. Covered Bonds - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.7.1
EUR
46,490.0
46,490.0
100.0%
100.0%
G.3.7.2
AUD
G.3.7.3
BRL
G.3.7.4
CAD
G.3.7.5
CHF
G.3.7.6
CZK
G.3.7.7
DKK
G.3.7.8
GBP
G.3.7.9
HKD
G.3.7.10
ISK
G.3.7.11
JPY
G.3.7.12
KRW
G.3.7.13
NOK
G.3.7.14
PLN
G.3.7.15
SEK
G.3.7.16
SGD
G.3.7.17
USD
G.3.7.18
Other
G.3.7.19
Total
46,490.0
46,490.0
100.0%
100.0%
8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.8.1
Fixed coupon
46,400.0
46,400.0
99.8%
99.8%
G.3.8.2
Floating coupon
90.0
90.0
0.2%
0.2%
G.3.8.3
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.8.4
Total
46,490.0
46,490.0
100.0%
100.0%
9. Substitute Assets - Type
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.9.1
Cash
97.9
11.8%
G.3.9.2
Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)
G.3.9.3
Exposures to central banks
G.3.9.4
Exposures to credit institutions
730.0
88.2%
G.3.9.5
Other
G.3.9.6
Total
827.9
100.0%
OG.3.9.1
o/w EU gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.2
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.3
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.4
o/w EU central banks
OG.3.9.5
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) central banks
OG.3.9.6
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) central banks
OG.3.9.7
o/w CQS1 credit institutions
OG.3.9.8
o/w CQS2 credit institutions
827.9
100.0%
OG.3.9.9
OG.3.9.10
OG.3.9.11
OG.3.9.12
10. Substitute Assets - Country
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.10.1
Domestic (Country of Issuer)
827.9
100.0%
G.3.10.2
Eurozone
G.3.10.3
Rest of European Union (EU)
G.3.10.4
European Economic Area (not member of EU)
G.3.10.5
Switzerland
G.3.10.6
Australia
G.3.10.7
Brazil
G.3.10.8
Canada
G.3.10.9
Japan
G.3.10.10
Korea
G.3.10.11
New Zealand
G.3.10.12
Singapore
G.3.10.13
US
G.3.10.14
Other
G.3.10.15
Total EU
827.9
100.0%
G.3.10.16
Total
827.9
100.0%
11. Liquid Assets
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
% Covered Bonds
G.3.11.1
Substitute and other marketable assets
827.9
1.5%
1.8%
G.3.11.2
Central bank eligible assets
2,627.1
4.6%
5.7%
G.3.11.3
Other
G.3.11.4
Total
3,455.0
6.1%
7.4%
12. Bond List
G.3.12.1
Bond list
https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/83/
13. Derivatives & Swaps
G.3.13.1
Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)
0.0
G.3.13.2
Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
G.3.13.3
Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
14. Sustainable or other special purpose strategy - optional
G.3.14.1
Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N)
G.3.14.2
If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable
components present (2)?
G.3.14.3
specific criteria
G.3.14.4
link to the committed objective criteria
4. Compliance Art 14 CBD Check table
Row
Row
The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that
whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.
G.4.1.1
(a)
Value of the cover pool total assets:
38
G.4.1.2
(a)
Value of outstanding covered bonds:
39
G.4.1.3
(b)
List of ISIN of issued covered bonds:
Societe Generale SFH :: Covered Bond Label
G.4.1.4
(c)
Geographical distribution:
43 for Mortgage Assets
G.4.1.5
(c)
Type of cover assets:
52
G.4.1.6
(c)
Loan size:
186 for Residential Mortgage Assets
286 for Commercial Mortgage Assets
G.4.1.7
(c)
Valuation Method:
HG.1.15
G.4.1.8
(d)
Interest rate risk - cover pool:
149 for Mortgage Assets
G.4.1.9
(d)
Currency risk - cover pool:
111
G.4.1.10
(d)
Interest rate risk - covered bond:
163
G.4.1.11
(d)
Currency risk - covered bond:
137
G.4.1.12
(d)
Liquidity Risk - primary assets cover pool:
G.4.1.13
(d)
Credit Risk:
215 LTV Residential Mortgage
G.4.1.14
(d)
Market Risk:
230 Derivatives and Swaps
G.4.1.15
(d)
Hedging Strategy
18 for Harmonised Glossary
G.4.1.16
(e)
Maturity Structure - cover assets:
65
G.4.1.17
(e)
Maturity Structure - covered bond:
88
G.4.1.18
(e)
Overview maturity extension triggers:
HG 1.7
G.4.1.19
(f)
Levels of OC:
44
G.4.1.20
(g)
Percentage of loans in default:
179 for Mortgage Assets
OG.4.1.1
OG.4.1.2
OG.4.1.3
5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
129(1)
G.5.1.1
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1
G.5.1.2
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 2
827.9
G.5.1.3
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 3
6. Other relevant information
1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers
OG.6.1.1
NPV Test (passed/failed)
OG.6.1.2
Interest Covereage Test (passe/failed)
OG.6.1.3
Cash Manager
OG.6.1.4
Account Bank
OG.6.1.5
Stand-by Account Bank
OG.6.1.6
Servicer
OG.6.1.7
Interest Rate Swap Provider
OG.6.1.8
Covered Bond Swap Provider
OG.6.1.9
Paying Agent
