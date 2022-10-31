Societe Generale : SG SCF HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 30 09 2022

G.3.14.1 Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N) G.3.14.2 If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable components present (2)? G.3.14.3 specific criteria G.3.14.4 link to the committed objective criteria 4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) Row Row 129(7)

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.