Societe Generale : SG SCF HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31 01 2023

Field
1. Basic Facts
Number
G.1.1.1
Country
France
G.1.1.2
Issuer Name
Société Générale SCF
G.1.1.3
Link to Issuer's Website
http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette
G.1.1.4
Cut-off date
31/01/23
2. Regulatory Summary
3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information
1.General Information
Nominal (mn)
G.3.1.1
Total Cover Assets
17,671.9
G.3.1.2
Outstanding Covered Bonds
13,220.0
2. Over-collateralisation (OC)
Legal / Regulatory
Actual
Minimum Committed
Purpose
"Legal" OC: As mentioned in SCF law.
G.3.2.1
OC (%)
5.0%
26.0%
7.5%
"Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in
order to reassure Rating Agencies.
3. Cover Pool Composition
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
G.3.3.1
Mortgages
G.3.3.2
Public Sector
16,652.8
94.2%
G.3.3.3
Shipping
G.3.3.4
Substitute Assets
1,019.1
5.8%
G.3.3.5
Other
G.3.3.6
Total
17,671.9
100.0%
4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile
Contractual
Expected Upon Prepayments
% Total Contractual
% Total Expected Upon Prepayments
G.3.4.1
Weighted Average Life (in years)
6.2
5.9
Residual Life (mn)
By buckets:
G.3.4.2
0 - 1 Y
1,850.6
2,023.8
11.1%
12.2%
G.3.4.3
1 - 2 Y
1,760.7
1,890.9
10.6%
11.4%
G.3.4.4
2 - 3 Y
1,650.8
1,742.6
9.9%
10.5%
G.3.4.5
3 - 4 Y
1,559.5
1,616.4
9.4%
9.7%
G.3.4.6
4 - 5 Y
1,384.0
1,414.7
8.3%
8.5%
G.3.4.7
5 - 10 Y
5,053.5
4,947.5
30.3%
29.7%
G.3.4.8
10+ Y
3,393.6
3,016.8
20.4%
18.1%
G.3.4.9
Total
16,652.8
16,652.8
100.0%
100.0%
5. Maturity of Covered Bonds
Initial Maturity
Extended Maturity
% Total Initial Maturity
% Total Extended Maturity
G.3.5.1
Weighted Average life (in years)
5.1
6.0
Maturity (mn)
G.3.5.2
By buckets:
G.3.5.3
0 - 1 Y
1,570.0
1,070.0
11.9%
8.1%
G.3.5.4
1 - 2 Y
2,500.0
500.0
18.9%
3.8%
G.3.5.5
2 - 3 Y
1,000.0
2,500.0
7.6%
18.9%
G.3.5.6
3 - 4 Y
1,000.0
1,000.0
7.6%
7.6%
G.3.5.7
4 - 5 Y
1,000.0
1,000.0
7.6%
7.6%
G.3.5.8
5 - 10 Y
3,900.0
4,400.0
29.5%
33.3%
G.3.5.9
10+ Y
2,250.0
2,750.0
17.0%
20.8%
G.3.5.10
Total
13,220.0
13,220.0
100.0%
100.0%
6. Cover Assets - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.6.1
EUR
14,876.9
14,876.9
89.3%
89.3%
G.3.6.2
AUD
G.3.6.3
BRL
G.3.6.4
CAD
G.3.6.5
CHF
G.3.6.6
CZK
G.3.6.7
DKK
G.3.6.8
GBP
G.3.6.9
HKD
G.3.6.10
JPY
G.3.6.11
KRW
G.3.6.12
NOK
G.3.6.13
PLN
G.3.6.14
SEK
G.3.6.15
SGD
G.3.6.16
USD
1,775.9
1,775.9
10.7%
10.7%
G.3.6.17
Other
G.3.6.18
Total
16,652.8
16,652.8
100.0%
100.0%
7. Covered Bonds - Currency
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.7.1
EUR
13,220.0
13,220.0
100.0%
100.0%
G.3.7.2
AUD
G.3.7.3
BRL
G.3.7.4
CAD
G.3.7.5
CHF
G.3.7.6
CZK
G.3.7.7
DKK
G.3.7.8
GBP
G.3.7.9
HKD
G.3.7.10
JPY
G.3.7.11
KRW
G.3.7.12
NOK
G.3.7.13
PLN
G.3.7.14
SEK
G.3.7.15
SGD
G.3.7.16
USD
0.0
0.0
0.0%
0.0%
G.3.7.17
Other
G.3.7.18
Total
13,220.0
13,220.0
100.0%
100.0%
8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate
Nominal [before hedging] (mn)
Nominal [after hedging] (mn)
% Total [before]
% Total [after]
G.3.8.1
Fixed coupon
1,720.0
500.0
13.0%
3.8%
G.3.8.2
Floating coupon
11,350.0
12,570.0
85.9%
95.1%
G.3.8.3
Other
150.0
150.0
1.1%
1.1%
G.3.8.4
Total
13,220.0
13,220.0
100.0%
100.0%
9. Substitute Assets - Type
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.9.1
Cash
736.1
72.2%
G.3.9.2
Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)
G.3.9.3
Exposures to central banks
G.3.9.4
Exposures to credit institutions
283.0
27.8%
G.3.9.5
Other
G.3.9.6
Total
1,019.1
100.0%
OG.3.9.1
o/w EU gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.2
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.3
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) gvts or quasi govts
OG.3.9.4
o/w EU central banks
OG.3.9.5
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) central banks
OG.3.9.6
o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) central banks
OG.3.9.7
o/w CQS1 credit institutions
OG.3.9.8
o/w CQS2 credit institutions
1,019.1
100.0%
OG.3.9.9
OG.3.9.10
OG.3.9.11
OG.3.9.12
10. Substitute Assets - Country
Nominal (mn)
% Substitute Assets
G.3.10.1
Domestic (Country of Issuer)
1,019.1
100.0%
G.3.10.2
Eurozone
G.3.10.3
Rest of European Union (EU)
G.3.10.4
European Economic Area (not member of EU)
G.3.10.5
Switzerland
G.3.10.6
Australia
G.3.10.7
Brazil
G.3.10.8
Canada
G.3.10.9
Japan
G.3.10.10
Korea
G.3.10.11
New Zealand
G.3.10.12
Singapore
G.3.10.13
US
G.3.10.14
Other
G.3.10.15
Total EU
1,019.1
100.0%
G.3.10.16
Total
1,019.1
100.0%
11. Liquid Assets
Nominal (mn)
% Cover Pool
% Covered Bonds
G.3.11.1
Substitute and other marketable assets
1,019.1
5.8%
7.7%
G.3.11.2
Central bank eligible assets
810.4
4.6%
6.1%
G.3.11.3
Other
G.3.11.4
Total
1,829.6
10.4%
13.8%
12. Bond List
G.3.12.1
Bond list
https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/15/
13. Derivatives & Swaps
G.3.13.1
Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)
1,370.0
G.3.13.2
Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
G.3.13.3
Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)
Intra-group
14. Sustainable or other special purpose strategy - optional
G.3.14.1
Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N)
G.3.14.2
If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable
components present (2)?
G.3.14.3
specific criteria
G.3.14.4
link to the committed objective criteria
4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
Row
Row
129(7)
The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that
whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.
G.4.1.1
(i)
Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds:
38
G.4.1.2
(i)
Value of covered bonds:
39
G.4.1.3
(ii)
Geographical distribution:
48 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.4
(ii)
Type of cover assets:
52
G.4.1.5
(ii)
Loan size:
18 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.6
(ii)
Interest rate risk - cover pool:
129 for Public Sector Assets
G.4.1.7
(ii)
Currency risk - cover pool:
111
G.4.1.8
(ii)
Interest rate risk - covered bond:
163
G.4.1.9
(ii)
Currency risk - covered bond:
137
G.4.1.10
(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy)
17 for Harmonised Glossary
G.4.1.11
(iii)
Maturity structure of cover assets:
65
G.4.1.12
(iii)
Maturity structure of covered bonds:
88
G.4.1.13
(iv)
Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:
166 for Public Sector Assets
5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
129(1)
G.5.1.1
Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2
283.0
6. Other relevant information
1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers
