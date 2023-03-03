Advanced search
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:40:48 2023-03-03 am EST
26.89 EUR   +1.53%
26.89 EUR   +1.53%
Societe Generale : SG SCF HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31 01 2023
PU
05:52aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
04:14aCitigroup cuts Admiral; Jefferies likes PPHE
AN
Societe Generale : SG SCF HTT Covered Bond Label Reporting 31 01 2023

03/03/2023 | 10:30am EST
Harmonised Transparency Template

2022 Version

France

Société Générale SCF

Reporting Date: 31/01/23

Cut-off Date: 31/01/23

Index

Worksheet A: HTT General

Worksheet B2: HTT Public Sector Assets

Worksheet C: HTT Harmonised Glossary

Worksheet E: Optional ECB-ECAIs data

A. Harmonised Transparency Template - General Information

HTT 2022

Reporting in Domestic Currency

CONTENT OF TAB A

  1. 1. Basic Facts

    2. Regulatory Summary

    3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

  2. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(7)
  3. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) 129(1)
    6. Other relevant information

EUR

`

Field

1. Basic Facts

Number

G.1.1.1

Country

France

G.1.1.2

Issuer Name

Société Générale SCF

G.1.1.3

Link to Issuer's Website

http://www.societegenerale.com/fr/mesurer-notre-performance/investisseurs/investisseurs-dette

G.1.1.4

Cut-off date

31/01/23

2. Regulatory Summary

G.2.1.1

UCITS Compliance (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.2

CRR Compliance (Y/N)

Y

G.2.1.3

LCR status

http://www.ecbc.eu/legislation/list

3. General Cover Pool / Covered Bond Information

1.General Information

Nominal (mn)

G.3.1.1

Total Cover Assets

17,671.9

G.3.1.2

Outstanding Covered Bonds

13,220.0

2. Over-collateralisation (OC)

Legal / Regulatory

Actual

Minimum Committed

Purpose

"Legal" OC: As mentioned in SCF law.

G.3.2.1

OC (%)

5.0%

26.0%

7.5%

"Committed" OC is equal to Contractual OC in

order to reassure Rating Agencies.

3. Cover Pool Composition

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

G.3.3.1

Mortgages

G.3.3.2

Public Sector

16,652.8

94.2%

G.3.3.3

Shipping

G.3.3.4

Substitute Assets

1,019.1

5.8%

G.3.3.5

Other

G.3.3.6

Total

17,671.9

100.0%

4. Cover Pool Amortisation Profile

Contractual

Expected Upon Prepayments

% Total Contractual

% Total Expected Upon Prepayments

G.3.4.1

Weighted Average Life (in years)

6.2

5.9

Residual Life (mn)

By buckets:

G.3.4.2

0 - 1 Y

1,850.6

2,023.8

11.1%

12.2%

G.3.4.3

1 - 2 Y

1,760.7

1,890.9

10.6%

11.4%

G.3.4.4

2 - 3 Y

1,650.8

1,742.6

9.9%

10.5%

G.3.4.5

3 - 4 Y

1,559.5

1,616.4

9.4%

9.7%

G.3.4.6

4 - 5 Y

1,384.0

1,414.7

8.3%

8.5%

G.3.4.7

5 - 10 Y

5,053.5

4,947.5

30.3%

29.7%

G.3.4.8

10+ Y

3,393.6

3,016.8

20.4%

18.1%

G.3.4.9

Total

16,652.8

16,652.8

100.0%

100.0%

5. Maturity of Covered Bonds

Initial Maturity

Extended Maturity

% Total Initial Maturity

% Total Extended Maturity

G.3.5.1

Weighted Average life (in years)

5.1

6.0

Maturity (mn)

G.3.5.2

By buckets:

G.3.5.3

0 - 1 Y

1,570.0

1,070.0

11.9%

8.1%

G.3.5.4

1 - 2 Y

2,500.0

500.0

18.9%

3.8%

G.3.5.5

2 - 3 Y

1,000.0

2,500.0

7.6%

18.9%

G.3.5.6

3 - 4 Y

1,000.0

1,000.0

7.6%

7.6%

G.3.5.7

4 - 5 Y

1,000.0

1,000.0

7.6%

7.6%

G.3.5.8

5 - 10 Y

3,900.0

4,400.0

29.5%

33.3%

G.3.5.9

10+ Y

2,250.0

2,750.0

17.0%

20.8%

G.3.5.10

Total

13,220.0

13,220.0

100.0%

100.0%

6. Cover Assets - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.6.1

EUR

14,876.9

14,876.9

89.3%

89.3%

G.3.6.2

AUD

G.3.6.3

BRL

G.3.6.4

CAD

G.3.6.5

CHF

G.3.6.6

CZK

G.3.6.7

DKK

G.3.6.8

GBP

G.3.6.9

HKD

G.3.6.10

JPY

G.3.6.11

KRW

G.3.6.12

NOK

G.3.6.13

PLN

G.3.6.14

SEK

G.3.6.15

SGD

G.3.6.16

USD

1,775.9

1,775.9

10.7%

10.7%

G.3.6.17

Other

G.3.6.18

Total

16,652.8

16,652.8

100.0%

100.0%

7. Covered Bonds - Currency

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.7.1

EUR

13,220.0

13,220.0

100.0%

100.0%

G.3.7.2

AUD

G.3.7.3

BRL

G.3.7.4

CAD

G.3.7.5

CHF

G.3.7.6

CZK

G.3.7.7

DKK

G.3.7.8

GBP

G.3.7.9

HKD

G.3.7.10

JPY

G.3.7.11

KRW

G.3.7.12

NOK

G.3.7.13

PLN

G.3.7.14

SEK

G.3.7.15

SGD

G.3.7.16

USD

0.0

0.0

0.0%

0.0%

G.3.7.17

Other

G.3.7.18

Total

13,220.0

13,220.0

100.0%

100.0%

8. Covered Bonds - Breakdown by interest rate

Nominal [before hedging] (mn)

Nominal [after hedging] (mn)

% Total [before]

% Total [after]

G.3.8.1

Fixed coupon

1,720.0

500.0

13.0%

3.8%

G.3.8.2

Floating coupon

11,350.0

12,570.0

85.9%

95.1%

G.3.8.3

Other

150.0

150.0

1.1%

1.1%

G.3.8.4

Total

13,220.0

13,220.0

100.0%

100.0%

9. Substitute Assets - Type

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.9.1

Cash

736.1

72.2%

G.3.9.2

Exposures to/guaranteed by Supranational, Sovereign, Agency (SSA)

G.3.9.3

Exposures to central banks

G.3.9.4

Exposures to credit institutions

283.0

27.8%

G.3.9.5

Other

G.3.9.6

Total

1,019.1

100.0%

OG.3.9.1

o/w EU gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.2

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.3

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) gvts or quasi govts

OG.3.9.4

o/w EU central banks

OG.3.9.5

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 1 (CQS1) central banks

OG.3.9.6

o/w third-party countries Credit Quality Step 2 (CQS2) central banks

OG.3.9.7

o/w CQS1 credit institutions

OG.3.9.8

o/w CQS2 credit institutions

1,019.1

100.0%

OG.3.9.9

OG.3.9.10

OG.3.9.11

OG.3.9.12

10. Substitute Assets - Country

Nominal (mn)

% Substitute Assets

G.3.10.1

Domestic (Country of Issuer)

1,019.1

100.0%

G.3.10.2

Eurozone

G.3.10.3

Rest of European Union (EU)

G.3.10.4

European Economic Area (not member of EU)

G.3.10.5

Switzerland

G.3.10.6

Australia

G.3.10.7

Brazil

G.3.10.8

Canada

G.3.10.9

Japan

G.3.10.10

Korea

G.3.10.11

New Zealand

G.3.10.12

Singapore

G.3.10.13

US

G.3.10.14

Other

G.3.10.15

Total EU

1,019.1

100.0%

G.3.10.16

Total

1,019.1

100.0%

11. Liquid Assets

Nominal (mn)

% Cover Pool

% Covered Bonds

G.3.11.1

Substitute and other marketable assets

1,019.1

5.8%

7.7%

G.3.11.2

Central bank eligible assets

810.4

4.6%

6.1%

G.3.11.3

Other

G.3.11.4

Total

1,829.6

10.4%

13.8%

12. Bond List

G.3.12.1

Bond list

https://coveredbondlabel.com/issuer/15/

13. Derivatives & Swaps

G.3.13.1

Derivatives in the register / cover pool [notional] (mn)

1,370.0

G.3.13.2

Type of interest rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

Intra-group

G.3.13.3

Type of currency rate swaps (intra-group, external or both)

Intra-group

14. Sustainable or other special purpose strategy - optional

G.3.14.1

Cover pool involved in a sustainable/special purpose strategy? (Y/N)

G.3.14.2

If yes to G.3.14.1 is there a commitment (1) or are already sustainable

components present (2)?

G.3.14.3

specific criteria

G.3.14.4

link to the committed objective criteria

4. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

Row

Row

129(7)

The issuer believes that, at the time of its issuance and based on transparency data made publicly available by the issuer, these covered bonds would satisfy the eligibility criteria for Article 129(7) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (EU) 575/2013. It should be noted, however, that

whether or not exposures in the form of covered bonds are eligible to preferential treatment under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 is ultimately a matter to be determined by a relevant investor institution and its relevant supervisory authority and the issuer does not accept any responsibility in this regard.

G.4.1.1

(i)

Value of the cover pool outstanding covered bonds:

38

G.4.1.2

(i)

Value of covered bonds:

39

G.4.1.3

(ii)

Geographical distribution:

48 for Public Sector Assets

G.4.1.4

(ii)

Type of cover assets:

52

G.4.1.5

(ii)

Loan size:

18 for Public Sector Assets

G.4.1.6

(ii)

Interest rate risk - cover pool:

129 for Public Sector Assets

G.4.1.7

(ii)

Currency risk - cover pool:

111

G.4.1.8

(ii)

Interest rate risk - covered bond:

163

G.4.1.9

(ii)

Currency risk - covered bond:

137

G.4.1.10

(Please refer to "Tab D. HTT Harmonised Glossary" for hedging strategy)

17 for Harmonised Glossary

G.4.1.11

(iii)

Maturity structure of cover assets:

65

G.4.1.12

(iii)

Maturity structure of covered bonds:

88

G.4.1.13

(iv)

Percentage of loans more than ninety days past due:

166 for Public Sector Assets

5. References to Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

129(1)

G.5.1.1

Exposure to credit institute credit quality step 1 & 2

283.0

6. Other relevant information

1. Optional information e.g. Rating triggers

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 15:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
